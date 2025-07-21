Christians are under attack across the Middle East and Africa.

Islamists are engaged in a systematic genocide and displacement of historic proportions in the Middle East and Africa. The victims are Christians and the world is shamefully silent. It is a cautionary tale for the West.



When the Muslim Brotherhood, the banned Egyptian-spawned jihadist group, speaks of its 100-year plan to Islamize the West, the usual response is rolled eyes. Western leaders cannot think beyond the next election cycle, while the average Western voter can think no further than the next meme in their social media feed.



Yet, a terrifying illustration of what this Islamization would look like is underway in the Middle East and Africa. Christianity was born two millennia ago and it shaped the Middle East. Modern-day Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories were once Christendom’s heartland, home to ancient churches, monasteries, and vibrant Christian communities that predated Islam by centuries.

These communities are now facing extinction. In 1910, Christians made up 20 percent of the Middle East’s population. Today, that number is four percent, and shrinking fast.

Christianity is a very successful evangelizing religion and its decline in the Middle East is not an accident of history. It is the result of a relentless campaign - sometimes violent, sometimes bureaucratic - to eradicate Christians who refuse to submit to dhimmitude or disappear into the Muslim majority.

The West just ignores this because of its pathological fixation on Israel, its ignorance of the problem’s scale, and its left-wing ideologically inspired belief that Christianity is a legacy of European colonialism. In fact, it is Christians who are suffering under Islamic colonization.

Obviously, I am not a Christian, but their plight in the Middle East is an obscenity, and one that gets very little publicity.

When Muslim armies swept through the Holy Land in the 7th Century, Christians (along with Jews) were granted dhimmi status - second-class citizenship under Islamic rule. They were allowed to practice their faith, but faced punitive taxes (jizya), restrictions on church construction, and regular pogroms. Over the centuries, this system eroded Christian political and social influence.

Under the Ottoman Empire, Christians faced massacres with 2.5 million Christians murdered in the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek genocides from 1915 to 1923. These were not random acts of violence but state-sponsored extermination campaigns.

Things did not get any better after the Ottoman Empire’s fall after the First World War, a humiliation from which the Muslim world is yet to recover its self-esteem.

Post-colonial Arab regimes, whether secular Ba’athists or Muslim Brotherhood-inspired Islamists, viewed Christians as foreign elements. Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized Christian schools and businesses. Iraqi President Saddam Hussein manipulated sectarian divides for political gains. The Palestinian Authority and Hamas drove Christians out of Bethlehem. Jesus’ birthplace was once 80% Christian; it is now 12%.

If these sound like things that happened back in the last century, it might be time to update yourself about a huge moral and historical injustice that is still taking place.

Before the US invasion of Iraq in the 2003 Second Gulf War, the country had 1.5 million Christians. Fewer than 150,000 remain. The American overthrow of Hussein’s cruel regime led to a collapse of Iraqi civil society. Iraq descended into sectarian violence between Iraqi Sunni militia and Iran-sponsored Shia militia. Neither cared for Christians.

This lawlessness created a power vacuum into which ISIS emerged and established a Caliphate of Medival barbarity. ISIS targeted Christians and other minorities with beheadings, rape, and forced conversions. They drove 50,000 Christians out of Mosul in northern Iraq, marking their homes with ن (Nun for Nazarene).

Besides Baghdad failing to protect its Christians, Muslim neighbors also betrayed many of them. Eventually, an array of international forces, including countries as unaligned as the US and Russia, combined to smashed ISIS. Even once ISIS was defeated, Christians still faced land confiscation and exclusion from reconstruction aid.

In Syria, before its civil war began in 2011, there were 1.5 million Christians. Today, estimates are that fewer than 300,000 remain. Jihadist groups such as Al-Nusra and ISIS abducted priests, bombed churches, and imposed Sharia law on Christian villages. This is the latest blow in a longer-term trend. In 1910, 15.6 percent of Syrians were Christian, versus just two percent tyoday.

Deposed President Assad al-Bashar offered some protection during the war, but he also exploited Christians as political pawns, leaving them vulnerable in rebel-held areas.

In Egypt, Coptic Christians number 10 million to 12 million, depending on who is doing the counting. They endure systemic violence. Church burnings and attacks average about 10 a year. In 1910, 18.7 percent of Egyptians were Christian, compared with five percent today.

They also face legal discrimination because building or repairing churches, including those destroyed by arson, requires presidential approval thanks to Cairo’s 2016 "Church Law". Each year, hundreds of Christian girls are abducted, forcibly married to Muslims, and never heard from again.

In the Palestinian territories, the moronic Western elite’s favorite cause, Christians are becoming an endangered species. In 1910, 11.6 percent of people in the Palestinian territories were Christian. Today, that number is 0.5 percent in Gaza and two percent in Judea and Samaria. Gaza has only about 1,000 Christians today, versus about 3,000 when the Jihadist terror group Hamas came to power in 2006. Gaza’s Christians face extortion, abductions, and murder, such as the 2007 murder of Bible Society director Rami Ayyad.

Arab governments’ indifference and complicity have been appalling. Islamists who attack Christians are rarely prosecuted, displaced Christians are not resettled, or are denied re-entry and property rights, and there is not a squeak from the “human rights” obsessed Arab League when Christians are slaughtered.

Lebanon is the most egregious case. When the Ottoman Empire collapsed after World War One, France was given the clumsily named Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon. France was to govern the mandate until it was ready to govern itself. It became two states; Syria was conceived as a Muslim-majority state and Lebanon as a Christian-majority one. Syria was never happy with this and abandoned its claim on Lebanon only in 2005.

Lebanon was a Christian country until the Iran-backed Islamist Hezbollah plunged the country into a civil war that ran from 1975 to 1990. This turned Lebanon into the failed state it is today. Hezbollah’s poisoning of Lebanese politics, and maltreatment of Christians in areas it controlled, turned Lebanon from a Christian-majority country into a Muslim-majority one.

There has been no census in Lebanon since 1932, so exact numbers are hard to come by, but by most estimates only a third of Lebanese today are Christian, versus 54 percent when it gained independence in 1943. In 1910, the figure was 77.5 percent.

Malta-like Christian enclaves survive, but broader demographics shift inexorably toward Islamic homogeneity across the Middle East. Even in so-called moderate countries such as Jordan, Christian numbers have fallen from 18 percent of the population in 1930 to about two percent today.

In Israel, the story is more mixed. Israel is the only Middle Eastern country where the Christian population is growing. However, extremist Jews in Judea and Samaria are pressuring and pushing out Christians, attacking churches, and burning olive groves, often with tacit government consent. Judea and Samaria is a tiny area, though.

This Islamic ethnic cleansing of Christians is not confined to the Middle East. Across Africa, jihadist expansion and government indifference are fueling a deadly, but rarely reported, deadly campaign against Christians.

While the Western media obsesses over every perceived injustice Israel commits against the Palestinians, it ignores the systematic annihilation of Christian communities in Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, and elsewhere.

Nigeria is the world’s most dangerous country for Christians with jihadists slaughtering Christians at a rate surpassing ISIS at its peak. Over 50,000 Christians have been murdered since 2009. The Islamist Boko Haram terror militia has abducted, bombed, and beheaded thousands, including the infamous 2014 Chibok schoolgirl abduction.

While Boko Haram is well-known among readers of world news, the Islamist Fulani herdsman militia gets no coverage. It has razed hundreds of Christian villages, killing over 10,000 people since 2015. The Nigerian government is complicit because it refuses to designate Fulani attacks as terrorism, instead blaming "climate change" pressures for the violence. One in three Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt now live in displacement camps.

In Sudan, which at least gets some international media attention, the Islamist regime has persecuted Christians for decades. More than a million Christians have been displaced in southern Sudan and the Arab-dominated government has carried out genocides in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains, bombing churches, starving Christian villages, and enslaving women and children. In South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011, Christians face continued jihadist raids from Khartoum-backed militias.

In Ethiopia, once a Christian stronghold, Christ’s followers are under constant attack. The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militia conducts church massacres in border regions, while Islamist Oromo extremists burn churches and lynch clergy with impunity. The government has not cracked down on anti-Christian violence.

Mozambique, meanwhile, is ISIS’ new front. ISIS-linked Ansar al-Sunna has decapitated Christians, abducted women, and forced children into jihad. Entire towns, such as Palma, have been emptied of Christians.

None of this is random or disorganized violence. It is religious cleansing; an effort to erase Christianity from Africa, just as it is being erased from the Middle East. Islamists use a familiar playbook.

They form militias to massacre, rape, and abduct non-Muslim, forcing many to flee. Then they burn farms, steal land, and block aid to choke the economy. Then they begin settling into these weakened Christian areas. Once they gain political control, they weaponize the law by banning church construction and ruthlessly enforcing blasphemy laws.

Remarkably, Islamists have used these horrific tactics to eradicate Christianity without any significant international outcry. While Western leaders hector Israel about alleged human rights abuses, they ignore the history-changing genocide happening across the Middle East and large parts of Africa.

The mainstream media has been typically mealymouthed. When ISIS beheaded Christians, headlines called them "Iraqis of minority faiths." On the odd occasions the international news media covers African conflicts, it does so behind a smokescreen of “tribal clashes” and “ethnic violence”, rarely stating plainly that it is Islamists killing Christians.

While the feckless United Nations obsesses pathologically over non-existent apartheid in Israel, it has passed no motions against real apartheid against Christians in places such as Gaza and Egypt, and against women throughout the Arab world.

On current trends, Iraqi Christians will vanish by 2030, Syrian Christians will be gone by 2040, while Egypt’s Copts will be reduced to a persecuted underclass. Nigeria’s Middle Belt will be cleansed of Christians by 2030, Sudan and Ethiopia will fall to complete Islamization, and Mozambique’s Christians will vanish like Iraq’s.

Christians’ plight is more than demographic and ethnographic change; it is a civilizational shift. Pluralism is under threat, and as Christians often anchor secularism and civil society, a path to homogenous Islamic religious rule is being paved.

The West, especially, Europe needs to take its blindfold off because its own future is happening elsewhere in real-time.