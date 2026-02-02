South Africa’s expulsion of Israel’s top diplomat last week—something Jerusalem promptly reciprocated—for allegedly violating diplomatic norms by offending President Cyril Ramaphosa is the latest spasm in Pretoria’s long-running and increasingly deranged obsession with the Jewish state.

This obsession is not accidental, new, or remotely moral. It is ideological, instrumental, and cynically useful. It is the end product of a long historical decay in which anti-colonial mythology, Cold War dogma, racial essentialism, and domestic failure fused into a single, all-purpose scapegoat. History’s most convenient villain—the Jews—once again fits the bill.

South Africa’s transformation into one of Israel’s loudest critics and most eager diplomatic antagonists has nothing to do with human rights, despite the sanctimony with which Pretoria invokes the term. It is about history misremembered, power misused, and morality outsourced.

South Africa’s Israel fixation functions simultaneously as a mirror, a mask, and a moral alibi.

It is not an edifying spectacle.

The central lie animating South Africa’s posture toward Israel is the apartheid analogy. It is false in every sense, but truth is beside the point. The comparison survives because it is emotionally intoxicating, politically convenient, and endlessly amplified by a credulous global media class and an intelligentsia that long ago replaced curiosity with catechisms.

Apartheid was a rigid, legally codified, race-based system designed disenfranchise a majority population within a single sovereign state. Israel is a nation-state locked in an unresolved territorial and national conflict with another people—one that has rejected partition repeatedly and has chosen violence, maximalism, and rejectionism for over a century.

The analogy collapses under even cursory scrutiny. Its persistence lies not in its coherence but in its utility.

For the African National Congress (ANC), the apartheid libel allows South Africa to universalize retroactively its own liberation struggle. A specific historical crime is inflated into a roaming moral template, detachable from facts and deployable at will. Israel becomes the designated villain; Palestinians are recast as honorary South Africans; and the ANC crowns itself history’s eternal moral protagonist.

It is classic socialist internationalist mythmaking at its laziest.

The ANC’s hostility to Israel did not arise from any post-apartheid moral epiphany. It was incubated in exile during the Cold War, when the ANC embedded itself within the Soviet bloc and its carefully curated ecosystem of “national liberation movements,” which included National Liberation Movement of Bolivia in 1964, and the National Liberation Movement of Colombia in 1965 and, of course, the world’s most popular terror group, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1964.

Israel, inconveniently, aligned itself with the West—awkwardly at times, but unmistakably.

The PLO, Fatah, and later Hamas were embraced not as movements with their own ideological pathologies but as ideological accessories to the anti-imperialist pageant. Their antisemitism, authoritarianism, and enthusiasm for terror were politely ignored because they fit the script—or “the narrative,” as the intellectually fashion-conscious now insist on calling it.

This was the age when Marxist liberation theology displaced moral realism. Violence was rebranded as resistance. Failure was attributed to colonialism. Agency evaporated into grievance. Responsibility dissolved entirely. That intellectual rot never left South Africa.

After 1994, when apartheid ended and the ANC assumed power, South Africa convinced itself that its singular history of suffering conferred permanent moral jurisdiction over the world.

That belief has proven corrosive. Like sulfuric acid, it ate through accountability, competence, and restraint. Governance became performative. Problems were not solved; enemies were curated. Israel emerged as the perfect foil—distant, Jewish, Western-aligned, and endlessly condemnable at no domestic cost.

Pretoria could fulminate against Israel while indulging Zimbabwe’s collapse. It could sermonize about Israel while embracing the Soviet Union’s thuggish heirs in Moscow. It could rage about Gaza while South Africans sat in the dark, infrastructure disintegrated, corruption metastasized, and with violent crime rates as high as Table Mountain.

Anti-Israel activism became a form of moral outsourcing—a way to cosplay righteousness abroad while presiding over dysfunction at home. “Look at what those Jews are doing,” Pretoria cried, as unemployment soared, electricity became a lottery, and state institutions hollowed out like a catwalk model.

Israel became the sacrificial goat, ceremonially pushed off a cliff to absolve the ANC of its failures, its loss of credibility, and its accelerating electoral decline.

Externalizing blame proved politically convenient. Israel offered a ready-made morality play: omnipotent oppressor, eternal victim, and a cartoonishly simple ethical framework. The story costs nothing domestically and pays handsomely in progressive Western circles, where antisemitism—so long as it is rebranded as anti-Zionism—is now treated as virtue.

In this sense, Israel is not South Africa’s enemy. It is merely a prop, like the skull in Hamlet.

South Africa’s weaponization of international law against Israel—most grotesquely through its genocide accusation at the International Court of Justice—is routinely described as principled multilateralism. In truth, it is tawdry juridical theater.

International law, once conceived as a restraint on power, has increasingly become a selective bludgeon used against liberal democracies. Authoritarian regimes ignore it with impunity. Democracies are expected to abase themselves before it.

South Africa understands this asymmetry perfectly and exploits it shamelessly.

By hauling Israel into legal proceedings while maintaining an eloquent silence on Hamas’s genocidal charter, mass rape, hostage-taking, and deliberate targeting of civilians, South Africa reveals not Israel’s guilt but the depth of its own moral degradation. Law has been reduced to politics by other means.

Only the naïve ask why Israel—and not China, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Ethiopia, Myanmar, or any number of mass-abusing states—stands in the dock. The answer is that Israel is Jewish, Western-aligned, militarily capable, and morally constrained.

As the Middle East’s only democracy, Israel explains itself. It argues. It justifies. It agonizes. That makes it uniquely susceptible to moral extortion. South Africa is not challenging power; it is exploiting restraint.

The irony is thick. South Africa’s Israel posture reproduces the very racial essentialism it claims to abhor. Jews are cast as white oppressors, despite the fact that most Israeli Jews are Middle Eastern, African, or North African. Palestinians are flattened into racialized victims, despite the conflict being national, political, and ideological—not racial. This is racial reductionism playing dress-up as justice.

South Africa’s Israel obsession carries consequences far beyond the Middle East.

It corrodes international institutions, normalizes selective morality, and teaches younger generations that ideology trumps evidence. More troublingly, it signals that antisemitism—so long as it adopts the approved vocabulary—comes without penalty. In the process, it further erodes what little remains of South Africa’s own moral inheritance.

A country that once spoke credibly about universal dignity now traffics in selective outrage. A liberation movement that once demanded accountability now flees from it. A nation that overcame racial absolutism now exports it.

South Africa once possessed moral capital that few nations will ever know. It could have been a bridge-builder, a reconciler, a sober voice forged in suffering.

Instead, it chose performance over principle.

Its Israel obsession is not the continuation of a noble struggle but the afterlife of one that never learned how to end.

South Africa is not anti-Israel because Israel is uniquely wicked, but because opposing Israel is useful as as a symbol, distraction, and moral foil.

Until South Africa confronts its own present failures—rather than endlessly rehearsing past ones—its rhetoric will remain hollow, sanctimonious, and self-incriminating.

What it ultimately reveals is a nation drifting closer to the condition it pretends to diagnose in others: moral exhaustion edging into state failure.