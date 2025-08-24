Whatever one says about Israel’s Far Right, they tend to call it right when it comes to matters of security. They predicted Hamas would take over Gaza within a year of Israel’s withdrawal in 2005. It took just six months. Now they think Israel should annex Gaza. The case for it is stronger than many suppose.

From the moment Israel responded to the October 7 attacks, the Israeli government has said that it does not want to reoccupy Gaza, only to demilitarize it and place it under moderate Palestinian leadership.

Far-Right cabinet ministers such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have called for resettlement in Gaza at a minimum, and support annexation. Yet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not seem to have seriously entertained the idea, knowing it would spark a harsh international backlash.

It would also face domestic opposition, though opinion is split. A Times of Israel poll last month showed that 53.2% of Israelis opposed annexation, while 38.9% supported it, with 7.9% having no opinion.

Yet history has a way of clarifying illusions. For decades, Israel was told that if it gave Gaza away, peace would follow. In 2005, Israel dismantled its settlements and uprooted its citizens in a unilateral act of disengagement. In an act of madness, Israel itself ethnically cleansed Gaza of Jews.

Hamas soon defeated the Palestinian Authority (PA) in elections and has maintained authoritarian control through violence ever since. Gaza became a jihadist terror state and the launching pad for the October 7 pogrom—the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.

Put simply, the idea of a semi-sovereign statelet festering on Israel’s southern border has been tested and has failed. International tut-tutting about “occupation” and “two states” has produced nothing but bloodshed.

The alternatives — UN trusteeship, Arab League or Abraham Accord-partner management, or the PA returning — are fantasies and prescriptions for perpetual war. Israel annexing Gaza is the obvious solution.

International law is not the sacred scripture its Western priesthood pretends. It is a patchwork of precedents, treaties, and power relations. Yet even on its own terms, Israel’s case for annexing Gaza is stronger than its critics will admit.

Gaza has never been sovereign Palestinian territory. From the Ottoman Empire to the British Mandate to Egyptian military rule between 1948 and 1967, Gaza has never been an independent Palestinian state.

Legally, it is part of Israel—despite the protestations of those who think international law says whatever they want it to say—as mandated under the 1917 Balfour Declaration and the 1920 San Remo Conference.

Even if Gaza were not part of Israel, Israel would still have a case to annex it. When Israel captured the strip in 1967 during the Six-Day War, it did so in a defensive war against Arab aggression. Under international law, territory acquired in a defensive war does not automatically become “illegally occupied.”

Likewise, the 1993 Oslo Accords gave the Palestinians autonomy, not sovereignty. They did not create a state, nor extinguish Israel’s ultimate claim. When Israel withdrew in 2005, it did not transfer sovereignty to Hamas or anyone else. Gaza became a legal black hole; autonomous but not sovereign, a liminal zone of violence.

International law also recognizes the right of states to take necessary measures for security. After October 7, no serious jurist can deny Israel’s right to ensure Gaza is permanently neutralized as a terror base. Annexation formalizes that right. There are precedents, such as India annexing Kashmir after decades of insurgency, so permanent defensive measures are not illegitimate.

Israel can also make a moral case for annexation.

It could bring an end to 18 years of perpetual war of varying intensity. Hamas indoctrinates its children, uses civilians as shields, and wages war against Jewish existence. Israel leaving Gaza ungoverned—or back in the hands of the same corrupt PA that incubated Hamas rule—would condemn Gazans to another generation of misery.

Annexation would come with responsibility: for schools that teach life rather than death, for police that enforce the law rather than commit terror, and for infrastructure that builds progress rather than rockets.

There is also a moral case for Jews being allowed to return to Gaza. Before the 2005 withdrawal, thousands of Jews lived in Gush Katif and other communities. They were forced out in the name of peace, only to see their synagogues desecrated and their homes destroyed. Justice demands that indigenous Jews be allowed to return and rebuild. Gaza is not foreign soil; it is part of the Jews’ biblical inheritance.

Israel also has a strong security case for annexation. As long as Gaza is allowed to fester in limbo, it will be a nest for terrorism. Only full Israeli sovereignty, with a military and civilian presence, can stop Gaza from becoming a terror state again.

Israeli sovereignty would prevent Hamas and Islamic Jihad from returning, or some new Islamist variant from surfacing. It would give Israel control of borders, education, policing, and the economy—the levers through which extremism reproduces.

Annexation would provoke international outrage, but outrage is cheap. Strategic respect is earned. The world screamed when Israel annexed Jerusalem in 1967 and the Golan Heights in 1981, but those annexations are now facts on the ground. So too would be the case with Gaza. It would also serve as a powerful deterrent by telling Israel’s enemies that attacks carry a territorial price, not just a military one.

Israel would need to address some problems, though.

Critics warn that annexing Gaza would be demographic suicide because Gaza’s two million Palestinians would erode Israel’s Jewish majority. Yet annexation does not automatically mean Gazans get citizenship. They could be granted permanent residency with a path to citizenship based on loyalty and non-violence. Critics might cry apartheid, but they scream that lie now. History offers many examples, such as Hong Kong under British rule and Puerto Rico under US sovereignty.

Israel is the Middle East’s only democracy. It does not need to be a perfect one. The US has a political system where candidates can win the presidency despite losing the popular vote. The UK has one in which a government can win a huge majority of parliamentary seats with only a third of the vote. Neither would pass the average person’s definition of democracy. There are 22 Arab states. The world has room for a single Jewish one.

As for claims that the so-called international community would never accept it, that is a testable hypothesis. The world does not accept Israel’s right to defend itself, or its annexation of East Jerusalem or the Golan Heights, yet those decisions stand. The international community will huff and puff, but power respects permanence. Once Gaza is annexed and rebuilt, and once Arabs there live better lives under Israeli governance, the fake moral hysteria will fade.

Fears that annexation would lead to endless insurgency in Gaza are valid. Yet Israel leaving Gaza resulted in violence against Israel just the same. That makes the question only one of whether that violence is channeled from within sovereign borders, where Israel has control, or from an Iran-backed pseudo-statelet.

Critics would argue that it would destroy any chance of a “two-state solution,” but that is something that lives only in the deluded minds of Western politicians. Peace will not come from partition, but when Israel governs Gaza and puts an end to the 80-year war against the Jews.

The historical lessons are clear for anyone free enough from ideology to see them. Disengagement in 2005 produced more terror, the Oslo Accords brought the Second Intifada, and the withdrawal from southern Lebanon allowed Hezbollah to amass a huge army on Israel’s northern border. Whenever Israel cedes territory, terror thrives. It would be insane not to learn this lesson.