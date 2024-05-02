The news is not what it used to be.

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More than 50 US journalism professors have signed a petition demanding the New York Times examine the sourcing of a major story it published on sexual violence during the October 7 attacks. This does not portend well for American journalism.

The New York Times story “‘Screams Without Words’: Sexual Violence on Oct. 7” has come under attack for alleged discrepancies in its sourcing. The New York Times is standing by its story, but the petition has nothing to do with the paper’s editorial standards. It is part of the campaign of denialism and lies about Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. The Islamist-Leftist alliance is working to delegitimize Israel and its war in Gaza against the genocidal Hamas terror group.

George Orwell wrote that “who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” This petition is a transparent attempt to control the past and, therefore, the future, by casting doubt about what happened on October 7. Holocaust denial took decades to take root, but in the post-truth internet age, it began almost immediately after October 7.

It is indisputable that Hamas used sexual violence as a weapon of war. Hamas terrorists filmed it, there were witnesses, and there are survivors, including Israeli victims who needed abortions. How hard Israel and these women have had to fight to have this weaponized sexual assault recognized has been a study in moral decrepitude.

The fact that American journalism professors are participating in this is disgusting and concerning. Firstly, it shows US journalism has lost its unique credibility and standing. Secondly, these professors are training the next generation of journalists.

The US was long the only place where being a journalist was respectable. Elsewhere, journalists rank with used-car salesmen and real-estate agents as untrustworthy. While the US is not alone in valuing free speech, the constitutional elevation of it put a halo around journalists and their work. Reporters were seen as doing something noble and patriotic, reporting the truth. Publishers invested in newsrooms and magnificent investigative journalism was produced. American long-form journalism remains a treat.

Journalism schools themselves are distinctly American. Journalism is a vocation, not a profession, and the training was traditionally a cadetship. If you were a graduate, you did a shorter cadetship, but only over time did this become the norm.