The international community has forced Palestinians ion Gaza to stay in a war zone.

When Syrians fled civil war, the world opened its doors. When Ukrainians escaped Russian bombs, they were welcomed with shelter, sympathy, and visas. But when Palestinians in Gaza seek safety from the war Hamas started, the world insists they must stay.

When the Syrian Civil War broke out in 2011, Turkey took in 3.6 million refugees, Germany accepted more than a million, while Jordan and Lebanon initially took in hundreds of thousands. No one accused these nations of enabling dictator Bashar al-Assad’s atrocities by taking refugees. The focus was on saving lives.

The response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was even swifter. The European Union activated its Temporary Protection Directive, granting Ukrainians instant residency rights. The US launched Uniting for Ukraine, fast-track asylum pathway. Even Poland, a country with historical tensions with Ukraine, took in 1.5 million refugees. No one demanded that Ukrainians stay in a war zone to resist Russian occupation. Their safety was prioritized.

In Gaza, by contrast, no refugee corridors have been opened and no asylum offers extended. There is nothing but a cynical and grim determination to trap Palestinians in Gaza, allowing Hamas to use them as human shields.

Why do Syrian and Ukrainian lives matter, but not Palestinian ones? As macabre as it sounds, Palestinian lives matter to the International Community of the Morally Bankrupt only as a propaganda weapon against Israel.

While the International Community of the Morally Bankrupt lambasts Israel with lies about it flouting international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict, it is they who are flouting the Geneva Convention, the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, along with customary international law, which establish and afford refugees’ right to flee war.

Yet, this entire body of international law is selectively ignored for Gazans, who live under the tyranny of Hamas, a Jihadist terrorist regime that started a war with Israel and brought misery and destruction to its own people.

It is time to stop being too scared to ask “Where are the Gaza refugees?” Why will Egypt, Jordan, the wealthy Gulf petrostates, or hypocritical Europeans, not let them in? Why does the United Nations not demand action?