Mass murderer Marwan Barghouti raising his hands in defiance.

Bad ideas have a long half-life. They glow with the same radioactive stupidity for decades, no matter how many times reality buries them. The two-state solution is one such idea. The fantasy that Hamas can be moderated is another. The latest absurdity we are being asked to take seriously is that releasing Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti would unify the Palestinians and bring peace and reconciliation with Israel.

This is sheer insanity. Barghouti is among the most celebrated killers in the Palestinian pantheon. He is not misunderstood, was not framed, and is not a Palestinian Nelson Mandela, as some Western commentators lazily claim. He is a convicted terror orchestrator—serving five life sentences for overseeing attacks that murdered five Israelis during the murderous Second Intifada.

Yet in the Middle East, death is a political currency, and killers acquire an aura if they stack enough Jewish bodies. That is why Barghouti has become a poster boy for the kind of Western moral tourists who sign open letters to show that their hearts, if not their minds, are in the right place.

The latest embarrassment is 200 mostly American entertainers—including Paul Simon, who once wrote sensitive songs about anxiety and alienation—signing an open letter calling for Barghouti’s release in the name of peace.

Peace is a word that Western activists have abused and contorted so much that it often means the exact opposite. In their lexicon, peace is something Israel must grant by endangering itself, weakening itself, apologizing for existing, and freeing the men who murdered its citizens. It is a strange theology, but one perfectly suited to an era in which every problem is blamed on the only grown-up in sight, which in this case is Israel.

Besides being a stupid idea and an affront to justice, releasing Barghouti would not bring peace, or “reset” Palestinian politics—whatever that means—and certainly would not magically produce a moderate Palestinian leadership class.

Comparing Barghouti to Mandela is among the most dishonest rhetorical tricks in modern Middle Eastern discourse. Mandela—whatever else one may say—dedicated himself to ending apartheid and building a multiracial democracy. Barghouti dedicated himself to killing Jews, supervising a campaign that deliberately targeted civilians. Mandela envisioned coexistence; Barghouti envisioned victory through “resistance,” which is the polite term for terrorism when the victims are Israelis.

The Western intelligentsia knows this. They are not confused. They simply require a Palestinian Mandela the way a religion requires a prophet—someone who can carry the burden of their fantasies because reality refuses to cooperate.

Share

Barghouti, with his fluent Hebrew and telegenic glare, fits the archetype. He is easy to market because Westerners do not want reality; they want a symbol. Symbols do not have to be accurate, only available.

If Barghouti were released, he would not emerge as a pragmatic centrist. He would be the Second Intifada’s triumphant hero, the vindicated mass murder who proved that political violence works.

His return would instantly strengthen the factions most committed to violence and validate the belief—long-cultivated and dominant in Palestinian society—that terror is permissible and effective. It would demonstrate to every Palestinian teenager that killing Jews is the surest path to political relevance, and even leadership.

This is not speculation. It is history. Every prisoner release has produced a terrorist dividend. The killers freed in the 1980s and 1990s returned to terror. The prisoners released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal helped plan and carry out attacks. The men freed under international pressure became architects of future violence. Terrorism against Jews is the only profession in which incarceration is merely a sabbatical.

What truly elevates this moment from stupidity to farce is the spectacle of Western celebrities treating Barghouti’s release as a humanitarian cause.

What indigestible nonsense.

Musicians and actors have no special insight into the costs of releasing a mass murderer into a deeply unstable political arena. Why Western societies increasingly outsource their moral reasoning to singers and actors is a deep mystery. It should be obvious that being a celebrity does not make someone a moral authority, a geopolitical expert, a historian, or a security analyst. A celebrity’s primary qualification is that people recognize their face.

Celebrities should not be barred from speaking. This is not about censorship. They should simply be ignored because they have nothing to say, and their inflated confidence is not a substitute for knowledge.

Israelis know exactly who Barghouti is: a man who destroyed families, orphaned children, and shattered lives. The notion that releasing him could produce Palestinian unity or reconciliation is absolutely bonkers.

Israel’s security establishment, which is often more dovish than its political leadership, is nearly unanimous that releasing Barghouti would embolden extremists, destabilize Judea and Samaria, and jeopardize Israeli lives.

The West’s moral confusion about this is palpable. It is addicted to Hollywood narratives in which symbolic gestures, rather than structural change, are what is required for peace.

Left-leaning activists, in particular, want a high-profile act of magnanimity that makes Israel appear “brave” and Palestinians appear “empowered,” regardless of the consequences. They want the story of Mandela and F. W. de Klerk so badly that they try to force it onto a region that has never resembled South Africa.

This fantasy is pernicious. It blinds Western publics to the fact that Palestinian politics is not a freedom-seeking movement waiting for its Mahatma Gandhi, but a violent ideology created to destroy Israel and annihilate Jews.

Imagine an open letter demanding that the U.S. release the masterminds of the Boston Marathon bombing “for peace.” Imagine celebrities urging Britain to free the Manchester Arena bomber. It would never happen. Yet Israel, uniquely, is asked to release Palestinian murderers into a sick society that reveres them.

If Barghouti were released, he would become the most popular Palestinian leader overnight. Hamas, Fatah, and Islamic Jihad would all claim his legacy—and him theirs. Far from moderating Palestinian politics, he would further radicalize it. Leaders who ascend through violence cannot suddenly pivot to pragmatism without losing legitimacy. Barghouti’s freedom would also give his successors permission to wage a Third Intifada—one with better propaganda, more Western sympathy, and less Israeli restraint.

The activists calling for Barghouti’s release do not care about improving Palestinian lives or governance. They are not even proposing a reform plan or a diplomatic pathway. What they want is to force Israel into moral concessions no other country would tolerate. Like many bad ideas, this one survives because it is useful—in this case to those who resent Israeli strength.

Those who are serious about better Israeli-Palestinian relations and the well-being of both peoples should stop fetishizing killers and start confronting the societies that glorify them. And celebrities—from Paul Simon to the last minor guitarist who signed the open letter—should return to doing the one thing they are qualified for, which is entertaining us.