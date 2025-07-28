Hamas has brought untold misery to Gaza.

Standing up to the avalanche of criticism and blood libels leveled at Israel can be hard. Do not worry. I have your back. Here is a retort to cut through the anti-Israel cant: “Talk to Hamas about that.”

Try it out the next time some over-educated Western moral mediocrity hyperventilates over Palestinian suffering in Gaza.

Gaza being reduced to rubble?

Talk to Hamas.

Starving children in the arms of well-fed adults?

Talk to Hamas.

A lack of medical care?

Talk to Hamas.

The failure of ceasefire and hostage negotiations?

Talk to Hamas.

What is happening in Gaza is tragic. The suffering is real. People are right to be angry. And they should talk to Hamas about it.

Everything that has happened in Gaza since October 7, 2023 - from the first Israeli airstrike to the last wasted loaf of bread - is the direct, logical, and foreseeable consequence of Hamas’ decision to launch the most sadistic pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust.

This war was never about land claims, Jewish settlements, or some fictional Israeli blockade of Gaza. It was never about Jews praying on the Temple Mount, or any so-called occupation, as Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. In the final reckoning, it was not even about “Palestine.”

It was about killing Jews.

That is what Hamas’ Nukhba rape-and-death squads who carried out the October 7 massacre were trained to do. It is why Hamas amassed a vast arsenal and built terror tunnels beneath their own children and leading into Israel. Quite simply, Hamas wanted a war with Israel, and got one.

Those who want the war to end should talk to Hamas about that.

Over the past month, the peacemaking circus erected its Big Top again. Qatari and Egyptian diplomats flew in. US mediators got involved. Israel sent negotiators. Hamas sent a middle figure disguised as a list of demands so obscene that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators refused even to pass them along to the Israeli side. They looked at it and said, “Nope, not even going to deliver that.”

So, what did Hamas demand?

They demanded the shutdown of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the only entity reliably delivering aid to Gazans. Why? Because Hamas cannot steal from it.

They insisted on shrinking the security buffer between Israel and Gaza so they could more easily murder Jews next time.

They rewrote and expanded the list of Palestinian prisoners Israel was to release to include the worst terrorists, including mass murderers and child killers.

And, the pièce de résistance, they demanded Israel release the Nukhba monsters who raped women, burned babies alive, and livestreamed their barbarity in the October 7 attacks.

If you want to understand how this war keeps going, there it is. These demands were clearly a poison pill designed to torpedo the negotiations. Hamas was never negotiating. It was grandstanding, and signaling to its followers, and to its patron Iran, that it had no intention of making peace.

So, when some progressive malcontent asks why Israel will not agree to a ceasefire, tell them to talk to Hamas about that.

It is understandable that people are distressed. Western media, intoxicated on Hamas propaganda, is pumping out wall-to-wall Palestinian tragedy porn - pixelated corpses, starving babies, and rubble-strewn streets, with little context and no shame.

Context is not the only thing missing from news coverage; so is the correct apportioning of blame. Spare me the false equivocations that there is blame on both sides. Hamas caused all of this. This is a group that stores weapons in schools, builds tunnels under hospitals, fires rockets from apartment buildings, uses children as human shields, steals UN aid, and then whines about humanitarian crises on the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera.

Here is a fun Q&A game to play the next time a moral narcissist in a watermelon tee-shirt tells you Israel must stop the war before it has destroyed Hamas and removed it from power in Gaza.

Question: Who started the war?

Answer: Hamas did.

Question: Why are hostages still in captivity?

Answer: Because Hamas are Jew-hating psychopaths.

Question: Why does Gaza still have no functioning civil society?

Answer: Because Hamas is an Islamist movement whose goal is a Caliphate without any civil society.

Question: Who is responsible for rejecting every ceasefire?

Answer: Hamas, Hamas, and Hamas again.

Having run Gaza as a fief for 18 years, Hamas could have built roads, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. Instead, it built tunnels, rocket launchers, and bunkers. Billions of dollars in foreign aid flowed in; concrete meant for homes ended up fortifying terror tunnels. Pipes meant for water systems became rocket casings. Fuel meant for generators was stockpiled for war.

Billions of dollars in international aid have evaporated into Hamas’ terror machine. It is nothing short of complicity that the West kept signing the checks.

Western leaders who blame Israel for this - rather than the demented war-mongering, gay-murdering, woman-subjugating, child-sacrificing cult of Hamas - are morally unplugged. It is also weakness and cowardice. It is easier to issue sanctimonious statements calling for Israeli restraint than to confront the difficult truth that there will be no peace in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed.

Hamas’ charter is no secret. It proudly rejects any form of compromise and commits to eradicating Israel and murdering Jews, everywhere. That is what the October 7 attack was about and what Israel is fighting against.

If Hamas wanted peace and an end to the humanitarian crisis, it could have released the hostages and surrendered at any time over the past 21 months.

So, the next time some preachy pity merchant starts moralizing about Gaza, tell them to talk to Hamas about that.

