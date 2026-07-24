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Citizenship is disappearing. Not legally, of course. The passports remain, the ceremonies continue, flags are raised, anthems are played and politicians deliver moist little speeches about diversity being our strength. New citizens still pledge loyalty to Australia or swear allegiance to Canada or wherever their new home may be. Yet the substance of citizenship is being steadily eroded.

The citizen was once understood as a participant in a national enterprise. He possessed rights, certainly, but also duties. He belonged to a polity larger than himself. He was expected to obey its laws, contribute to its prosperity, defend its institutions, tolerate his neighbours and exercise some restraint over his appetites. The citizen did not just ask what the country would give him. He was expected to ask what he owed it, too.

That question has become almost indecent.

In its place, the modern state has installed a new political character: the claimant. The claimant does not join the national community. He submits an invoice to it and arrives carrying an identity, a grievance and a list of demands longer than my neverending to-do list. The country is not an inheritance to maintain but an institution to prosecute. Its history is an indictment. Its customs are suspicious. Its majority population is permanently in the dock. Nothing is owed to the nation. Everything is owed by it.

This is the great replacement occurring across much of the West. Not the lurid demographic conspiracy endlessly invoked by internet quacks, but the replacement of citizenship by grievance. The client, complainant and self-appointed victim are replacing the citizen whose political authority grows in direct proportion to his declared injury.

Australia and Canada are particularly advanced laboratories of this new arrangement. Both consider themselves successful immigrant democracies. Both are stable, prosperous, tolerant and have welcomed millions of people from almost every country. Both have built societies in which newcomers can become citizens, prosper, vote, criticise the government and raise their children without adopting the historic majority’s ancestry, religion or cuisine.

This is a civilisational achievement. Naturally, it is now described as oppression.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks of citizens, whether Australian by birth or choice, pledging loyalty to the country’s people, values and democracy. Canada likewise surrounds citizenship with the language of shared rights and responsibilities. Yet the political culture beneath those formalities increasingly discourages the very idea of a common national identity.

We are told to celebrate every identity except the national one. Ethnic pride is enriching. Religious pride is empowering. Indigenous identity is sacred. Sexual identity is liberating. Diasporic identity is authentic. Yet national pride must be handled with tongs by a diversity consultant while a university committee checks it for traces of fascism.

The result is a marketplace of competing resentments.

Citizenship once flattened inherited differences in the most morally important sense. It said that, before the law and within the public square, we met as equals. One citizen did not possess greater political authority because his ancestors suffered more, or because his feelings were more delicate or his communal lobby employed a better communications team.

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That principle is now being dismantled. The state increasingly classifies people into moral castes. Some groups possess historic guilt. Others possess historic credit. Some are instructed to listen, while others are invited to speak with unmatched verbosity. Some must apologise for events that occurred before their grandparents were born. Others may invoke ancestral injuries as though suffering were a hereditary bank account earning compound interest.

Think of it as feudalism with pronouns.

The political class encourages it because grievance is governable. A confident citizen may tell the government to leave him alone. A claimant requires an administrator, a programme, a grant, an advisory panel, a commissioner, a strategy, an office and an annual conference in a very agreeable hotel. A citizen stands upright. A client queues.

The modern state therefore has a powerful incentive to convert independent citizens into supplicants. Every human difficulty becomes a policy failure, every disappointment a form of structural discrimination. Every unequal outcome becomes evidence of oppression and every unpleasant encounter becomes harm.

Every offence also requires intervention. Governments once built roads, maintained public order and defended their borders from foreign threats. Now they validate.

Their ministers speak as though they were in a group therapy session, except therapy at least aims to restore a person’s agency. Political therapeutic culture does the opposite. It rewards permanent fragility and teaches people that their discomfort confers authority and that resilience is a form of surrender. The ideal political subject is no longer the responsible adult. It is the toddler, a brat in the terrible twos.

Canada has made this moral infantilism an international brand. Its public identity is saturated with therapeutic euphemism: inclusion, safety, belonging, affirmation and lived experience—is there any other kind of experience? These can describe worthwhile objectives but are often little more than linguistic chloroform. A government may invoke belonging while presiding over social fragmentation. It may preach inclusion while dividing citizens into officially recognised tribes. It may advertise compassion while making ordinary people feel that their country belongs morally to everyone except them.

Australia is following the same path, though with less polished diction and more compulsory acknowledgements before morning tea. Every institution now performs a ritual declaration about whose land it occupies. It is intolerable. Yet fewer institutions appear capable of explaining what obligations accompany living on that land today.

Do we owe one another loyalty? Must newcomers accept the country’s liberal norms? May Australians expect foreign hatreds to be left behind? Should every citizen defend the freedom and safety of every other citizen, even when overseas conflicts make that unfashionable?

These are not theoretical questions.

Australia is holding a Royal Commission, its highest form of judicial inquiry, into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion. The commission has heard evidence about threats, abuse, extremist activity and institutional failures serious enough to force a fundamental examination of whether Jewish Australians can participate safely in national life. The federal government has also strengthened criminal and migration laws addressing hate groups and hate-motivated conduct.

This is what happens when citizenship becomes weaker than imported grievance.

The essential civic principle should be brutally simple: whatever quarrels existed in Beirut, Tehran, Gaza, Lahore, Moscow, Beijing or Belfast, they do not authorise anyone to terrorise his neighbour in Melbourne, Toronto, Sydney or Montreal. Your ancestral feud is not a diplomatic passport, your theology is not a search warrant, and your petulant grievance does not outrank another citizen’s right to live in peace.

Yet Western governments are curiously reluctant to speak this plainly. They prefer the soft mulch of “community tensions,” as though antisemitic intimidation were a neighbourly disagreement over the height of a garden fence. They convene listening exercises, consult stakeholders, condemn all forms of hatred in statements designed so meticulously to avoid naming the present danger that the danger may reasonably conclude it has been invited to help draft them.

This is the disease of post-citizenship politics. The state no longer sees individuals who must obey common rules. Rather, it sees communities whose sensitivities must be negotiated. So the most aggressive groups gain the greatest leverage. They learn that outrage works, that threats produce meetings, that disruption produces concessions and that accusations of prejudice send officials scrambling for the ceremonial knee pads.

Moderation gets nothing. Menace gets a memorandum of understanding.

A healthy country does not ask every group to negotiate its own relationship with national values. It states those values and expects everyone to live by them. The law applies equally. Women are equal. Religious belief does not trump civil authority. Violence is not protest. Citizens are not proxies for foreign governments. No minority receives a veto over criticism. No majority inherits collective guilt. The nation’s institutions belong to all citizens and may not be captured by activists claiming to speak for their entire race, faith or sex.

None of this requires ethnic nationalism, only civic seriousness.

Indeed, a strong common citizenship is the best protection against ethnic nationalism. When the national identity is capacious, confident and available to everyone, people can belong without retreating into tribes. When elites destroy that common identity, tribalism does not disappear. It becomes the only identity left.

Then everyone begins counting. Who receives funding? Whose history is taught? Whose offence matters? Whose dead are mourned? Whose flags may be displayed? Whose fear is believed?

The progressive fantasy is that a country can dissolve its common culture and remain peacefully diverse through the magic of administrative goodwill. This is as wrong as a doughnut with no hole in it. A society without a shared identity does not become beautifully borderless. It becomes a collection of pressure groups fighting over the treasury, the curriculum and the moral hierarchy.

Someone must say this without trembling like a fraidy cat: immigration is not merely an economic transaction.

A country is not a hotel. It is not enough to pay taxes, obey most laws and get furious whenever the minibar is restocked incorrectly. Citizenship requires an emotional and moral investment in the national community. It requires gratitude—not grovelling gratitude, but the ordinary recognition that entry into a free and prosperous democracy is not an act of colonial aggression committed against the entrant.

This expectation should not be controversial. It should be printed on the form.

Australia and Canada do not need less diversity. They need more citizenship. They need schools that teach national history as an inheritance to understand, not a crime scene to inspect. They need governments willing to say that rights are inseparable from responsibilities, and institutions that address citizens as adults rather than sorting them into oppressors, victims and grant recipients.

Above all, they need the confidence to demand reciprocity. The nation will protect your freedom, and you must protect the freedom of others. The nation will recognise your dignity, and you must recognise that of your neighbours. The nation will permit you to preserve your culture, but you must not use it as a weapon against the nation’s laws. The nation will give you belonging, and you must be willing to belong.

This must be the minimal price of inclusion.

The alternative is the slow liquidation of the national community: a country in which everyone possesses rights, nobody accepts duties and government exists to referee an endless tournament of grievance politics. That arrangement will not produce justice, only stoke resentment, fragmentation and eventually backlash.

Ordinary citizens will tire of being told they are strangers in their own country, morally inferior to people who openly despise it. They will conclude that if citizenship means nothing, ancestry must mean everything.

That road ends badly.

The answer is not to reverse the hierarchy of grievance, but to abolish it. No hereditary guilt, no hereditary virtue, no imported vendettas, and no state-sponsored ranking of citizens by fashionable suffering. One law. One civic standard. One national community broad enough to contain difference and strong enough to impose limits upon it.

The citizen must return. Not as a taxpayer with a passport, a demographic category or a customer demanding cultural room service, but as a participant in a common endeavour.

A free country cannot survive indefinitely as an apology attached to a welfare system. It must believe that it has something worth preserving, something worth joining and something worth serving.

Citizenship must once again mean more than standing in a decorated hall, repeating a pledge and collecting a certificate. It must mean that the country owes you justice—and that you owe the country something in return.

A MORAL CLARITY EVENT. JUST DAYS TO GO…

Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם

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The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can:

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Annexation

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Topic: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria.

Date: Sunday, July 26

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