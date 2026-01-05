An email arrived in my inbox with the subject line History Lesson—the digital equivalent of a man cracking his knuckles before announcing that he has thoughts. It contained two sentences: “God did not give Israel to the Jews. That’s a pathetic argument, like all your arguments.”

I deleted it with my usual vigor. Then, I paused. Not out of wounded pride—my inbox contains far worse—but because besides the author being uncouth, it was clear he had a near-total ignorance of how Jews understand themselves, their history, and their relationship to the land called Israel.

Many people believe that Jews think their claim to Israel rests on a simplistic religious assertion that a bearded deity in the sky deeded them a strip of real estate thousands of years ago, and that this is where the argument begins and ends. Some Jews do believe something vaguely resembling that. But not many. More importantly, that is a cartoon version of Jewish belief—crude, lazy, and designed for mockery.

The email’s malice did not strike me as much as the confidence with which it was wrong. It showed that many people know nothing about Judaism and have no idea how Jewish people understand their own peoplehood, history, or homeland. Yet this ignorance is paired with an intolerable, idiotic, enormous moral certainty. This is not an accident. It is anti-Zionism’s fuel.

So, as a public service, I will attempt to explain this in terms even a mollusk with head trauma could understand, if not the History Lesson brigade. Let us start with the simplest point.

Jews believe Israel is their land because Jews are indigenous to it. This is not a theological claim; it is an anthropological and historical fact. The land was once called Judea, which is the etymology of the word Jew.

The Japanese have a right to Japan because that is where the Japanese people come from—despite the fact that their distant ancestors migrated from what is now China and Korea. The Finns have a right to Finland, though their forefathers came from regions that would today be called Russia and Estonia.

All humans ultimately come from somewhere else—our distant ancestors walked out of the Rift Valley—but once a people emerges, develops, and persists in a place long enough, it is entirely reasonable to consider them indigenous.

This is how indigeneity works everywhere, except when Jews are involved.