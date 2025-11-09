Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (left) and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

There is something deeply revealing about the Western obsession with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. They are fringe hard-right politicians with some noxious views — yet they are pilloried with a moral fervor far exceeding the outrage directed at Palestinian leaders whose words and deeds are vastly more incendiary.

I am no admirer of either man. It is regrettable that they have clambered from Israel’s political margins, where they have spent most of their careers, into cabinet merely because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requires their support to keep his fragile coalition stitched together.

In Western commentary, however, they have been mythologized into emblems of Israeli depravity. Yes, they are ministers. However, anyone with even a cursory grasp of Israeli politics knows they represent only a small faction of the electorate and occupy their portfolios only through the alchemy of Israel’s fractured parliamentary arithmetic.

Foreign governments, meanwhile, have worked themselves into near-hysterical fits of moral rectitude. Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed sanctions; Slovenia, that colossus of Central Europe, has gone one better and declared them persona non grata.

Yet there lies the grotesque contradiction. While Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are denounced as avatars of Israeli wickedness, far more venomous rhetoric and policies on the Palestinian side are treated as ambient noise — the tragic background hum of an unending conflict.

The Western commentariat plays a duplicitous game. They magnify marginal Israelis into bogeymen while airbrushing the mainstream Palestinian milieu, where violence and jihadist maximalism are not deviations but conventions. This asymmetry corrodes moral judgment, distorts reality, and hollows out the very concept of fairness.

Ben-Gvir’s extremism is indisputable. He has convictions for incitement to racism; his Otzma Yehudit party is the ideological progeny of the outlawed Kach/Kahane Chai movements. A portrait of Baruch Goldstein — the lunatic who gunned down 29 Palestinians in Hebron in 1994 — once hung proudly in his home.

Smotrich is also cut from militant cloth He is religious nationalist whose Religious Zionist party agitates for annexation of Judea and Samaria and scorns normalization with Arab states if it entails even a modicum of concession to the Palestinians.

Between them, they hold just 20 seats in the 120-member Knesset and could well be expelled from power as swiftly as they arrived when Israel next goes to the polls, due by October next year, when more conventional coalitions could for again.

Yet the West behaves as though they are the very heart of Israeli policy and that Netanyahu’s coalition is, in the media’s lazy phrase, “the most right-wing in Israel’s history.” This is intellectual indolence masquerading as insight. It implies that Israel’s diplomatic ostracism is a function of this government’s complexion. It is not. The international narrative towards Israel was no different when the dovish Ehud Barak sat in the prime minister’s chair in 1999.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are convenient effigies. They allow Israel’s detractors to point and say: See? Israel is exactly as monstrous as we told you. Yet why is the outrage directed at them so ferocious when the Palestinian leadership’s rhetoric and conduct are infinitely more deranged?

In Israel, extremism is a fringe phenomenon; in Palestinian politics, it is the bloodstream. The sort of odious remarks for which Ben-Gvir and Smotrich rightly get pilloried are positively genteel compared to the bile that passes for public discourse in Ramallah and Gaza City.

The Palestinian national project itself — the categorical rejection of Jewish sovereignty, the deification of armed struggle, the sacralization of civilian murder, the rhetoric of annihilation — is extreme to its marrow. Hamas proclaims openly that its goal is the extermination of Jews. The supposedly “moderate” Palestinian Authority underwrites terror by paying stipends to those who murder Israelis.

Yet somehow this gets treated as contextual scenery, not as the ideological engine that drives the entire Israel-Palestinian conflict. Rarely is it called what it is: genocidal fanaticism normalized as political orthodoxy.

Thus minority Jewish extremism is thrust into the foreground while Palestinian mainstream extremism is pushed into the mist. Jewish extremism is rendered as aberration — shocking, pathological, beyond redemption — while Palestinian jihadist violence is romanticized as tragic inevitability, an unfortunate reflex of occupation.

This is not mere hypocrisy; it is moral malpractice. Spotlighting Ben-Gvir and Smotrich so heavily gives the impression that dealing with the Israeli Far Right is the key to resolving Israel-Palestinian violence. If only those two and settlers in Judea and Samaria were tamed, the logic goes, tranquility would descend upon the Holy Land.

Yet if Palestinian leadership and political culture were subjected to the same moral X-ray, the entire paradigm would invert. The Palestinian “cause” would stand exposed as the Islamist irredentism it has always been — a theocratic project dedicated not to coexistence but to obliteration.

Why, then, the asymmetry? Beyond the obvious metastasis of antisemitism in Western polite society, several motives beckon.

First, is Europe’s ancestral guilt. Having incinerated its Jews just 80 years ago, the continent now seeks exculpation through moral inversion: if the Jews can be re-cast as villains, then Europe can sigh in relief. The Holocaust becomes a ledger balanced.

Second, the media’s appetite for pantomime villains. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich oblige and play their parts with relish. They make outrageous statements because they know outrage is political oxygen. The Western press, addicted to caricature, rewards them with saturation coverage — proof that stupidity, too, can be strategic.

Third, the seductive simplicity. To grapple with Palestinian political culture — its cult of death, its theological absolutism — would demand intellectual labor and moral courage. It is easier to vilify two Israeli zealots than to acknowledge that the real fanaticism animating this conflict is not marginal but institutional, not Jewish but Islamist.

Moral clarity demands symmetry of standard. Extremism is extremism, irrespective of flag or faith. The number of extremists marching under the Palestinian banner dwarfs those under the Israeli one, and the magnitude of their crimes is correspondingly greater.

If Western leaders and editors wished to retain even a shred of credibility, which obviously they do not, they would abandon their selective indignation and confront Palestinian extremism with the same ferocity they reserve for Jewish radicals. They would acknowledge that violence in Palestinian politics is not an aberration but its default grammar — that jihad, martyrdom, and the cult of grievance are not excesses but the Palestinian house-style.

This is not a plea for “balance” in reportage; it is a demand for intellectual honesty. The stakes are not semantic. When the West condemns one form of extremism and excuses another, it eviscerates its own moral authority.

Worse, it blinds itself to the conflict’s true mechanics, distorting any chance of accurately understanding the conflict, which is minimal prerequisite for any hope of resolution.