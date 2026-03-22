History is not ending.

Unless the Book of Deuteronomy is upon us, history is not ending. Yet one would not know this from much of the analysis of the Iran war, which collapses into anxious speculation about how it might end.

This is a category error.

The Great Game does not pause for analysis. It does not indulge a Freudian craving for denouement. Global politics does not culminate in a press conference, a treaty signing, or a cable news chyron declaring “victory.”

There is only motion.

Power moves. Interests collide. Ideologies compete. Capabilities accumulate and degrade. Then the process repeats, across years, decades, and generations. To define victory as a static endpoint is simplistic and unserious.

The Cold War began the moment the Second World War ended. That is how history works.

So the question is not what victory looks like. It is what position one occupies when the next phase begins.

The answer is this: Israel strong. Iran weak. America setting the agenda.

Everything else is noise.

The modern Western mind is addicted to the language of resolution. Conflicts must be “resolved.” Wars must “end.” Outcomes must be “sustainable.” These are not analytical categories. They are therapeutic slogans, designed to comfort policymakers and commentators who wish to believe that the world can be arranged into stable, enduring equilibria.

It cannot.

History is not tidy, or stable, or even something that has an end. What we call the end of a war is better understood as a transition point—a liminal passage between one configuration of conflict and the next. The actors may change. The terrain may shift. The technologies may evolve. But the underlying struggle persists.