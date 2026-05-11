In recent years, Western leaders have demonstrated extraordinary resolve in confronting antisemitism. History will surely record this era as one of unmatched courage, moral seriousness, and decisive administrative workflow optimization.

To assist future scholars, Moral Clarity has compiled a comprehensive list of their achievements.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Held urgent summit on online harm.

Announced funding review committee.

Expressed concern.

Commissioned studies to understand better why Jews keep feeling unsafe immediately after antisemitic attacks.

Lit building blue and white once.

Encouraged “all sides” to lower tensions while synagogues received armed security.

Declared that attacks on Jews “have no place here,” thereby ensuring they continued to have a place everywhere else.

The Canadian Government’s response demonstrated the modern managerial ideal: maximum procedural activity combined with absolute strategic paralysis.

Net contribution to fighting antisemitism: zero.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The British Government has pioneered a revolutionary new strategy known as “sternly worded helplessness.” Its achievements include:

Defining antisemitism.

Redefining antisemitism.

Clarifying the definition.

Explaining that chants calling for intifada may not necessarily mean intifada.

Advising Jews to avoid visibly Jewish clothing in certain neighborhoods “for safety reasons.”

Arresting people for offensive tweets while allowing mobs to scream genocidal slogans through central London every weekend.

Britain has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming simultaneously hypersensitive and morally numb. Police now monitor pronouns more aggressively than Islamist intimidation.

Net contribution to fighting antisemitism: zero.

French President Emmanuel Macron

The Fifth Republic has a proud history of symbolic gestures and minimal achievements. Recent accomplishments include:

Organizing marches against antisemitism.

Attending marches against Jew hatred.

Giving speeches at marches against antisemitism.

Increasing security around Jewish schools because apparently someone — nobody knows who — keeps trying to burn them down.

Continuing to import the exact ideological movements producing the antisemitism in the first place.

French elites remain deeply committed to proving that one can simultaneously commemorate Jewish suffering while cultivating the precise social conditions that recreate it.

Net contribution to fighting antisemitism: zero.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia has taken a uniquely therapeutic approach. Government measures include:

Urging communities to “listen to one another.”

Establishing a task force.

Holding a Royal Commission.

Establishing special envoys.

Holding dialogues about the task forces and envoys.

Condemning antisemitism immediately after every antisemitic incident, creating one of the developed world’s most reactive industries.

Treating every antisemitic attack as a mysterious isolated event unrelated to the previous 700 mysterious isolated events.

Australia has perfected the bureaucratic grief cycle: condemn, reassure, investigate, forget, repeat.

Net contribution to fighting antisemitism: zero, mate.