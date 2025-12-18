There are few ideas more depressing than that of the Global South. I was first exposed to it about 100 billion years ago at university, when I endured a subject called Politics of Development, which, almost impossibly, was even more left-leaning than it sounds. Decades later, I encountered the term again in the context of climate change and was shocked that none of the language or ideas had changed or developed in the intervening years.

The Global South is an informal and dated term, but it is insufficiently recognized as a loose political grouping that criticizes Israel, supports terrorism against Jews, and makes things worse rather than better. Let me define the Global South for those readers who have hobbies so are happily unaware of this bad idea and why it matters for Israel.

In the mid–20th century, world power was split between US and USSR blocs. Many countries, especially recently decolonized ones, wanted to be independent of these superpowers. This is where the term Third World came from. Third World was soon deemed a derogatory term—a fate that still befalls words today—and it was redubbed the Global South, the rationale being that most former imperial nations were in the Northern Hemisphere. It referred broadly to countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and much of Asia that lay outside—or pretended to—the Western capitalist bloc and the Soviet sphere during the Cold War. Besides being newly decolonized, these states were poor and politically fragile. The label was descriptive, not sanctifying.

Its political consolidation occurred at events such as the 1955 Bandung Conference and the subsequent formation of the Non-Aligned Movement—gatherings of post-colonial states seeking to assert autonomy from superpower domination. The project was not originally incoherent. It reflected a genuine desire for sovereignty, development, and freedom from imperial extraction.

Over time, though, the Global South evolved from a geopolitical category into a moral identity. The phrase “the Global South” is now meant to confer moral authority. It signals victimhood, historical grievance, and a presumed virtue born of suffering. When its representatives speak at the United Nations (UN), or its diplomats issue communiqués, or its activists chant slogans, we are meant to listen with bowed heads to show our guilt about colonialism.

And yet, when it comes to Israel and the Jews, the Global South’s moral posture collapses into things far older, uglier, and more familiar: opportunism, resentment, fraud, and antisemitism. The anti-Israel fury emanating from much of the Global South is not an extension of principled anti-imperialism. It is a parody of it. It borrows the language of liberation while practicing the politics of scapegoating. It denounces Western domination while representing some of the world’s most brutal authoritarian regimes. And it frames Jewish sovereignty, uniquely among national movements it otherwise adores, as an unforgivable crime. This is not moral clarity, but moral laundering.

Before getting into how this laundering works, it is worth clarifying what the “Global South” is—and is not—in today’s context. Somewhere along the way, colonial history ceased to be a background condition, or unchangeable history, and became a permanent credential. Past subjugation was reinterpreted as enduring innocence. To speak as the Global South was to speak, by default, as a victim rather than an agent; to accuse rather than be accused. Responsibility became optional. Agency became asymmetrical.

This moralization was institutionalized through international bodies—most notably the UN General Assembly—where numerical majorities translated grievance into power. Post-colonial theory and critical theory provided the language. NGOs and activist networks provided the amplification. The Global South was no longer a collection of states with shared developmental challenges; it became a rhetorical bloc of shared resentment toward the liberal West.

Crucially, this posture froze history at a convenient moment. Former colonies remained eternally framed as victims, even decades after independence, even when they became regional hegemons and built their own systems of repression, conquest, and extraction. Colonialism became an all-purpose alibi—a solvent capable of dissolving responsibility for present actions. The past explained everything; therefore, nothing had to be accounted for in the present.

It is within this moralized redefinition that Israel’s existence and success became intolerable. Anti-imperialism, at least in theory, was a critique of domination—of empires extracting wealth, suppressing self-determination, and coercively ruling others. Applying such criteria, Israel is history’s least convincing empire. Israel has no empire at its back, extracts no resources for a distant metropole, and does not rule on behalf of London, Paris, or Washington. Israel emerged from the wreckage of empires—Ottoman and British alike—not as their agent, but as their orphan.

Anti-imperialism in its modern Global South form is about weaponizing historical victimhood to gain advantage today. Yet Israel disrupts the moral architecture on which Global South rhetoric depends. It is post-imperial but not post-sovereign. Indigenous yet diasporic. A former victim that refused to remain weak and became strong. Its existence complicates the tidy binary of white colonizer and non-white colonized—a binary on which much post-colonial moral authority now depends.

So the discomfort is resolved the same way it always has been: by redefining Jews. Israel is recast as a “settler-colonial” project despite having no mother country, no imperial army, and no extractive relationship with a foreign capital. Zionism is reframed as racism, despite being born in response to centuries of racialized persecution. Jewish historical ties to the land are dismissed as mythology, while far thinner claims elsewhere are treated as sacred and inviolable.

This selective logic is not accidental. It serves a political function. By making Israel the stand-in for “the West,” Global South regimes can posture as anti-imperial without confronting their own crimes. They can rail against colonialism while jailing dissidents, crushing minorities, and entrenching dynastic or military rule. Israel becomes a moral lightning rod, absorbing outrage that might otherwise be directed inward.

Consider who leads the anti-Israel charge in international forums. It is regimes with appalling human-rights records: states that persecute religious minorities, suppress women, criminalize homosexuality, and rule by fear. These governments do not oppose Israel because they cherish justice. They oppose Israel because it allows them to perform justice while practicing its opposite. This is the essence of the Global South’s moral fraud.

The hypocrisy becomes grotesque when one examines the alliances involved. Many of the loudest anti-Israel voices in the Global South are not aligned against imperialism per se, but against the liberal democratic order. They partner enthusiastically with Russia, China, and Iran—empires in all but name—whose foreign policies are coercive, expansionist, and authoritarian. Russia annexes territory and pulverizes cities. China builds surveillance states and internment camps. Iran exports militias and revolution across borders. None of this disqualifies them from moral partnership; that is reserved for Israel.

The reason is obvious: Israel is condemned not for behaving like an empire, but for refusing to behave like a victim. The Global South’s fixation on Israel also exposes a deeper discomfort with Jewish particularism. Many post-colonial states are built on ethno-national narratives. They celebrate indigeneity, ancestral land, and cultural continuity. But when Jews assert those same claims, they are told they are illegitimate, supremacist, anachronistic, or colonialist.

Why is Algerian sovereignty anti-colonial, but Jewish sovereignty colonial? Why is Indian nationalism a liberation movement, but Zionism a crime? Why are borders forged through bloodshed elsewhere accepted as the price of statehood, while Israel’s borders are treated as eternally provisional? The answer is not consistency. It is civilizational discomfort with Jews breaking out of their traditional and designated role as symbols, not actors. The Global South, like Europe before it, is comfortable with Jews only when they are powerless.

October 7 exposed this with brutal clarity. When Hamas carried out a pogrom of astonishing savagery—mass murder, rape, mutilation, hostage-taking—much of the Global South bypassed grief or reckoning and launched straight into justification, celebration, or silence. The massacre was reframed as “resistance.” The victims dissolved into abstractions. The perpetrators were contextualized, excused, even praised. Moral language inverted itself.

This was not a failure of information. It was a revelation of priorities. For the Global South’s anti-Israel bloc, Jewish suffering does not count as suffering. Jewish deaths are not tragedies; they are inconveniences to be explained away so the larger narrative—Israel as original sin—can remain intact. This is why accusations of genocide flow so freely from states with mass graves of their own; why international law is invoked fervently against Israel and ignored elsewhere; why Israel becomes the international system’s conscience-laundromat—condemned so others may feel clean.

The Global South insists it stands against Western hypocrisy. In reality, it has perfected its own version. It speaks of justice while imprisoning journalists, crushing dissent, tolerating slavery, and engaging in ethnic cleansing and religious persecution. Israel’s alleged crimes provide cover—a moral smokescreen behind which the Global South’s domestic repression continues unchallenged.

The Global South is not monolithic. There are states and voices within it that reject this fraud. Yet the dominant posture, especially in international institutions, is one of theatrical outrage untethered from principle and reality. And Israel, again, is cast in the role history seems determined to assign it: the Jew among nations—blamed not for what it does, but for what it represents.

It represents a people who refused to remain a cautionary tale, who insisted on sovereignty, and who built a state in a region and world accustomed to Jewish powerlessness. What Israel represents is unbearable to those who trade in grievance without responsibility. The Global South’s moral fraud lies not in criticizing Israel—criticism is legitimate—but in refusing to apply its principles universally; in treating Jewish self-determination as uniquely illegitimate; in using anti-imperial language to mask antisemitic reflexes and authoritarian interests.

Anti-imperialism that cannot tolerate Jewish sovereignty is not anti-imperialism. It is prejudice in a progressive ball gown.