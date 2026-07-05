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Let me share a secret I was sworn to protect under blood oath during my years as a senior international journalist: the so-called “international community” does not exist.

Israel, however, experiences its wrath with remarkable regularity.

The international community materialises whenever Israel defends itself. It awakens after Israeli airstrikes, ground operations, targeted killings and security measures. It becomes deeply concerned, gravely alarmed and increasingly impatient. Its patience with Israel is perpetually exhausted, although its patience with the people trying to murder Jews appears almost monastic.

Governments urge Israel to listen to the international community. Diplomats warn that Israel risks isolation from it. Journalists report that Israel is defying it. International organisations claim to embody it.

One imagines humanity as a respectable country club from which the Jewish state is forever one committee meeting away from expulsion.

In moments of professional weakness, I confess that I have used the phrase myself.

Yet the international community is like the Loch Ness Monster; no one has ever seen it.

It has no headquarters, constitution, electorate, passport, tax authority or telephone number. It holds no annual general meeting. Nobody remembers joining it. There is no agreed procedure for leaving it, although Israel is regularly told it is close to being suspended pending further investigation, capitulation or national extinction.

Still, this spectral institution is quoted every day with the serene confidence normally reserved for central banks and weather bureaus.

“The international community condemns Israel.”

“The international community demands restraint.”

“The international community has lost patience.”

Curiously, its vocabulary becomes less coherent when Israeli civilians are massacred, kidnapped or driven into bomb shelters. Then the international community urges calm, calls on all sides, warns against escalation and begins searching for the context in which dead Jews can be transformed into a policy complication.

One imagines eight billion people assembling in a celestial conference hall, approving a communiqué and appointing a junior European diplomat to read it aloud.

The phrase is imprecise by design. That ambiguity is what makes it politically useful.

Unlike a parliament, electorate or treaty organisation, the international community has no formal membership and no recognised decision-making process. No institution can legitimately speak for every sovereign state. The term is less a description of political reality than an exercise in rhetorical ventriloquism. Someone speaks, then attributes the voice to the planet.

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The puppet is humanity. The hand usually belongs to governments, bureaucrats, activists, academics and journalists who absorbed the same political catechism at the same institutions and now mistake ideological conformity for universal consent. Israel is the principal victim of this fiction.

Nearly 200 sovereign states pursue different interests, preserve different historical memories, maintain different alliances and operate under radically different political systems. Some are liberal democracies. Some are hereditary monarchies. Some are military dictatorships. Some are theocratic police states. Several are family businesses with flags.

Yet when enough of them denounce Israel in one room, their cacophony is presented as a single moral voice.

At the UN, a vote by Sweden and a vote by North Korea are numerically identical. A dictatorship that imprisons dissidents carries the same General Assembly weight as a liberal democracy. Twenty-two Arab League states possess 22 votes. Israel has one.

Morally and politically, these votes are not equivalent. Arithmetically, they produce a landslide.

Israel is consequently made to inhabit a permanent diplomatic dock. Authoritarian regimes, theocracies, failed states and serial human rights abusers assemble to pass judgement on the region’s most durable democracy and open society. The tribunal then describes itself as the international community and presents its conclusions as humanity’s conscience.

It is a ginormous diplomatic fraud.

Governments that prohibit free speech, persecute minorities, subordinate women, execute dissidents and wage war against their own populations do not merely participate in Israel’s prosecution. They often help write the indictment.

Israel is told that its military actions are disproportionate by states that would respond with overwhelming force to a fraction of the threats Israelis endure. It is instructed to exercise restraint by governments protected by oceans, alliances, nuclear umbrellas and other people’s soldiers. It is lectured on international law by regimes that treat law as a decorative Western eccentricity.

Then the verdict is announced: the international community has spoken.

No, it has not.

A coalition or bloc has spoken. A bureaucracy has issued a statement. A collection of governments, some democratic and many not, has reached a temporary position based on interest, ideology, religious delusion, fear, prejudice, diplomatic convenience or whatever is this month’s most fashionable psychological disorder.

Calling that position “the international community” is simply politics dressed in a pantomime moral costume.

“Several dozen governments, including dictatorships, aid recipients, oil monarchies and Belgium” lacks the grandeur of “the international community.” Accuracy is sacrificed for atmosphere, and nowhere is that atmosphere more suffocating than around Israel.

Every Israeli concession is treated as insufficient and every refusal as defiance. Every act of self-defence becomes a test of Israel’s commitment to international norms, while the commitment of its enemies to destroying it is treated as background information.

Israel may withdraw from territory, dismantle settlements, release prisoners, facilitate aid, accept ceasefires and negotiate through intermediaries. None of this purchases durable legitimacy. The diplomatic meter immediately resets to zero.

The next demand arrives carrying the same warning: comply or risk international isolation.

Israel’s enemies understand the system perfectly. They seek to place the Jewish state under permanent moral probation. They attack, provoke and embed themselves among civilians, knowing that the diplomatic clock begins only when Israel responds.

Dead Israelis are resistance. Israeli retaliation is an international crisis. That is diplomacy’s moral operating system.

The international community does not demand that Hamas expose its fighters, move its weapons away from civilians or construct shelters for the population it governs. It demands that Israel neutralise threats without harming anyone deliberately placed around them.

It does not insist that Hezbollah remove its arsenal from civilian areas before attacking Israel. It waits for Israel to respond and then discovers an urgent interest in Lebanese sovereignty. Nor does it demand that Iran abandon its proxies, missile programmes or annihilationist ambitions with anything approaching the same intensity.

Instead, it expresses concern that Israeli action might destabilise the region, as though the Middle East had been a Scandinavian wellness retreat until Jerusalem became unreasonable.

Israel is expected to behave like a liberal democracy under laboratory conditions while its enemies are interpreted through the indulgent anthropology of grievance. Israel acts and is judged. Its enemies act and their actions explained away.

That double standard is obscured by the majestic abstraction of “the international community.” A government acting in its own interest appears selfish. A government acting “with the international community” appears responsible, enlightened and fragrant with multilateral virtue.

The phrase allows policymakers to present their preferred position not as an argument but as the settled conclusion of civilised humanity. Opposition becomes not just disagreement but deviance. Israel is no longer rejecting a proposal. It is defying the world, standing alone and placing itself on the wrong side of history, whatever that preposterous phrase is supposed to mean.

The fiction becomes especially absurd in a multipolar age.

Post-Cold War confidence that Western liberal norms would acquire universal authority did not survive the rise of China, renewed Russian imperialism, Indian strategic autonomy and regional power ambition. States cooperate in one arena and compete in another. A country may be America’s security partner, China’s commercial partner and Russia’s diplomatic partner before lunch.

This is less a community than an international bazaar.

Governments trade votes, protect allies, form blocs, bargain over language and exchange support across unrelated disputes. A state may condemn Israel not because of the resolution’s merits but because it wants debt relief, development funding, trade access or backing in its own territorial quarrel.

The final tally nevertheless appears in headlines as humanity’s verdict.

Israel then receives solemn advice to heed “the world.”

Which world?

The world of Arab and Islamic blocs whose numerical strength guarantees recurring anti-Israel majorities? The world of authoritarian governments frightened of domestic unrest? The world of European ministries that have elevated risk aversion into a moral philosophy? The world of NGOs whose funding, personnel and ideological assumptions circulate through the same closed ecosystem?

Whenever a politician invokes the international community, a good journalist, a rare specimen indeed, should request the guest list.

Which states? Which institutions? How many democracies? How many dictatorships? Who dissented? Who abstained? Who drafted the language? Who will enforce the decision? Who will bear the consequences if the policy fails?

Criticism should come from identifiable actors making identifiable arguments. It should not be smuggled into public discourse beneath the counterfeit authority of humanity itself.

If the European Union objects, say the European Union. If the UN General Assembly passes a resolution, report the vote and describe the majority that produced it. If Western democracies agree, say Western democracies. If the phrase really means international NGOs, European diplomats and the New York Times editorial board, disclose that too.

Israel can then assess criticism according to its source, substance and strategic consequences. What it should not be required to do is bow before a rhetorical phantom.

I experience a flicker of nostalgia for the age when journalists asked questions to establish facts. Such inquiries lack the grandeur of diplomatic rhetoric but possess the compensating advantage of meaning something.

Too often, “the international community” means the governments and NGOs quoted in the article, supplemented by the assumptions of the publication producing it. A handful of diplomats, campaigners and officials are interviewed. Their views are blended into a synthetic consensus and projected back onto humanity.

Israel is especially vulnerable to this trick because its isolation within particular institutions is routinely presented as moral isolation from mankind. A hostile majority becomes “the world.” A politicised resolution becomes “international law.” A European policy preference becomes “global opinion.”

The manoeuvre is linguistic, but the damage is real.

It erodes Israel’s legitimacy, constrains its military freedom, emboldens its enemies and encourages the belief that the Jewish state’s right to defend itself is conditional upon approval from governments that will never bear the cost of Israeli restraint.

The international community does not bleed when Israelis are murdered. It does not bury the dead, search for hostages, shelter under rocket fire or send its children into tunnels and minefields.

Yet it possesses an inexhaustible appetite for advising Israel on the acceptable dimensions of its survival.

The world contains nations, alliances, civilisations, regimes, movements and billions of people with incompatible interests and competing visions of order. They negotiate, threaten, trade, cooperate, betray, reconcile and occasionally issue a joint communiqué.

That is international politics.

The international community is what appears in the communiqué after everybody has finished arguing.

Israel is the country it invokes when it wants someone to blame.