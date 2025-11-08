I hate writing about the United Nations (UN). I always find myself struggling to find adjectives sufficiently severe to capture its putrescence. Yet I must do so, because UN Secretary-General António Guterres has opened his stupid gob again.

Whenever Guterres speaks, a red haze descends upon me. His latest claim is that any international peacekeeping force in Gaza must have the UN’s backing for “international legitimacy.” The notion that the ossified, corrupt, and antisemitic UN is a bringer of legitimacy is a galactic-scale absurdity. It is like a snake-oil salesman granting himself final authority over a medicine’s efficacy.

The UN is not, and has never been, a force for moral good. It is a stage upon which the world’s most vicious dictators, theocrats, and ethnic cleansers don the costume of statesmen. The evidence for the UN’s rancid soul is overwhelming—most obvious in its pathological obsession with Israel, the world’s only Jewish state.

Let us examine the UN’s peacekeeping record to see what its so-called legitimacy has achieved. I will bypass its pathetic efforts in the Middle East because I have documented them here, and have no desire to revisit the crime scene. Nor shall I delve into the UN’s unrivaled record of anti-Israel bias and antisemitism, which I have written about here.

The point I wish to make is that, as sickly anti-Israel as the UN is, its gross incompetence is a truly global affair. Wherever UN peacekeepers set foot, they leave a trail of devastation and disgrace.

In Cambodia in the early 1990s, the UN Transitional Authority (UNTAC) arrived as nation-builders and left as a symbol of predatory imperialism. The number of UN personnel involved in child prostitution and sex trafficking was so vast that locals to this day call the explosion of the sex industry “the UNTAC era.” They imported widespread AIDS and shattered the country’s already fragile social fabric. Let us just say the UN staff enjoyed their generous salaries and diplomatic immunity.