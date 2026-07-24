Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Rob Harris's avatar
Rob Harris
2h

My country (NZ), has been used as a back door to Australia. Automatic visa free entry if you get NZ citizenship. Come here and we teach them English and get their health (incl dental) up-to-date free and then off to Oz. Mugs us.

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