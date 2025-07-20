Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Slovenia: Europe's latest hypocrite

Slovenia has declared Israeli Far Right ministers Itamar Smotrich and Bezalel Ben-Gvir persona non grata and banned them from entering the country. It is typical European hypocrisy at its finest.
Nachum Kaplan's avatar
Nachum Kaplan
Jul 20, 2025
∙ Paid
2
3
Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture