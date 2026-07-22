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Something broke inside the Democratic Party on July 15.

The US House of Representatives considered an amendment introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie that would have terminated the $3.3 billion in annual American defense assistance to Israel. The amendment failed decisively, by 314 votes to 104. Look only at that total and the traditional bipartisan consensus appears bruised but intact.

Then examine the Democratic vote.

Among House Democrats, 103 voted to terminate the assistance, 98 voted to preserve it and 10 retreated into the moral fog of voting “present.” Most Democrats are willing to cast a substantive vote supported stripping Israel of American security assistance.

That is not a warning shot from the party’s pantomime fringe. Or just another eruption by the congressional contingent that appears to have wandered into the Capitol while searching for the student union. It is not Rashida Tlaib shouting into a megaphone while several colleagues pretend not to know her.

It is a majority position among House Democrats who chose a side.

The hostility towards Israel is no longer migrating from the Democratic Party’s activist fringe towards its operational centre. It has arrived, unpacked its bags, and begun rearranging the furniture.

That is the story.

Naturally, it will be described as compassion. Everything foolish, dangerous or vindictive done to Israel eventually acquires the vocabulary of compassion. Moral vandalism seldom announces itself as moral vandalism. It arrives wearing a humanitarian lanyard.

The method is now drearily familiar. Begin with real Palestinian suffering. Excise Hamas from the causal chain. Erase the invasion, massacre, rape, kidnapping and hostage-taking that began the war. Relegate Iran’s financing and orchestration of regional terrorism to an inconvenient footnote. Then conclude, with an expression of almost operatic humanitarian anguish, that Israel should be made less capable of defending itself.

This is moral inversion refined into political cretinism.

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Human suffering enters one end of the progressive machine and emerges from the other as a policy for weakening the country fighting the terrorists who helped create that suffering. Hamas endangers civilians, Israel is blamed for their deaths and Democrats respond by voting to diminish Israel’s military capacity.

The Democratic Party has not just gone to the dogs, it is now taking foreign-policy advice from them.

Hamas can initiate wars, massacre families, conceal fighters among civilians, construct military infrastructure beneath hospitals and schools, keep hostages underground and reject arrangements that threaten its continued rule. Yet the political consequences of its conduct are transferred almost entirely to Israel.

Israel must answer for every munition, battlefield decision, mistaken strike, foolish minister, civilian casualty and intemperate quotation. Hamas is permitted to evaporate into the atmosphere. Iran becomes background weather. Hezbollah is downgraded to a regional complication. The Houthis become picturesque rebels with missiles. Only Israel remains an active moral agent.

The Jewish state is subjected to supernatural standards of conduct while its enemies are treated as regrettable environmental features.

This infantilization of Israel’s enemies is routinely advertised as sophistication. It is nothing of the kind. It is the racism of diminished expectations applied with extraordinary indulgence to armed religious fanatics and extraordinary severity to the democracy resisting them.

The assumption is that Palestinians and their self-appointed champions cannot be expected to control their political choices, ideological movements or methods of warfare. Israel, by contrast, is expected to control not only its own conduct but also the conduct of its enemies, the geography of Gaza, the ambitions of Iran, the military consequences of urban warfare and the emotional equilibrium of Western progressives watching TikTok. The Jews, after all, control everything.

The Democratic left has not become anti-war. It only opposes wars in which Israel is permitted to prevail.

The party has no coherent plan for disarming Hamas, no serious mechanism for preventing Iran from reconstructing its terrorist archipelago, and cannot explain how Israel is supposed to protect its population while deprived of weapons, strategic latitude and deterrent credibility. It proposes no plausible security architecture for the morning after an Israeli withdrawal.

Its foreign policy is an ingenious combination of sanctimony and vacancy. It conducts strategy the way I play chess: with great confidence, no discernible plan and a mounting suspicion that somebody should have explained the rules.

Its prescription is restraint without deterrence, diplomacy without leverage, negotiations without consequences and peace without the defeat of those committed to perpetual war. That is not an anti-war position. It is a decision about which side should be weaker while the war continues.

And Democrats have selected Israel.

Supporters of the amendment will insist that Israel is powerful and therefore capable of defending itself without American assistance. This is a peculiar argument for weakening an ally. Countries do not become less deserving of support because previous support has enabled them to survive.

The Iron Dome’s success is not evidence of its superfluity. It is evidence of its necessity. Israel’s military strength does not prove that its enemies are harmless; it explains why those enemies have not achieved considerably more.

Israel faces Iranian missiles, Hezbollah’s arsenal, Hamas’ remaining forces, Houthi attacks and a regional ideological movement that does not regard Jewish sovereignty as a negotiable policy disagreement. It regards Jewish sovereignty as an abomination to be eradicated, along with the Jewish people.

Faced with this constellation of threats, most House Democrats casting a yes-or-no vote decided that the urgent moral intervention was to deprive Israel of American security assistance.

Not reform it, attach carefully delineated conditions, or exclude a particular weapons system.

Abolish it.

The amendment was a meat cleaver masquerading as a scalpel. It was so indiscriminate that it also threatened smaller non-military programmes, including initiatives benefiting Israeli Arabs and institutions serving both Jewish and Arab communities. This was not calibrated policymaking. It was a gesture of sweeping repudiation.

That bluntness is the point.

The vote was not principally about refining American policy. It was a declaration of estrangement. It revealed that much of the Democratic caucus increasingly regards Israel not as a difficult democratic ally operating under atrocious circumstances, but as the originating source of those circumstances.

This is how political abandonment begins.

It rarely commences with a formal proclamation that an alliance has ended. It begins through euphemism, asymmetrical indignation and symbolic votes. The ally is recategorized as a burden. Its enemies are contextualised, psychologised, and quietly absolved. Its actions are detached from the threats that precipitated them. Assistance becomes conditional upon ethical standards no country fighting a subterranean terrorist army could consistently satisfy.

Eventually, abandonment is presented not as betrayal but as moral progress despite it being the precise opposite.

The Democratic Party has been travelling along this road for years. Israel migrated in progressive rhetoric from ally to embarrassment, from embarrassment to offender, from offender to colonial interloper and from colonial interloper to international contaminant. Zionism, the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, is increasingly discussed in Democratic activist circles as though it were a branch of white supremacy devised during an especially tedious faculty seminar.

The historical illiteracy is stupendous. Repetition, however, has conferred upon it the counterfeit authority of received wisdom.

A generation of activists has been trained to interpret every conflict through an oppressor-versus-oppressed template so intellectually primitive that reality must be mutilated before it can be made to fit. Israel is militarily stronger than Hamas, therefore Israel is the oppressor. Palestinians are weaker, therefore Palestinian political movements are presumed innocent, virtuous or at least morally peripheral.

Intentions disappear. Ideology becomes inadmissible. Agency is allocated according to military capability. The desire to massacre civilians carries less moral weight than the capacity to answer the massacre.

Power itself becomes the crime.

Under this schema, Hamas may aspire to genocide, but Israel possesses fighter aircraft, so Israel occupies the dock. Hezbollah may construct an enormous army dedicated to Israel’s destruction, but Israel has missile defence, so Israel must exercise restraint. Iran may organise, finance and arm a regional war against the Jewish state, but Israel is the American ally, so Israel must make concessions.

The aggressor’s intentions are contextualised while the victim’s response is criminalised. This is morally perverse, strategically suicidal and not the work of a party overburdened with first-rate minds.

It also represents a profound transformation within the Democratic Party. Previous Democratic administrations quarrelled fiercely with Israeli governments. They applied pressure, criticised settlements, obstructed military plans and pursued diplomatic initiatives that many Israelis regarded as dangerous. Yet the underlying alliance usually remained beyond serious dispute.

That foundation is cracking.

The July 15 vote demonstrated that Democratic support for Israel can no longer be presumed even at the rudimentary level of security assistance. The split extended into the leadership itself. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed the amendment, while House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark supported it. This was not party leadership containing a rebellion. It was party leadership discovering that the rebellion might already outnumber it.

Moderate Democrats will reassure Jewish voters that the amendment failed. They will point to the final House tally and observe that Republicans remain overwhelmingly committed to the alliance. They will explain that congressional votes are complicated, that some members were just registering frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that nobody should extrapolate too much from a single amendment.

Many voting Democrats harbour a particular and frequently irrational loathing for Netanyahu. He will eventually leave office. The political culture exposed by this vote will remain.

Netanyahu’s departure will not satisfy the movement. Netanyahu is not the fundamental object of its hostility. He is simply its most convenient personification. The deeper objection is to an Israel sufficiently powerful to act independently, defeat its enemies and disregard the counsel of Western activists who bear none of the consequences when their prescriptions produce catastrophe, as they do with impressive regularity.

A weak Israel can be pitied. A dependent Israel can be instructed. A defeated Israel can be elegised. An Israel sufficiently sovereign to answer violence with force is much harder to accommodate within progressive moral mythology.

The progressive imagination can tolerate Jews as refugees, victims, dissidents and corpses. It becomes markedly less comfortable when Jews possess an army.

Jewish Democrats, in particular, should understand what they are witnessing. For years, many comforted themselves with the belief that their party’s growing hostility was confined to noisy activists, radical backbenchers and university encampments populated by people unable to locate Gaza on an unlabelled map.

The responsible adults, they believed, remained in control. The responsible adults have just been outvoted within their own caucus.

The danger extends beyond Israel. It reaches into the intellectual and moral competence of the Democratic Party and eventually into the US’ reliability. A party increasingly incapable of distinguishing an imperfect democratic ally from genocidal terrorist movements is not developing a more humane foreign policy. It is forfeiting the ability to make elementary moral distinctions.

That incapacity will not remain confined to Israel.

Once intentions cease to matter, weakness becomes synonymous with innocence and strength with guilt, foreign policy degenerates into a mechanism for rewarding aggression. Terrorist organisations learn that placing civilians in mortal danger produces international protection. Hostile regimes learn that American alliances weaken when wars become protracted, ugly and telegenic. Allies learn that Democratic support may dissolve at precisely the moment they require it most.

America’s enemies are watching these votes. So are its friends.

The message is not subtle. Support for an American ally can be corroded through propaganda, selective imagery, campus agitation, street intimidation and the relentless manipulation of humanitarian sentiment. Terrorists need not defeat Israel on the battlefield if they can persuade one of America’s two political parties to disarm it by instalments.

The amendment failed but the political transformation it exposed did not. Something broke inside the Democratic Party on July 15. A party that once understood Israel as a democratic ally under siege is increasingly prepared to treat it as a moral pollutant whose security may be sacrificed upon the altar of progressive absolution.

One hundred and three Democrats voted for that future.

Ten more could not bring themselves to vote against it.

The question is no longer whether hostility towards Israel will enter the Democratic mainstream. It is whether anything remains inside the party with sufficient courage, authority and moral intelligence to drive it out.

A MORAL CLARITY EVENT. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON…

Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם

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The topic will be: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can:

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Topic: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria.

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