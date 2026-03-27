Why are the fringes of the American right so batshit crazy, and why does anyone pay attention to them? I am not American. Yet most Moral Clarity readers are, which is why it is worth explaining how the US looks to the rest of us. From the outside, parts of the American right look positively unhinged.

There has always been a conspiratorial streak in American political life. In many ways, it is baked into the country’s founding mythology. America was born in rebellion against distant authority — kings, elites, and hidden power. Suspicion was not only understandable; it was virtuous. It checked authority and guarded liberty.

Suspicion, however, is a tool. And like any tool, it becomes dangerous when used without discipline. Untethered from evidence, suspicion curdles into paranoia and wild conspiracy thinking.

When it comes to Israel and Jews, that conspiratorial instinct on the American fringe right has metastasized into something grotesque. What should be a domain of strategic reasoning, historical awareness, and moral seriousness collapses instead into fever dreams.

From Tucker Carlson to Nick Fuentes to Candace Owens, disagreement with Israeli policy does not remain disagreement. It mutates into obsession. Israel becomes a cipher into which every American anxiety is poured. Finance. Media. War. Migration. Cultural change. American decline. All roads lead to Israel.

Or, more precisely, to Jews.

It is monomania and an obsession.

Israel becomes, in this degraded discourse, an omnipotent force capable of dictating American policy, shaping global finance, orchestrating wars, and manipulating Western societies. The US — the most powerful nation ever — is reduced to a puppet.

This view is not only wrong. It is bizarre.

From Europe, from Asia, from the Middle East itself, this rhetoric sounds almost alien. The claims are sweeping, the tone hysterical, and the confidence absolute. Conspiratorial simplicity replaces the real world’s complexity.

Listen to Carlson or Owens, and the disconnect between their certainty and reality is striking. Israel, in their telling, explains everything — from why America went to war against Iran, to why Washington behaves as it does, to why cultural trends are changing and America is declining.

Reality is far less dramatic and far more mundane.

The US–Israel relationship is not occult. Secret cabals operating behind closed doors do not govern it. The orthodox logic of alliance politics does all the work that is needed.