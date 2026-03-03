Before the American and Israeli strike on Iran briefly seized the world’s notoriously limited attention span, the international community was busy throwing toddler tantrums over Israel’s supposed “de facto annexation” of Judea and Samaria — or, more accurately, over Jerusalem declaring additional tracts of it state land.

You will not read this in the mainstream press, but there is a case — beyond the obvious one, namely that the territory is part of Israel — for Israel assuming greater control over Judea and Samaria.

Put simply, Israel has tried most other options, and they have failed due to Palestinian intransigence. Let us do what the punditry never does and make the case for (at a minimum) de facto annexation.

For three decades, Western capitals have insisted that negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians would resolve Judea and Samaria’s final status and usher in a two-state idyll in which everyone lives happily ever after. They have hosted summits, drafted frameworks, and dispatched envoys armed with maps and euphemisms.

These exertions have produced a veritable graveyard of peace proposals and a region less stable than when the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993. Even a lobster can grasp that if a policy fails consistently over decades, it may not be sound policy — and that trying something else might be worth the experiment.

The present morass in Judea and Samaria stems from the Oslo framework, which was always meant to be transitional. Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) were to negotiate final borders, trade land for peace, and move toward mutual recognition culminating in Palestinian statehood.

The PA was meant to govern responsibly and prepare its people for coexistence. It did neither. It incited violence, entrenched corruption, and launched waves of terror, culminating in the Second Intifada, which turned buses and cafes into abattoirs.

The key takeaway is that Israel withdrew from major Palestinian population centers, armed a Palestinian security apparatus, and was rewarded with suicide bombings.

That reality led Israel to attempt a different experiment in Gaza, where it withdrew unilaterally in 2005, leaving the PA to govern. Under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, Israel evacuated every soldier and every Jewish resident from Gaza. Synagogues were dismantled, cemeteries relocated, and 21 Jewish communities uprooted in the name of disengagement. The theory was that if Israel removed its presence entirely, the Palestinians would have nothing left to protest and could begin constructing Singapore on the Mediterranean or some other cliche.

Instead, the PA lost subsequent elections to Hamas, which spent the next 18 years constructing the terror state that committed the October 7 pogrom.

Thus Israel has tried full control in Judea and Samaria and received terror in return; offered statehood and received terror in return; withdrawn from Gaza and received terror; disengaged entirely and received terror.

If you have been paying even cursory attention, you may detect a pattern.

Everything Israel has attempted has foundered against Palestinian obstinacy and ideological rejectionism. Israel seeks greater control over the restive province because every alternative tried has failed to stop the violence.

Against this record, trying something different can scarcely be described as wanton aggression, the media’s and diplomatic elites’ indignation notwithstanding.

All parties concede that the status quo in Judea and Samaria is an untenable matrix of Israeli civil law, military regulation, and PA administration. Area C — comprising roughly 60 percent of the territory but relatively sparsely populated due to its unforgiving topography — remains under full Israeli control. Israeli infrastructure, security forces, and civilian communities are deeply embedded.

Palestinian cities operate under limited autonomy, heavily dependent on Israeli security coordination. This is not a frozen conflict but a layered de facto partition underwritten by an Israeli security umbrella. It remains unstable because every variation tested thus far has generated further violence.

Israeli leaders would have to be deranged to replicate the Gaza experiment in Judea and Samaria — highlands that overlook Israel’s coastal plain, Ben-Gurion Airport’s runway, and Tel Aviv’s skyline. It is difficult to imagine a scenario less likely, and I can imagine some fairly implausible things.

The mantra that “there is no military solution” is repeated as though it were a pearl of sagacity. It is just an evasion. More accurately, there is no diplomatic solution in the absence of a willing partner.

Repeated offers were rejected or ignored. The Palestinian leadership continues to refuse recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and clings to maximalist claims, including the so-called “right of return,” which would demographically dissolve Israel.

The latest land reforms — streamlining registration processes, regularizing communities, clarifying administrative authority — do not conjure a new reality ex nihilo. They formalize an existing one. De facto annexation is less a revolution than an acknowledgment of facts long established on the ground.

Israel’s narrow waist at its pre-1967 lines measured just 14 kilometers (nine miles). It is fantasy — particularly after multiple wars over the past two and a half years — to imagine Israel ever consenting to a return to those lines.

The lesson of Gaza is that the most ruthless actor fills the vacuum. In Lebanon, that actor was Hezbollah. In Gaza, it was Hamas. In Judea and Samaria, absent Israeli control, it would likely be Hamas again — or worse, Iranian proxies entrenched in the hills.

Security arrangements drafted on paper do not intercept rockets. The notion that international guarantees can substitute for strategic depth is drivel. UN peacekeepers have a dismal record, nowhere more so than in southern Lebanon, where they failed to prevent Hezbollah’s remilitarization on Israel’s northern border. Western assurances did not prevent Gaza’s transformation into a launchpad for terror.

What, then, are the alternatives?

Israel could enter a fourth decade of permanent negotiations in a display of truly awe-inspiring futility. It could withdraw from Judea and Samaria and await another October 7-like attack. It could concede to a one-state binational democracy — a fashionable abstraction among activists who do not reside in the region — which would effectively terminate Israel as a Jewish state. Or it could continue muddling through, satisfying no one.

Each has been attempted, theorized, or stress-tested. None has yielded peace.

De facto annexation — particularly of areas already under full Israeli control — is no panacea. Yet it would constitute strategic consolidation in a landscape where nearly every other experiment has produced bloodshed.

Critics frame annexation as a moral transgression. Yet morality divorced from consequences is sentimentality.

Is it moral to replicate Gaza in the hills above Tel Aviv? Or to gamble Israel’s security on the supposition that genocidal animus will dissipate under the correct economic incentives? Is it moral to perpetuate a diplomatic fiction that incentivizes maximalist demands while internationalizing a conflict without resolving it?

Morality requires prudence.

Jews have lived in Judea and Samaria for millennia. Hebron is not merely a “settlement bloc”; it is the burial site of the patriarchs. Shiloh is not a bargaining chip; it was a center of ancient Israelite life long before modern diplomacy existed. To portray Jewish presence there as a foreign colonial imposition is historical illiteracy posturing as virtue and advertising stupidity.

None of this negates Palestinian attachment or identity. Acknowledging one people’s history need not entail erasing another’s.

Western governments will protest with Pavlovian assurance. They will issue overwrought statements few will read and draft resolutions fewer still will enforce. Editorial boards will lament the “death of the two-state solution” as though it had ever truly drawn breath.

The hard truth is that Judea and Samaria offer no immaculate solutions — only trade-offs.

De facto annexation of areas already integrated into Israel’s security and civil framework recognizes that negotiations, withdrawal, and inertia have failed. It accepts that reality, not diplomatic choreography, must now guide policy.

This is the Middle East, where power vacuums invite ideological absolutists. Movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Hezbollah think in generational terms. Israel consolidating control over strategic terrain is strategic insurance.

De facto annexation need not entail the immediate absorption of Palestinian population centers or the wholesale granting of citizenship. It could focus on areas with established Israeli communities and security infrastructure, while leaving densely populated Palestinian cities under autonomous administration.

This is not an elegant blueprint. It is a pragmatic recalibration. No comprehensive peace agreement lurks around the corner, and none has for decades. Policy must be grounded in what has demonstrably failed and in what might plausibly endure.

Annexation acknowledges that Israel’s presence in key parts of Judea and Samaria is permanent. It signals that strategic depth — Israel’s security — is non-negotiable. It reduces the incentive for perpetual diplomatic brinkmanship premised on incremental Israeli withdrawals.

It replaces ambiguity with clarity — and perhaps, in time, with greater stability.

For decades, the international community has insisted that Israel subordinate its security concerns to a diplomatic orthodoxy that has delivered little beyond violence. Repeating that experiment would be folly.

De facto annexation is not utopian. Nor is it without risk. Yet in a field of exhausted options, it may be the least delusional one.

Peace will not emerge from cartographic creativity alone. It will emerge — if at all — from a durable balance of power and a cultural transformation no summit can manufacture.

Until then, Israel must govern the reality before it, not the fantasy it was promised. Reality, however unwelcome, has rendered its verdict on every other option thus far attempted.