Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, showing that the social media platform X has become one of history’s most effective ways to spread antisemitism was unsurprising.

Social media has become the oxygen chamber of Jew-hatred, feeding it with speed, reach, and amplification unimaginable even in the heyday of Nazi propaganda. Antisemitism was once spread from pulpits and town criers, through pamphlets, newspapers, and radio. Today, it spreads through the algorithm.

When Johannes Gutenberg’s printing press democratized access to words, it also democratized access to libels. Almost instantly, it was used to fuel pogroms and witch hunts. It took about a century before it was used to spread Calvinism—the achievement for which it is now famous.

The infamous Protocols of the Elders of Zion—a Czarist secret-police forgery—spread not only because of official dissemination but because it could be cheaply printed and reprinted across Europe. Today the same principle applies, except that algorithms are the primary vectors of replication.

Social media platforms do not care what is true, only what spreads. The metric is not veracity but virality. If a lie about Jews is more engaging than a fact about Jews—and it almost always is, because it is optimized to be so—the calumny will metastasize. The algorithm rewards outrage, and antisemitism thrives on manufactured outrage. The match has found its accelerant.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas massacred 1,200 Israeli civilians in the most grotesque slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Within hours, social media feeds were flooded not with sympathy and abhorrence but with denial, inversion, and justification. Hashtags celebrating the pogrom trended globally. TikTok and Instagram served videos framing mass murder as “resistance.” X overflowed with “all Jews are settlers” slogans.

This was not spontaneous combustion. It was algorithmic curation. The platforms’ artificial intelligences concluded, correctly, that posts blaming Jews would generate more engagement than posts mourning Jews. A baying mob was roused in the digital town square.

We witnessed the first great digital pogrom. Unlike Kristallnacht, there were no smashed shop windows. Instead, there were viral videos, doctored clips, and hashtags. But the principle was the same: Jews were reduced to symbols of evil, their bloodshed rationalized, and their survival mocked.

Antisemitism thrives online because antisemitic lies and conspiracy theories are sensational, and sensationalism is profitable. Social media companies are advertising-driven businesses whose profits increase when users spend more time scrolling, clicking, and raging.