THIS WEEK ONLY: Celebrate Moral Clarity’s 400th edition by upgrading to a paid subscription for just $35 a year — 20% off our regular price. Share

Sometimes I think I chose the wrong era to be a journalist. Newsrooms were once gritty, ink-stained warrens filled with chain-smoking editors and thundering printing presses that rattled the building’s bones each night. As a young reporter I caught the tail end of this now-gone world.

Journalism was once a humble civic vocation. A reporter’s job was to gather facts and verify claims. We left the tricky concept of truth to the philosophers and we respected ambiguity, or the parts of the story we did not know.

Today’ the newsroom has been transfigured into a cathedral. The reporter stands in for the priest, the pulpit is a camera, and the altar is a live microphone. Modern journalists do not simply report facts; they adjudicate them. Whoever commands the lens and the homepage wields not just information, but moral authority.

Journalism has become a sanctified ministry of denunciation. Media bias is part of the problem, but the bigger issue is the way journalism has morphed into theology.

The press has ordained itself a priestly caste, arrogating to itself the right to decide what is righteous, what is depraved, who is victim and who is villain. It claims unmediated access to truth — like Moshe atop Sinai — independent of scrutiny, dissent, or accountability. From this mount it dispenses absolution and excommunication with ecstatic zeal.

This new model presumes meaning rather than seeks it. Gone is the humility of “Here is what our reporting found.” In its place, is the triumphant “Here is what you must believe.” Reporting has become prophecy, and the narrative scripture.

The news is no longer what has happened, but what it signifies or means. Meaning implies authority; authority implies priesthood. All priesthoods have rituals and liturgy, and so does modern journalism. They are: