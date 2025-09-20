Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

6h

This war could’ve been won sooner in part, if Israel had not been forced to waste so much time on these pointless peace negotiations that mostly went nowhere. Luckily, that’s not happening anymore. President Trump and his administration refuse to play that game. Israel must fight on to victory. Hamas will never willingly give up the hostages unless Israel puts massive pressure on them to do so. I think if Israel wants to the remaining living hostages released it will need to start annexing Gaza piece by piece. That’s the only way Hamas will back down and release the last living hostages and the bodies of those who’ve died. The international community is a fragmented, corrupt mess with no one voice that speaks for them. The United Nations needs a massive revamp and is plagued by antisemitism and anti-Israel bias so their word means diddly squat. No more games, Hamas must surrender unconditionally and turn over the hostages.

As far as destroying Hamas goes, that depends how one defines “destroying” them. If you mean destroying them 100% that can’t be done. But Israel can reduce Hamas to a shell of its former self as the United States and its allies did to ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Israel absolutely CAN do this! Hamas and its ideology will always exist. But Israel can make it so as they are never a serious threat to Israel again and never have the capacity to pull off another October 7th again. Israel can win this war, its only a matter of time. Hamas are responsible for the hostages no one else. They kidnapped them and started this war. Plain and simple. They brought down h*** on Gaza and it’s people. Plain and Simple. They caused Gaza to be completely destroyed. Plain and simple.

6h

"Since the October 7 pogrom, more than 3,800 rockets have been fired at Israeli civilians from Gaza City."

Why is this the first time I'm hearing this? Israel has such bad PR 🤦

