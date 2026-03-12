Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

Heartworker
2h

Long before Putin's war, I knew many Ukrainians, and they had always struck me as very friendly, open-minded, interested, and resourceful.

Once, we had a group of Ukrainians staying at our Guest House for Christmas, and just before Christmas, there was a water leak on the ground floor... on the fifth floor, someone (a Russian...) had forgotten to turn off the dishwasher before leaving, which apparently wasn't working properly anymore, and had left for the Christmas holidays...

... and the living room of the apartment rented by the Ukrainians got wet... Instead of being able to prepare for Christmas, we had to call the fire department, move a lot of furniture, and dry everything out somehow... Any other guest would probably have demanded compensation—but the Ukrainians were determined and eager to help with the cleanup and drying; they kept coming up with new things that could be done, and THEY asked US what they could do for US...! We had never experienced anything like it.

Ukrainians were always among our favorite guests – while we stopped accepting Russians as guests at a certain point... there was simply too much damage they caused... Without their ingenuity and resilience, the Ukrainians would have been crushed long ago, while Russians can only drink, shout, and act pseudo-tough... at least that's been our clear experience over decades... Even today, I rented an apartment to a Ukrainian again...

If Trump had treated Zelensky and Ukraine in general with more respect instead of disregarding and reprimanding them, and hadn't cozyed up to Putin, then he and his allies would have had enough drones by now...

