Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
4h

Both the American Democrats and the Australian Labor are committed to using immigration to accomplish demographic engineering and to replace their voter base with pliable dependents. Both posture as progressives but will bring about their ruination of themselves and their rusted on supporters for ideological bragging rights.

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Jerry Halberstadt's avatar
Jerry Halberstadt
1h

A sad time for Democrats, democracy, Israel, Jews and American governance. Thanks for this clear analysis

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