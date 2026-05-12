There is a crisis among Diaspora Jews. I know this because my inbox is filled with emails from them telling me that I am misguided. That is no problem. Generating debate is my job. However, the nature of these emails was different in two fundamental ways that concern me.

Typically, emails that disagree with me fall into two categories. The first is from antisemites telling me I am a fucking kike and that my entrails should be hung for public display. It is as classy as it sounds. The second kind comes from Diaspora Jews who disagree with me and write long and lettered emails telling me why I am wrong. I always enjoyed the way it captures perfectly the difference between the two sides — civilization versus barbarism.

That is changing. Recently, I wrote a piece titled A modern way to fight antisemitism that produced an avalanche-like response, both supportive and critical. The difference this time was that the Diaspora Jewish emails were just as abusive as the antisemitic ones, sans the racist slurs.

Clearly standards are slipping — or I hit a nerve.

I suggested that Jews need to be more forthright and modern in our self-defense and the comment I got more than any other was who was going to organize my proposed Jewish fightback? Who would lead it? Who would fund it? Who would produce banners and slogans? Who would host the group meetings and find venues for them? And so on.

Then I realized which nerve I had hit. They want someone else to do the work of defending them. There has long been a duality in the Jewish psyche. On one hand, ever since Moses’ time Jews have been unable to subject themselves to leadership. On the other, they want someone else to lead the charge so they do not need to leave their overfilled bagels unfinished.

These readers either cannot see, or do not want to see, that each and every one of us can do our bit and that we do not need an organizing committee to make it happen. In fact, if you want to get something done, not forming a committee is a good starting point.

The idea of needing mass organization is yesteryear’s thinking. It is true for some things, yet it is less true than ever for even more. Maybe these critics were unaware of this new invention; I think it is called the interweb or information superhighway or something like that.

It allows anyone connected to it to write posts, design memes, get AI programs to write and design them for you, and post them all over the world. This requires no leadership, no committee, no other people or resources, and nothing but a small amount of your time and a touch of chutzpah. In the time these critics spent writing long critiques and coming up with insults against me, they could have produced several memes for the cause.

Just think of what the lone Jew can do today.

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A university student with a smartphone can film antisemitic harassment, subtitle it in three languages using AI, attach documentary evidence in a thread, and have it circulating globally before the campus diversity office has finished drafting its statement about “complex tensions.”

A middle-aged accountant in Melbourne can use AI image generators to produce professional-quality graphics exposing Hamas propaganda that look as polished as the output of activist organizations with million-dollar budgets. He no longer needs graphic designers. The machine now does it for him while he eats pistachios in his underwear.

A grandmother in Toronto can translate Israeli hostage testimonies into French, Spanish, German, and Mandarin in minutes using automated tools that would have looked like sorcery 10 years ago. She can distribute them through TikTok, Facebook groups, WhatsApp chains, Telegram channels, and community forums before some newspaper intern has even decided whether murdered Jews qualify as “breaking news.”

One competent individual with discipline and technical literacy can now outperform entire activist organizations from the early 2000s. That is the reality many Diaspora Jews have not psychologically absorbed.

They are still imagining politics as something that happens through federations, annual dinners, subcommittees, strategic vision statements, and lanyards hanging around the necks of people named Howard. Their mental model of activism belongs to an age when information moved at the speed of fax machines and disappointment.

The modern battlefield is decentralized. So are narratives and influence. Humiliation is decentralized too, unfortunately.

While the criminals running Iran and Qatar have spent more than a few riyals stoking anti-Israel and anti-American sentiment, their bile also spread rapidly

because millions of useful idiots voluntarily replicated propaganda for free. They created TikTok posts, stitched videos, reposted infographics, repeated slogans, and algorithmically amplified one another until their twisted lies became ambient social noise.

The modern activist ecosystem functions less like an army and more like a fungal infection.

Yet many Jews still behave as though they need permission slips from established institutions before they can speak in their own defense. They wait for “the community leadership” to issue guidance while mobs are screaming outside synagogues and Jewish children are being escorted through side entrances at schools.

Enough already.

At some point Diaspora Jews must rediscover a quality that once defined Jewish survival — initiative.

Historically, Jews survived because they were adaptive, literate, commercially agile, and could exploit emerging systems faster than surrounding societies. Jews became international traders because they adapted to dispersed existence. They became disproportionately influential in media, law, medicine, and finance because they developed intellectual portability. A Jew could flee Baghdad with nothing yet rebuild himself in London through education and networks within a decade.

Now we are living through another technological revolution and too many Jews are responding to it like peasants gawking at a steam engine.

AI is not only a threat. It is an extraordinary force multiplier for articulate minorities. Jews must excel at using it.

Imagine coordinated databases cataloguing antisemitic incidents globally in real time. Or AI systems that automatically archive deleted tweets, preserve video evidence, map extremist networks, and identify recurring activist organizers across cities and institutions.

How about bots that instantly counter viral disinformation with sourced rebuttals and visual explainers? Or imagine searchable repositories documenting every academic, journalist, activist, or politician who celebrated the October 7 pogrom while later pretending they had merely advocated “peace.”00

The technology already exists. AI can even write the code for you if you are a technophobe.

You no longer need 10 staff members and an office with bad pod coffee to produce professional output. A teenager with ChatGPT, Canva, Midjourney, Grok, Claude, CapCut, and insomnia can do the work of a small media department.

The issue is not capability or a lack of organization; it is psychological inhibition.

Too many Jews have internalized the belief that public outspokenness is somehow unbecoming. They are comfortable excelling privately yet become anxious when required to defend themselves collectively or publicly. Centuries of diaspora existence trained Jews to survive through caution, accommodation, and strategic invisibility. Those instincts were often rational. A Jew attracting attention in medieval Europe was inviting trouble.

Yet those instincts are now maladapted for the digital age.

The antisemites understand something many Jews still do not: visibility shapes reality.

If antisemites flood platforms with lies while Jews remain silent, neutral observers begin assuming the lies represent consensus. Repetition creates legitimacy. Confidence creates perceived truth. Emotional certainty overwhelms nuance. This is why outrageous blood libels such as “genocide,” “settler colonialism,” and “white supremacy” circulate attached to Jews with almost no intellectual embarrassment whatsoever.

A civilization that produced Maimonides, Einstein, Freud, and Spinoza now somehow finds itself rhetorically outmaneuvered by sociology undergraduates with nose rings and the reading comprehension of a sea cucumber.

That should concern us.

Particularly because Jews possess enormous advantages in this environment if they choose to use them. Jews are disproportionately educated, verbal, networked, and represented in technologically sophisticated professions.

Many Jewish households contain lawyers, doctors, software engineers, marketers, academics, journalists, financiers, therapists, entrepreneurs, and designers sitting around dinner tables discussing somebody else “doing something.”

You are somebody else.

The decentralized model also carries another advantage - resilience. Centralized organizations can be pressured, infiltrated, intimidated, regulated, protested, defunded, or socially blackmailed. The Algerians pioneered the use of unconnected cells in their war to drive the French out because French intelligence agents were, and are, basically serial killers.

Distributed individuals are much harder to suppress. Ten thousand Jews independently creating content, documenting incidents, supporting one another online, and challenging propaganda creates an ecosystem rather than a hierarchy.

No Pharaoh can decapitate a swarm. It is why Hashem sent plagues.

Naturally, some readers will misunderstand this argument intentionally. They will imagine I am proposing Jews become shrieking online fanatics posting 12-hour livestreams from basements wallpapered with Likud flags.

Incorrect. I am advocating nothing but calm, articulate, technologically sophisticated competence.

The goal is not hysteria. It is narrative presence. It is making sure lies encounter resistance rather than floating through public discourse uncontested.

Nor does every Jew need to become a full-time activist. That too reflects outdated thinking. Modern participation is modular. One person edits videos. Another archives articles. Another creates memes. Another translates material. Another tracks extremist networks. Another anonymously funds projects. Another simply reposts useful information consistently.

Tiny actions aggregate. Incrementalism is a powerful force.

This is online ecosystems already function across much of the political spectrum. Antisemites understand this. Islamists are masters of it. Activists on the radical Left get it, as they do all forms of propaganda.

There is another uncomfortable truth here too.

Many Diaspora Jews still cling to the fantasy that antisemitism is a temporary misunderstanding that can be solved through better explanations and tasteful interfaith brunches. They treat antisemitism as though it were a customer service dispute requiring improved messaging.

It is not.

Antisemitism is an ancient psychological pathology that morphs as times and technologies change. Which means Jews require something sturdier than institutional press releases and anxious op-eds begging for social acceptance.

They require confidence, visibility, and technological competence.

The good news is that modern tools have made these available on a historically unprecedented scale. The bad news is that many Jews still appear psychologically trapped in the 20th century, waiting for a federation luncheon to save them while the digital world burns around them.

The Jews who thrive in the second half of this century will not just be those who remember history. They will be those who understand the tools of their age — and start using them.