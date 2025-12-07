The BBC’s decree that every employee must complete mandatory online training modules on antisemitism and “Islamophobia” over the next six months is nothing more than a performative purification ritual. For an organization that once prided itself on seriousness and intellectual rigor, this is weak ale—an unserious solution to a crisis of its own making.

The very fact that the BBC has to announce formally that antisemitism is bad and that it needs to teach this to its staff is self-damning to the point of satire.

Equally absurd is the belief that a click-through moral hygiene module is going to fix the BBC’s anti-Israel bias, which is deeper than the Mariana Trench, a point made explicit in a leaked internal memo that rocked the corporation.

The memo did not just hint at problems; it declared systemic failure. It revealed that the BBC Arabic Service deliberately avoided reporting on Israeli hostages that Hamas abducted and tortured. Hamas disappeared these people in the real world, and the BBC erased them in the narrative world.

The memo also exposed that the BBC misreported the percentage of Palestinian women and children killed, parroting unverified Hamas statistics — lies — as though a Big Four accounting firm had signed off on them. Also noted was that the BBC misled the public about the likelihood of starvation in Gaza by presenting hypothetical worst-case scenarios as though they were breaking news.

These were not innocent misunderstandings or oversights. They were editorial decisions that reflect the BBC’s morally confused culture and poisonous ideological predispositions.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews issued welcomed the new training requirement, expressing hope that this was “the start of a more positive journey.” Good for them. They are still speaking the language of good faith, something the BBC abandoned long ago.

Call me a cynic, but I do not think for a picosecond that an online course—likely completed while listening to whatever noise passes as their Spotify playlist—will make any difference. BBC employees will dutifully “acknowledge the lived experiences of others,” “reflect on their implicit bias,” and other such nonsense. Then they will return to misreporting Israel’s actions, laundering Hamas lies, and calling terrorists “militants” with a freshly scrubbed conscience.

The first clue that this training announcement is nothing but theater is the way the BBC lumps antisemitism together with the nebulous category of “Islamophobia”—as if the two are equivalent or comparable. Whenever leaders or institutions pair them, it is a reliable sign that they are not serious about tackling antisemitism, which is a specific and unique form of hatred that requires specific solutions, not ideological bundling.

The BBC’s core disease is not a lack of training; it is a lack of honesty, integrity, and the courage to confront the ideological poison that has corrupted the corporation. The issue is not that BBC journalists are ignorant of antisemitism; it is that significant factions within the corporation are comfortable expressing the modern iteration of it: obsessive hostility toward Israel, skepticism towards Jewish self-determination, and the casual delegitimization of the world’s only Jewish state.

The problem is also not “unconscious bias.” BBC reporters are consciously, performatively, and conspicuously ideological when it comes to Israel. They operate within a culture that rewards ideological orthodoxy over accuracy, and moral posturing over journalistic rigor.

If the BBC were serious, it would be conducting investigations, firing staff, restructuring its Middle East news division, and doing so with transparency and accountability. It would make clear that ethical violations carry stern consequences.

But accountability is one thing the BBC has never been able to imagine for itself. Instead, Director-General Tim Davie—already halfway out the door after resigning in the wake of the memo—sent out a bland email about the organization “standing united against all forms of discrimination.”

What meaningless twaddle. Anodyne condemnations are what leaders and institutions say when they have nothing real to say, and no intention of changing anything.

The tragedy is that the BBC’s failings have real-world consequences. Its skewed reporting shapes global opinion, fuels anti-Israel agitation and antisemitism, and emboldens propagandists who use the BBC’s undeserved prestige as a laundering mechanism for their narratives.

For decades, the BBC held an almost sacred status as a sober, impartial, fact-driven institution. Today, it has become an unreliable narrator—especially on matters relating to Israel and Jews—and that has produced a crisis of public trust.

Clicking “I agree” on the final slide of an online module cannot rebuild that trust. Only honest reporting can do that. It is not obvious how a glorified diversity training module is supposed to correct such basic journalistic malpractice.

What BBC staff need is not more training but less ideology. In an era in which Western institutions have substituted courage for compliance, the BBC has embraced the bureaucratic religion of “training” as its primary moral technology. A scandal emerges? Launch a workshop. A failure is uncovered? Build an online module. A betrayal of editorial standards occurs? Announce a “learning journey.”

But journeys imply movement, and the BBC stands as motionless as a marble statue—frozen by self-regard, captured by ideology, and animated by a pulsating fear of appearing politically incorrect.

Davie will leave. A new Director-General will arrive. The modules will be completed. Certificates of completion will be emailed. The BBC will congratulate itself on its anti-racism credentials in what promises to be a truly nauseating display.

Then nothing will change, because the BBC is long past being able to click its way to integrity.