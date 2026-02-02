Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Smith's avatar
Neil Smith
2h

The ANCs attitude towards Israel is informed by Israeli support for South Africa during the 1970’s and 1980’s. ANC forces were at the wrong end of weapons purchased by the then South African government. South African military forces were also extensively trained by Israel.

The ANC has not forgotten about this and seeks retaliation against Israel for its past actions.

This also explains why the ANC turns a blind eye to Zimbabwe, as the Mugabe regime supported the ANC fight against the apartheid regime. The ANC views the world through this historic fight.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture