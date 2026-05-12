Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
6h

I have felt the way you do for years. I am an American Jew.

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Mitzi Schwarz's avatar
Mitzi Schwarz
4h

Amen. And you still manage to sound like every Jew’s beloved bubeleh- enough already! Haha! A true Yiddishe kop.

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