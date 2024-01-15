President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) decade in power has transformed Indonesia into a regional dynamo. He has also returned the country to the brink of a dangerous majoritarianism.

Indonesians will vote for a new president on February 14. Whoever wins will have big boots to fill. Wildly popular, Jokowi has overseen a 43% expansion in the Indonesian economy since coming to power in 2014. It would have been more if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of only three G20 countries with a growth rate above five percent (the others are India and China, the latter of which has fallen to that). The country now boasts the world’s 16th-largest economy and could be in the top 10 within a decade.

Bold infrastructure policies have driven this boom. Jokowi has built about 1,900 kilometers of toll roads, more than built in the past 40 years, in just a decade. He has also built 18 ports, 21 airports, 30 reservoirs, dozens of dams and railways. The first lines of Jakarta’s long dreamed of MRT system are open. A bullet train between the capital Jakarta and Bandung speaks to the modernization and the ambition. Much of the infrastructure has also been built outside Java, where development lags.

It is too soon to tell if Jokowi’s signature project - the US$34 billion new capital city, called Nusantara, in the jungles of Borneo - will be a success. It has struggled to attract investors and has all the hallmarks of a white elephant. Jokowi, however, is staking part of his legacy on it.

Aggressive industrial policies have also driven growth. Rather than just exporting its mineral wealth, Indonesia has been upgrading its role in supply chains. For example, it banned the export of nickel, forcing companies who want to access it to build high-tech factories in the country. Nickel is a key component in batteries, especially for electric vehicles. While the government had to offer big tax incentives to attract investment in new nickel smelters after the export ban, the value-add could be enormous. While free market advocates might disapprove, Indonesia’s industrial policy is no more dirigiste than that of the U.S. and Europe, and far behind China.

While Indonesia is working itself into global supply chains at a time when much of the world is reshoring and in protectionist mode, this could position it to be a big winner should conflict break out in the South China Sea and China-dependent supply chains collapse. Regional geo-political instability could make Indonesia an attractive hedge.

Jakarta’s MRT has received excellent reviews.

Investors have bought into the Indonesia growth story. While issuance on most of the world’s equities markets ground to a halt with the sudden global surge in interest rates, Indonesia’s Initial Public Offering market has been hot. Some 77 companies listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange in 2023, making it the world’s fourth busiest market.

This economic success has made Jokowi hugely popular. However, it also made his giddy supporters blind to his failings.

DISAPPOINTING DEMOCRACY

Jokowi’s defense of Indonesia’s fragile democracy has been disappointing. Hard-won in 1998 after 32 years of dictatorship, Indonesia’s democracy is weaker now than when he came to power. He has instilled a dangerous majoritarianism, in which democracy mainly means majority rule, rather than its other features such as the protection of minority rights, freedom of expression, and the rule of law.

Insulting the president, vice president, state institutions, Indonesia’s national ideology (known as Pancasila), and the national flag, are punishable by jail or fines. Democracy cannot function without free speech.

Jokowi has also weakened Indonesia’s secularism. Indonesian political parties have broadly always been nationalist or Islamic, with support for them usually being in that order. While Jokowi’s success makes it look like the nationalists are firmly in power, it is partly because their policies have become more Islamic. Sex outside of marriage has been criminalized, blasphemy laws expanded, the promotion of atheism banned, and religious freedom undermined by the leaving of religion or belief being treated as apostasy.

Maintaining a strong secular state and keeping political Islam at bay is essential to the Indonesian nationalist project. About 87 percent of Indonesia’s 277 million people are Muslims, but that huge population means there are also 29 million Christians, 4.6 million Hindus, and two million Buddhists. Such large numbers of religious minorities, which are the majority in some areas, mean that only a secular, pluralist Indonesia can be united enough to be viable.

Indonesia is often touted for its moderate Islam, but it is not that simple. A syncretic tradition of practicing Islam along with traditional beliefs has moderated Indonesians’ practice of the religion. Indonesian Muslims who reject these traditional beliefs, however, can be as fundamentalist and extremist as those anywhere, and they are gaining in strength.

The restive provinces of Papua and West Papua also show the limits of Jokowi’s growth-as-a-panacea approach. Jokowi bet big that investment and fast economic growth would quell separatist sentiment. While the two resource-rich provinces remain Indonesia’s poorest, heavy infrastructure investment has raised their level of development. However, separatist grievances remain, and continued militarization has continued with the attendant human rights problems.

Indonesia is the world’s largest palm oil producer

Development in Papua has come at a large environmental cost, too. Swathes of forest have been cleared for plantations of palm oil, of which Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer, and for infrastructure projects. This has affected those who rely on the forests for a living and resulted in large land-ownership transfers away from indigenous people towards other parties, often unlawfully.

RULE BY ELITES

While Jokowi rose as an outsider promising a break from rule by Indonesia’s political elites, he quickly entrenched himself among them. He continued the odd practice of presidents dividing up cabinet positions in rough accordance with their political support. The frontrunner in the coming presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, lost the last election to Jokowi, but still ended up holding the powerful defense portfolio. Such horse-trading is common in parliamentary democracies when no party has a majority, but Indonesia has a presidential system. The result is that cabinets end up comprising the same political elite, with election outcomes mainly affecting who holds what positions.

Prabowo represents the Indonesian political elite’s grip on power. He has an appalling human rights record from his time as head of the country’s feared Special Forces, which abducted and tortured democracy advocates in 1997-98 and conducted a scorched earth policy in East Timor (now Timor Leste) in 1999 when the province vote secede from Indonesia.

There is a story that in 1998, when he was a general, he confronted then President BJ Habibie in a bid to seize power. Habibie, the caretaker president following the Soeharto regime’s fall, is said to have stood his ground with the support of the presidential guard. It may be apocryphal, but the story was widely reported at the time, locally and internationally. Were Indonesians to vote Prabowo into the presidency in February, it would mark an eerie return to where Indonesian politics was 25 years ago when it was just tossing off the shackles of dictatorship. What would that say about Indonesia’s democratic and political progress?

Partly because of its young demographics (about 40% of Indonesians are under 30 years old), many Indonesians do not remember the country under dictatorship. Most have not been taught about it. That is by design. With the elites still in power, Indonesia has never attempted to reconcile with its past. No one was ever held to account over the massacres in 1965 when General Soeharto came to power, or the human rights abuses and state-sponsored kleptomania (an IMF description) that followed during his reign. There has been no legal reckoning, and no attempts at restorative justice.

This continued rule by elite means corruption remains intractable. Transparency International’s recently published Corruption Perception Index (CPI) ranked Indonesia 110 of 180 surveyed countries. In 2014, when Jokowi came to power, the country was ranked 107 of 175 surveyed countries. The gains from 1998 onwards have ground to a halt. Jokowi allowed the House of Representatives to defang the Corruption Eradication Commission (over considerable public protest), effectively allowing lawmakers to determine who sits on the commission policing them.

PROFILE OVER SUBSTANCE

Foreign policy is another area where Jokowi has not done as well as many imagine. Indonesia longs to have a bigger international standing, one that befits it as the world’s fourth most populous country, the largest Muslim-majority country, and the third-biggest democracy.

While Jokowi enjoys the highest international profile of any Indonesian president, it is a case of profile over substance. Jokowi deserves credit for Indonesia’s successful chairing of the G20 in 2022. However, the president’s high-profile trips to Russia and Ukraine (he was the first Asian leader to visit Ukraine), and his comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict, were just noise. Indonesia has no leverage, or standing, in either conflict. It has no influence over Russia, and it will never influence Israel as long as it does not recognize it. To his credit, he did not descend into the rabble-rousing over Palestine that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim did in neighboring Malaysia.

Indonesia, along with its ASEAN peers, has failed to stop the one war where it should have leverage - the Myanmar civil war. ASEAN has failed to exert sufficient pressure to make Myanmar’s thuggish ruling Junta change course or become more reasonable. That a war that has cost almost 25,000 lives can rage on Indonesia’s doorstep shows the limits of its diplomatic power.

Even as Jokowi’s presidency comes to an end, he is building a political dynasty. His son, the 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is running for vice president as Prabowo’s running mate. The Constitutional Court, the chief justice of which is Jokowi’s brother-in-law and Gibran’s uncle, ruled that he was eligible to run for office despite being only 36 years old. The country’s 2013 election law stipulates candidates must be at least 40 years old.

Whoever succeeds Jokowi will inherit a pulsing economy, and the country’s potential remains exciting and enormous. To realize it, however, is going to require an appreciation that sustained long-term success requires more than economic growth.

*Nachum Kaplan has been writing about Indonesia for 30 years, having studied and lived there for seven of them. He was the Indonesia Bureau Chief for Bridge News from 1997-2001.