Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Azalea lady's avatar
Azalea lady
9h

It never occurs to BDS activists that they are hurting Palestinians.

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Shaula Alexander Yemini's avatar
Shaula Alexander Yemini
8h

Excellent point - thank you for elaborating it.

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