Israel’s crackdown on so-called humanitarian aid groups that pose as do-gooders while aiding and abetting terrorism is excellent news with which to start the New Year.

Earlier this year, the Knesset banned the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in its territory — a UN agency, no less — after compelling evidence that it was working hand-in-glove with Hamas.

Now, in a welcome escalation, Israel is refusing to renew the permits of 37 NGOs to operate in Judea and Samaria and Gaza. These groups are not benevolent Samaritans, but fronts, enablers, and apologists for terror. Jerusalem has been clear that genuine humanitarian aid is welcome; terror supporters and apologists are not.

That entirely reasonable position shocked the hypocritical and sanctimonious international aid community in a way that had me dancing a jig. I find their smugness intolerable.

For years, many of these groups have cloaked themselves in the language of human rights and charity, while turning a blind eye to (or in many cases facilitating) groups such as Hamas’ murderous agenda.

Israel’s decision to ban UNRWA and now eject these NGOs is a long-overdue act of self-preservation and moral sanity. While critics howl in protest, their real anger is about being having their snouts pulled out of the foreign aid gravy train.

An ugly truth that the international community refuses to confront is that organizations such as Hamas have systematically infiltrated and exploited humanitarian groups for decades.

The evidence is abundant and chilling. Consider this tiny smattering of examples:

UNRWA, the UN’s feckless Palestinian refugee agency, allowed Hamas to stash rockets in its schools, which during the day were used to indoctrinate Palestinian children in jihadism. This is not new. In 2014, when Israel and Hamas were exchanging fire, UNRWA admitted there were about 20 rockets hidden in one of its vacant Gaza schools. Fast forward to 2023 and Hamas had built its command center beneath — and connected to — UNRWA facilities. UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 pogrom.

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF), the Nobel Prize-winning medical aid NGO, employed terrorists in Gaza. In 2024, Israeli security forces discovered that at least two MSF employees were members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Christian charity World Vision funneled aid money to Hamas. In a notorious case, the group’s director, Mohammad el-Halabi, was convicted in an Israeli court of diverting $50 million of aid meant for children to Hamas. Court evidence showed he created fake humanitarian projects and agricultural associations to siphon off aid funds to the terror group.

I could write examples endlessly but you get the point. Many NGOs operating in Israel are hardly neutral arbiters. For example, seven years ago Israel blacklisted the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) — a Quaker-founded aid group — for openly supporting boycotts and sanctions against Israel.

Groups such as Oxfam similarly have taken political stances (such as opposing trade with Israelis in certain areas) under the uncredible mantle of humanitarian concern. The Norwegian Refugee Council and others routinely issue one-sided condemnations of Israel, while saying little about Hamas’ toe-curling list of crimes.

It is unacceptable and intolerable that NGOs have for so long been permitted to operate in the murky space between humanitarianism and political warfare. The Jewish state is finally waking up.

This pattern is part of terrorist groups’ strategy. Hamas and its ilk intertwine their operations with civilian and charitable infrastructure. They use ideologically deranged UN and Western aid groups to store rockets, smuggle weapons in ambulances, hold meetings under cover of a “charity organization,” and hire terrorists.

In March 2025, Israeli authorities announced new rules for foreign NGOs that want to operate in Judea and Samaria and Gaza, requiring them to prove they are legitimate aid organizations with no terror links.

These organizations must now submit documentation about their operations and provide a full list of their employees — international and local — complete with ID and passport numbers, so that Israeli intelligence services can vet them.

Israel also established an inter-ministerial committee empowered to deny registration for a host of valid reasons — for instance, if an NGO or its leadership denies the existence of Israel as a Jewish state, engages in campaigns to delegitimize Israel, or has advocated boycotts against Israel. This is common sense.

Predictably, many NGOs are crying foul after having made no effort to comply in the 10 months they were given to do so (with Israel even extending the deadline from September to December to help them do so). The reason they failed to comply is that they are up to no good.

Doubtless some thought Israel was bluffing and that Israel would not dare ban groups doing sacred “humanitarian work.” They miscalculated — 37 are now banned. Good.

Among those banned are some of the biggest players in the humanitarian space: multiple branches of MSF, Oxfam, the Danish and Norwegian Refugee Councils, CARE International, Caritas Internationalis (a global Catholic charity network), the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), and the International Rescue Committee.

Israel has ordered these groups to cease operations in Gaza and Judea and Samaria by March 1, 2026.

Israel’s critics are already shrieking that this will precipitate another alleged humanitarian catastrophe — much like the many others they predicted but that conspicuously failed to materialize. Had they truly cared about providing aid, they would simply have complied with the new requirements and continued their work uninterrupted.

They may whine as they please, but Israel has a duty to protect its citizens — among the most basic obligations of any state — rendering its actions both practically and morally sound.

Allowing organizations with terrorist ties or sympathies to roam Gaza and Judea and Samaria under a humanitarian pretext was a folly Israel indulged for far too long. No sovereign nation is obliged to license its own subversion.

The facts bear out Israel’s position. Its coordinating aid agency, COGAT, has noted that since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on October 10, 2025, none of these 37 organizations has delivered a single aid truck to Gaza. Even prior to that, their contribution was negligible — roughly one percent of total aid volume.

In other words, the NGOs that styled themselves as indispensable lifelines were, at best, marginal actors.

Israel’s Defense Ministry has made clear that aid will continue to flow. Israel is simply cutting off Hamas’ covert supply lines and fifth-column networks that operated under the guise of humanitarian NGOs.

Let us dispense with the crocodile tears over Palestinian welfare. Palestinians will benefit from aid reaching them directly rather than being siphoned off by Hamas and other terror groups — which either consume it themselves or resell it to civilians at extortionate mark-ups.

Naturally, the predictable chorus of international outrage has already begun. A gaggle of foreign ministries, UN officials, and NGO talking heads are throwing tantrums and accusing Israel of cruelty. A coalition of 10 countries (including the usual near-failed states of the UK and France, and other declining Western countries) expressed “serious concerns” about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and insisted that these NGOs be allowed to operate “in a sustained and predictable way.”

They call Israel heartless for imposing “restrictive” requirements on aid groups just as winter rains flood Gaza’s tent camps. In their view, Israel should simply let terrorists — and their aiders and abettors — roam free plotting to murder Jews, as if that were a serious position for a state to take.

Israel’s response was admirably concise. The Foreign Ministry described the criticism as “false but unsurprising” — a phrase that neatly encapsulates much of Western commentary on Israel.

Exactly so.

The diplomatic class has refined the art of pressuring Israel while granting Palestinian terrorists a perpetual moral pass. They lament the scarcity of aid trucks but ignore the fact that Hamas routinely smuggles weapons under humanitarian cover. They protest the vetting of NGO staff but refuse to acknowledge that Hamas operatives habitually masquerade as aid workers — until they detonate themselves or are caught planting bombs.

So Israel is right to dismiss this criticism as malignant folly. The outrage is not principled; it is diagnostic of how deeply compromised the so-called humanitarian sector and its Western cheerleaders have become.

When confronted with Israel’s concrete security concerns and documentary evidence of NGO-linked terror, critics pivot to Gaza’s misery — a misery directly attributable to Hamas’ reign of terror, a reality Israel will no longer permit to be obscured.

By severing ties with NGOs unwilling to clearly renounce terror or avoid entanglement with it, Israel affirms that no self-appointed moral actor is exempt from accountability.

Any organization — UN-affiliated or otherwise — that shields terrorists forfeits any right to operate under Israeli sufferance.

Far from an outrage, Israel’s long-overdue expulsion of these duplicitous groups is a first-order moral act. While a faltering West equivocates, Israel acts. Its refusal to allow evil to don the vestments of humanitarianism deserves admiration, not censure.

Israel, in this matter, is the true custodian of humanitarian principle — for genuine humanitarianism does not comprise enabling terrorists or laundering hatred through charity.

Aid will continue to reach those in need. Israel has repeatedly affirmed its openness to bona fide relief efforts and has approved new organizations that meet its criteria and eschew political manipulation. The door remains open to any group that is transparent, accountable, and untainted by terror sympathies. That is common sense.

Israel’s anger at NGO misconduct is righteous; it has cost Israeli lives. The faux piety of the international NGO class has finally been exposed. Israel is asserting its sovereignty and reclaiming responsibility for its security.

In a world awash in moral fog and counterfeit nuance, Israel’s actions cut with black-and-white clarity. There is good and there is evil — and each must be named accordingly.