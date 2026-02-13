Antisemitism is often discussed as ideology, narrative, or even theology. Yet too little attention is given to the fact that it is also an aesthetic that many people find dangerously seductive.

Jew-hatred has always depended on imagery: symbols, caricatures, color palettes, body distortions, and insinuations. Long before it wins arguments, it wins the eye.

In medieval Europe, church carvings known as the Judensau depicted Jews suckling from pigs — a grotesque visual humiliation meant to degrade before a word was spoken. In the late 19th century, cartoons in publications such as Harper’s Weekly showed Jewish financiers as octopuses wrapping tentacles around the globe. In the 1930s, Der Stürmer ran weekly caricatures of hook-nosed Jews with bulging eyes and claw-like hands, faces twisted into predatory sneers.

The approach was simple. If you can make Jews look sinister, argument becomes almost redundant.

Today this ancient visual language has reassembled itself in modern form — protest art, Tik-Tok slides, campus posters, high-resolution PNG files circulating at swipe speed. The slogans have changed. The imagery, far less so.

One of the oldest antisemitic libels accused Jews of ritual blood consumption. The medieval blood libel was absurd, but its vividness ensured it spread in whatever passed for “viral” in its time. It was gruesome, memorable and gave artists something to draw.

Scroll through protest placards during flare-ups in Gaza. Look closely.

Israeli leaders are drawn with enlarged, bloodshot eyes. teeth are sharpened, smirks are exaggerated, and the Star of David sprouts fangs, drips red, or fuses with bombs. Israeli flags are crimson-soaked.

The aesthetic code — Jews as monstrous, unnatural, predatory — is familiar.

The language is “anti-Zionist.”

The visual grammar is medieval.

The octopus is another of antisemitism’s most durable symbols — which is unfortunate because octopuses are magnificent and intelligent creatures. No octopus has ever said anything that annoyed me, which is not something I can say for people.