“Welcome, everyone. My name is António, and I’ll be facilitating today’s session.”

“Hello, António.”

“I know this is a difficult time for many of us,” António says in the tone of a man who has professionally monetized concern. “The situation is escalating. Emotions are running high. And most importantly, Israel is once again doing things.”

A murmur ripples through the circle. Someone exhales sharply. A diplomat reaches for herbal tea.

“This is a safe space,” António continues. “You are free to express your concerns, provided they are phrased in internationally recognized concern-language.”

A hand rises.

“France, would you like to begin?”

A well-dressed man adjusts his cufflinks.

“Hello, I’m France.”

“Hello, France.”

“I’m… deeply concerned.”

Several participants visibly relax. Pens begin moving. One aide underlines deeply twice.

France continues, voice trembling slightly with the weight of abstraction.

“I’m worried Israel might win.”

The room stills.

Not shock. Recognition.

“Yes,” António says softly. “That fear is valid.”

Britain clears its throat with ceremonial ambiguity.

“Hello, I’m Britain.”

“Hello, Britain.”

“I am also deeply concerned. I believe we must urge restraint.”

“From whom?” asks Norway.

Britain pauses, searching for a noun that will not offend anyone.

“From… the general concept of escalation.”

The room nods. Safe. Bloodless. Perfect.

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Germany raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Germany.”

“Hello, Germany.”

“I think we need de-escalation.”

“Who should de-escalate?” Britain asks.

Germany inhales carefully.

“All parties.”

“Excellent,” António says. “Diffuse accountability is a cornerstone of emotional safety.”

The European Union raises several hands at once, like a hydra of procedural language.

“Hello, we are the European Union.”

“Hello, European Union.”

“We would like to express grave concern, urgent concern, calibrated concern, and concern pending further concern. We also call for restraint, de-escalation, humanitarian access, dialogue, and a strongly worded follow-up statement.”

“Outstanding,” António says. “You’ve hit every therapeutic milestone.”

Norway raises a hand.

“Hello, I’m Norway.”

“Hello, Norway.”

“I think we need a humanitarian pause.”

“What would that achieve?” Germany asks.

Norway blinks, as though the question is slightly impolite.

“It would… pause things.”

A hush falls over the room.

“Pausing,” António explains, “is often indistinguishable from solving.”

Israel shifts in its chair.

The United Nations raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m the United Nations.”

“Hello, United Nations.”

“I propose an emergency meeting.”

“What will the meeting accomplish?” Britain asks.

The United Nations considers this carefully.

“It will take place.”

“Excellent,” António says. “Process is progress.”

“We may also consider a resolution,” the United Nations adds.

“What will it say?” asks France.

“That we are deeply concerned.”

Several participants smile. Consistency is reassuring.

Qatar raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Qatar.”

“Hello, Qatar.”

“I think we need to address root causes.”

“What are the root causes?” Britain asks.

Qatar smiles the serene smile of someone who will never specify.

“They are… complex.”

The room nods appreciatively.

“Complexity,” António says, “is a powerful alternative to clarity.”

Israel has been quiet.

“Israel,” António says gently, “would you like to share?”

Israel sighs.

“I’m being attacked by several armed groups backed by Iran and Qatar.”

A flicker of discomfort passes through the room, like a draft nobody ordered.

France leans forward.

“Have you tried restraint?”

“I did.”

“And?”

“They fired more rockets.”

Germany speaks, voice soft with procedural empathy.

“Have you tried de-escalation?”

“Yes.”

“And?”

“They interpreted it as weakness.”

The room shifts again. Someone adjusts their moral framework.

“Let’s remember that everyone’s feelings are valid,” António says quickly, applying diplomatic gauze.

Iran raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Iran.”

The room tightens.

“Hello, Iran.”

“I feel misunderstood.”

A wave of thoughtful nodding.

France lowers its gaze.

“We must avoid escalation.”

Iran smiles.

Israel massages its temples.

At this point, the United States enters, slightly out of breath.

“Sorry, traffic.”

“Hello, United States.”

“Hello.”

“We believe Israel has the right to defend itself.”

The room stiffens like a synchronized reflex.

The United States continues.

“But we also urge restraint.”

Relief spreads instantly.

“Ah,” António says. “Ambivalence. Very stabilizing.”

Canada raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Canada.”

“Hello, Canada.”

“I am deeply concerned.”

“Thank you, Canada. That contribution was essential.”

Sweden raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Sweden.”

“Hello, Sweden.”

“We must respect international law.”

“What does international law require?” Britain asks.

Sweden pauses.

“Restraint.”

“Of course,” António says. “International law famously requires whatever is currently being recommended.”

Spain raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Spain.”

“Hello, Spain.”

“This is part of a cycle of violence.”

“What began the cycle?” Israel asks.

Spain looks mildly offended by the suggestion that cycles have beginnings.

“It’s… cyclical.”

The room nods.

Ireland raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Ireland.”

“Hello, Ireland.”

“I think both sides must show restraint.”

Israel blinks.

“Both sides?”

“Yes,” Ireland says, with the moral serenity of symmetry.

Iran nods approvingly.

António beams.

“Non-judgmental symmetry is very healing.”

Belgium speaks.

“Hello, I’m Belgium.”

“Hello, Belgium.”

“I’m worried about proportionality.”

“They fired thousands of rockets,” Israel says.

“Yes,” Belgium replies, “but proportionality.”

The word floats in the air, immaculate and undefined.

Turkey raises its hand.

“Hello, I’m Turkey.”

“Hello, Turkey.”

“I condemn Israel.”

A pause.

“Also,” Turkey adds, “I am deeply concerned.”

“Excellent recovery,” António says.

The Gulf states exchange glances.

“Would you like to share?” António asks.

The UAE speaks cautiously.

“We support de-escalation.”

Saudi Arabia nods.

“We support stability.”

“What about Iran?” Israel asks.

A pause.

“We support stability,” Saudi Arabia repeats, slightly more slowly.

“Selective clarity,” António says, “is still clarity.”

At this point, the media enters.

“Hello, we are the international media.”

“Hello, international media.”

“We would like to summarize.”

Everyone leans in.

“Israel launched strikes today, raising fears of escalation.”

Israel frowns.

“They attacked first.”

The media nods kindly.

“Yes, but your response was visible.”

France nods approvingly.

“Visibility is very provocative.”

The media continues.

“International leaders urged restraint. Experts warn of a cycle of violence.”

Spain beams.

The media leaves.

The room exhales, reassured by its own reflection.

António checks his watch.

“We’re nearing the end of the session.”

France raises its hand again.

“I just want to say… I’m worried Israel might win.”

This time, no one pretends it’s abstract.

Germany nods gravely.

“Winning could destabilize the situation.”

Britain agrees.

“Victory risks escalation.”

Norway adds:

“A win could undermine future pauses.”

Iran smiles, almost imperceptibly.

Israel looks around the room.

“So… what outcome would you prefer?”

France answers gently.

“A sustainable stalemate.”

“Yes,” Germany agrees.

“A fragile equilibrium,” Norway adds.

“A carefully managed tension,” Britain says.

“Preferably indefinite,” the EU clarifies.

Israel exhales.

António stands.

“Thank you, everyone. This has been a very productive session.”

“Same time next crisis?” Britain asks.

Everyone nods.

France gathers its papers.

“I feel better.”

Germany nods.

“I feel heard.”

Ireland smiles.

“Very constructive.”

Israel leaves quietly.

Iran lingers, smiling.

The international community disperses—reassured, validated, and deeply, profoundly, structurally concerned.

Until the next meeting.

Which, everyone knows, is already being scheduled.