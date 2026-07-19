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Few spectacles in international diplomacy are more fraudulent than the recurring demand that Israel prove it wants to make peace.

The demand is delivered with theatrical solemnity, usually by politicians whose own countries would not tolerate for a week what Israel has been expected to endure for decades.

Israeli leaders must affirm their commitment to negotiations, restraint, compromise, coexistence, humanitarian access, territorial concessions and the ever-receding “political horizon,” whatever that means.

They must demonstrate patience after massacres, moderation after rocket attacks and generosity after betrayal. They must reassure foreign governments that they remain reasonable despite their citizens being repeatedly murdered.

Israel is perpetually on trial for the crime of remaining unconvinced. Its enemies are barely asked to testify.

Hamas in Gaza is not required to prove that it has given up its goal of destroying Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon is not asked to explain why a supposed political movement requires an arsenal larger than those of many states, pointed at Israeli cities. Iran is not expected to demonstrate that its funding, training and arming of Israel’s enemies are compatible with regional peace.

Palestinian leaders are not routinely required to renounce the fantasy that Israel can first be reduced, then isolated and eventually erased—a fantasy that everyone with even a hint of knowledge knows is the only reason Palestinians even entertain so-called land-for-peace deals.

Israel alone must constantly prove that it wants peace, while its enemies need only plead that they want justice. This linguistic trick has sustained an enormous diplomatic dishonesty and the world’s diplomats have swallowed it fully because most of them are not very bright.

“Peace” is treated as a practical obligation. It demands concessions, borders, security arrangements and restraint.

“Justice,” by contrast, is an emotional blank cheque. It can mean statehood, revenge, return, resistance, national liberation, demographic conquest or the relitigation of history through the abolition of Jewish sovereignty.

Israel’s intentions are examined under a microscope. Its enemies’ intentions are translated, softened and explained.

When Israeli leaders speak harshly, their words are treated as policy. When Palestinian or Iranian leaders speak of elimination, genocide, conquest or martyrdom, we are told to understand the rhetoric in its cultural context.

Apparently only Jews mean what they say.

The burden of moral proof has travelled in one direction for so long that the imbalance is now treated as natural. Israel must make concessions because it is stronger and democratic, with an organised army, a functioning economy and leaders who answer telephone calls from Washington.

Its competence has become evidence against it.

The more responsibly Israel behaves, the more responsibility is piled upon it. The more irresponsibly its enemies behave, the more excuses are manufactured on their behalf.

It is some weird kind of geopolitical parentification.