Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trader Grudinin's avatar
Trader Grudinin
2h

The American State Department bigshots think that because they taught him CIA methods of murder and terror, Barghouti is bonded them by gratitude. Such naive wish fulfilment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
2hEdited

Everyone in Hollywood knows you can't have a good project unless you have a good script, and they've written themselves a great script here, another comic-book-based blockbuster they can star in.

First comes the villain: the big bad Zionists and their settler-colonial ethnostate that exists to inflict genocide on all their innocent neighbors, who also bear more than a little resemblance to stock villians from the prior century: cruel, greedy hook-nosed foreigners who are the embodiment of all that is evil;

then comes the plucky band of underdogs who incite the action: the blameless pure-souled Palestinians and their children (indigenous noble savages all), who just want freedom, justice and equality (along with Netflix and Prime) like the rest of us, who are fighting an insurgency against a brutal army;

then of course comes the lead, suitable for a Ruffalo or Cusack or maybe a girl boss: the noble heroic white savior who swoops down to save the innocent and vanquish the villain, with the finale showing Barghouti/Mandela released from prison, while the hero stands at the center of a crowd of ecstatic poor brown people, who know they couldn't have fulfilled their dreams without the selfless Western crusader for Social Justice, while the enemy limps off in shame to finally come to terms with its inherent evil.

It makes sense that our Western progressive aristocracy would create an entirely fictional and mythical Barghouti, as they've first created an entirely fictional and mythical version of the Palestinians.

The Palestinians are simply the latest shiny prop for the followers of the Social Justice faith, where the suffering of distant dark-skinned strangers is a valuable resource that also serves as a trendy commodity to display virtue and participate in public rituals of atonement. The people and their circumstances are irrelevant, all that matters is the crusade for attention disguised as a moral/political cause. It's not enough for some people to have wealth and fame, they want to score some virtue too, that's why this big-budget production (Intifada Two?) has been funded, launched, packaged and sold across the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture