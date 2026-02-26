The Nazis murdered 56,000 people at Buchenwald concentration camp.

There are some seriously sick puppies in the world, and they are overrepresented in the anti-Israel movement. Consider the anti-Zionist group in Germany that plans to protest the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial because the memorial refuses to permit pro-Palestinian political symbols on its grounds. This is on the anniversary of the camp’s liberation, on soil where 56,000 human beings—13,000 of them Jews—were reduced to ash and bone.

If you feel the need to clear your throat before condemning that, you have already surrendered the argument.

Buchenwald is a site of mass murder on an industrial scale. It is not a campus green or a public square. The very idea of protesting anything there is obscene.

The idea that one would march there—under banners accusing Jews of genocide—is necrophilism. Using a human slaughterhouse as a prop for a political statement that can be made in any other time and place is derangement.

The memorial’s director, Jens-Christian Wagner, has drawn a line any sane society should applaud: criticism of Israeli policy is legitimate; relativizing the Holocaust and weaponizing it against Jews is not. A German court rightly upheld the site’s right to bar political symbols like the keffiyeh in this context.

The activists responded not with introspection, because they are alexithymic, but with escalation. They named themselves “Kufiyas in Buchenwald,” as if that were normal, and then descended into madness by accusing a holocaust memorial of “genocide denial.”

You do not need a PhD in moral philosophy or a Freudian handbook to recognize what this is. It is the erotic thrill of inversion; the perverse delight of taking the ultimate symbol of Jewish victimhood and flipping it grotesquely into an indictment of Jews.

German antisemitism commissioner Felix Klein described the protest as a new low in reversing perpetrator and victim. He is correct, but let us dispense with the antiseptic phrasing.

This is a seriously weird fetish.

It is the fetishization of moral inversion, the insistence that no matter what Jews endure they must emerge as villains, and the refusal to allow even their mass graves to remain outside the activist’s narrative.

There is a reason this protest is not being organized at a Syrian prison or a Chinese internment camp. It is the same reason no one is demanding that memorials to the Armenian genocide denounce Ankara’s policies today.

Only Jewish death must serve contemporary political choreography, only Jewish memory must be cross-examined, and only Jewish graves must make room for a keffiyeh.

This pathology is not exclusive to Weimar. It is at pandemic levels. It metastasized in Sydney when Jews were massacred at a Hanukkah celebration and anti-Israel hate marches erupted almost immediately afterward when Israeli President Isaac Herzog came to express condolences and solidarity.

Pause there. Jews murdered. And the instinct was not silence, not mourning, not revulsion—but megaphones.

What kind of mind sees blood on the pavement and thinks, “This is the moment to denounce Zionism”? If you said a disordered mind, you are correct, but you get no points because it was the world’s easiest question.

There is something profoundly wicked and off-color about a movement that cannot grant Jews even the dignity of grief without inserting its indictment. No other minority is treated this way. When Muslims are slaughtered, usually by other followers of their religion of peace, we do not see rallies condemning Riyadh. When African Christians are murdered, no one storms the streets denouncing Liberia.

But when Jews die, these maniacs develop an urgent need to contextualize. It is classic antisemitic dehumanization.

The keffiyeh, in isolation, is a tea towel headdress. At Buchenwald, it is a provocation and a deliberate injection of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a space consecrated to Jews’ annihilation.

The activists know this. They need the friction, crave the outrage, and hunger for the optics of being “silenced” at a Holocaust site. The scandal and sacrilege are the point.

To insist that a concentration camp memorial host your geopolitical cosplay is to declare that no boundary exists between the sacred and the political or the normal and the pathological. It is to announce that your cause is so supreme that even the crematoria must bow to it. It is megalomaniacal.

Predictably, the fringe International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network and the vapid Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East endorsed the protest. Their role is to serve as absolution.

Look, they say. Jews agree. Therefore this cannot be antisemitism.

History is replete with such fig leaves. There were Jews who collaborated with their persecutors, Jews who internalized the libels against them, and always a few willing to provide moral laundering for movements that would not hesitate to erase them.

The presence of a Jewish logo does not transubstantiate obscenity into virtue. It adds a layer of farce and tragedy.

This is not about Israeli policy or even the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is about obsession. Israel is not treated as just another state but as an ontological offense.

When that obsession reaches the point where Holocaust memorials are accused of serving Israeli propaganda, we have crossed into pathology.

The activists claim that commemorating German crimes must entail “rejecting current ones.” Yet note the asymmetry. There is no protest demanding that Holocaust memorials condemn China’s treatment of Uyghurs. No banners denouncing Syrian barrel bombs. No lectures linking Buchenwald to Sudan.

Only Israel triggers this compulsion because it is a Jewish state.

Holocaust memorials are supposed to be moral anchors that remind societies of what happens when hatred metastasizes into policy. When activists feel comfortable staging anti-Jewish agitation at such sites, it is a sign of societal sickness.

It reveals a generation that has consumed the Holocaust as aesthetic—black-and-white photographs, solemn speeches, hashtags—and now feels entitled to remix it for its own ideological playlist.

They believe they are radical. In truth, they are derivative. They are recycling the oldest European tropes of all: Jews as malevolent power, Jews as global conspirators, Jews as perpetrators of the very crimes once committed against them. That trope is today wrapped transparently in the language of “anti-Zionism.” It remains what it has always been.

The European Jewish Congress called the protest “a troubling instrumentalization of Holocaust remembrance.” That shows an outstanding command of English, but it is too polite and insufficient.

We are dealing with grave-dancing moral vandals with a psychological need to humiliate Jews even at the sites of their extermination.

And the protests in Sydney after the massacre were cut from the same keffiyeh. They reveal a movement incapable of decency when Jews are murdered en masse at the beach. It is a movement that sees Jewish blood not as tragedy, but as an opportunity.

We must stop describing this as “controversial.” It is contemptuous, deeply pathological, and, by no measure, normal.

Normal societies recoil at the desecration of cemeteries. Normal movements observe moments of silence when innocents are slaughtered. Normal politics does not require standing on Holocaust murder sites to make a point.

One positive of so-called free speech is that it allows a society to know who its sociopaths are—now we know. It is time to section them.