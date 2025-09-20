The latest ludicrous idea is that Israel’s strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar and its military campaign in Gaza City undermine negotiations for the release of hostages. This view cannot withstand the weight of its internal contradictions.

Hamas still holds about 50 Israeli hostages, only around 20 of whom are thought to be alive. It keeps them as bargaining chips and parades them, sickly, as human trophies.

Israel is still contending with this obscenity nearly two years on only because the international community—the feckless United Nations, pusillanimous Western leaders, and the preening courtiers of the so-called prestige press—has permitted Hamas to drag out its macabre theater of “negotiations” while obstructing the decisive victory that would have ended the matter outright.

Let us begin with Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. We are asked to believe that, at this late hour—after thousands of rockets, two years of war, seven fronts of escalation, and innumerable rejected overtures—that Israel’s strike against Hamas’ expatriate leadership in Qatar has somehow shattered a delicate moment of progress. Even US President Donald Trump has apparently fallen for this nonsense.

The fantasy peddled is that hostage negotiations were on the verge of an epochal breakthrough when Israel—impetuous, shortsighted, and self-sabotaging—ruined everything with its Qatar strike. This is propaganda disguised as analysis.

There was no pivotal moment, only Hamas’ strategy to extract maximum concessions, prolong its survival, manipulate mediators, and maintain the macabre spectacle.

Hamas’ leverage rests on never concluding a hostage deal but keeping the idea afloat like a mirage that recedes every time it seems within reach then reappears in the distance. So long as there are hostages, Hamas has the spotlight. Without them, it is just another hunted terror militia skulking in tunnels.

Hamas never releases hostages out of benevolence, only under severe pressure.

The release of captives in late 2023 occurred not because of Hamas magnanimity but because the IDF bulldozed its way through Gaza, leaving Hamas on the brink of destruction. Hamas calculated that exchanging hostages for a ceasefire was a way to buy breathing space, regroup its forces, and milk international sympathy. The hostages were pawns; their release, a cynical maneuver.

Some hostages are still alive only because Hamas hopes to wring leverage from their survival. The idea that Israel softening its military campaign would encourage Hamas to free them is precisely backward. Without the relentless pressure of Israeli arms, Hamas has no incentive even to keep them breathing. So, Israel must intensify that pressure until victory is secured.

It does not require a particle physicist—or even a halfway serious observer—to recognize that if diplomacy were going to work, it already would have. There have been talks for almost two years, and they have yielded little but cruelty and delay.

Time is Hamas’ ally. Each week that hostages languish in its tunnel dungeons is another week of torment, and another week in which Hamas boasts to the Arab street that it is humiliating Israel.

Israel’s strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar and its offensive in Gaza City is not diplomatic sabotage but an overdue recognition that negotiations were always a sham. Hamas never intended them to succeed.

Hamas has outmaneuvered the imbeciles in the West who delude themselves otherwise.

Equally asinine is the claim that Israel’s Gaza City assault is militarily pointless, that nothing remains to be gained. Since the October 7 pogrom, more than 3,800 rockets have been fired at Israeli civilians from Gaza City. Israel’s first obligation—older than diplomacy, older than alliances—is to protect its citizens. If it cannot halt Hamas’ rockets, then it must obliterate Hamas’ ability to fire them.

The IDF has been explicit that the Gaza City campaign is designed to dismantle Hamas’ capacity to strike Israel and to commit further atrocities. There is no conceivable universe in which preventing rocket fire against civilians qualifies as “achieving nothing.”

Gaza City is also the hub of Hamas’ command and control, logistics, tunnel networks, weapons manufacturing, and the hiding places of its Gaza-based leaders. The IDF is degrading Hamas’ production sites, destroying arsenals, cutting supply chains, neutralizing command nodes, and interdicting the systems that allow Hamas to regenerate, such as recruitment pipelines and financing conduits.

Far from prolonging the war, Israel is the only actor taking the kind of unsparing action necessary to end it.

Israel must also persist to re-enforce and maintain deterrence. It must make clear that any attack on it will not only be met in kind, but with overwhelming and unprecedented force. This is an unpopular view. Fortunately, I am too disagreeable to care about being popular.

Responsibility for two years of carnage lies squarely with Hamas, which launched the October 7 orgy of blood and abduction; with Qatar, which shelters Hamas in palaces; with the United Nations, which still cannot bring itself to condemn Hamas’ atrocities; and with Western governments that continue to indulge delusions about “pivotal moments” instead of confronting reality.

The idea that Hamas took the hostages but Israel is somehow responsible for their fate is not just mistaken but deranged.

Critics object that Israeli force endangers the hostages. Of course it does, as does every hour they remain under the sadistic dominion of Hamas. The danger began the moment these men, women, and children were dragged into Gaza at gunpoint. To grant Hamas perpetual immunity because it holds hostages is to ensure they will never be released and to hand Hamas veto power over Israel’s right of self-defense.

It would create a great moral hazard, too, because other terror groups would learn that taking hostages is an effective tactic. Israel is still paying the price for trading more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners for abducted IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011. Among those released was Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 massacre.

It must be remembered that Hamas is not a political movement nursing legitimate grievances. It is a genocidal cult whose charter calls for the extermination of Jews everywhere, sanctified by celestial mandate. To deny this is not just naïve but wicked.

Only a fool, an idiot, or a foolish idiot would think good-faith negotiations are going to achieve anything. Israel knows this, so it fights on.