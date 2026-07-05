Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Avi Rosenberg's avatar
Avi Rosenberg
9h

Pretty much summed it up. I liked "indulgent anthropology of grievance". Not sure what it means, but it sounds great.

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Anna Wrobel's avatar
Anna Wrobel
11h

Excellent throughout. One omission. The global enslavement to OIL for over

a century. Dependence on petroleum has become like breathing, only noticed when diminishing. Every major war since WWI has had an oil component. The post WWII need for OIL was particularly high for reconstruction and development of newly established nations. Thus Arab League collaboration with the Nazis had to be whitewashed and the knowledge suppressed. The UN came into being as Arab oil held much of the world hostage to its most significant resource. Thus Nazi allies were primordial to the establishment of the anti-Israel UN. Though creating Israel under complex sets of postwar conditions, the UN allowed the Arab League to invade tiny, oil-less, struggling Israel; only seriously intervening when it looked like Israel was winning.

The UN and the Arab League assumed that only a couple of years after Hitler, killing Jews shouldn’t be that hard. And then there’s UNRWA!!! Enemy of Israel and intergenerational misfortune of Palestinians.

shalom / salaam

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