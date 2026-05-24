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Many New York Jews are in denial about their city and country’s antisemitism crisis. While many acknowledge there is a problem, they insist that with almost two million Jews, New York remains “a Jewish city” and that fears are overblown.

It is amazing that so many of these people think that the Jewish population being much larger than anti-Israel protestors means Jews are safe. This analysis is dangerously wrong-headed.

Among the many idiotic things about which Diaspora Jews reassure themselves is the phrase that “it cannot happen here.” It is never quite clear why they think New York is different. Is it Spain, Germany, Russia, Poland, Iraq, or somewhere else?

The languages and architecture change, as do some of the ruling ideologies, but the illusion does not.

So today, as antisemitism floods American institutions, as mobs scream for intifada in Manhattan, as Jewish students are chased on elite campuses, as synagogues quietly upgrade security while politicians lecture Jews about “tone,” one argument is heard over and over again:

“New York will be fine. It is a Jewish city.”

Will it?

Warsaw was a Jewish city (30 percent Jewish), as was Baghdad (30 percent), Vilna (28 percent), and Budapest (24 percent). Almost half of Salonika was Jewish. Jews once believed Berlin was safe because Jews helped build modern Germany, and likewise Vienna because Jews shaped its culture. They believed Baghdad was safe because Jews had lived there for 2,500 years.

This does not mean that New York is about to become 1939 Warsaw. Historical comparisons are often abused by hysterics and narcissists. America is not Nazi Germany. The point is not that history repeats mechanically. The point is that Jews repeatedly mistake prominence for protection.

They are not the same thing.

In fact, Jewish prominence often creates a fatal psychological vulnerability. Jews begin believing visibility equals permanence, influence equals security, and integration equals acceptance.

Then reality arrives with a baseball bat.