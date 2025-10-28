Foreign journalists returning to Gaza is a two-pronged test of Israel’s media strategy and of international journalism. Will Israel finally get its message across? Will correspondents report honestly what they see?

Israel closed Gaza to media after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel to prosecute its war against Hamas more effectively. Israel had good reason for this, but there have been consequences, too.

For two years, Gaza has existed as a ghostly abstraction in the world’s imagination — drone footage of flattened neighborhoods, fictional casualty numbers from Hamas’ so-called health ministry, and endless social-media clips designed to shock and to smear Israel rather than inform.

Now the abstraction will have texture. Journalists will walk through the ruins, smell the dust, and see the tunnels. They will meet people — real people — and hear their grief. They will also see the evidence of Hamas’ sadistic and parasitic rule and extensive war preparations.

Israel is preparing for this moment with unusual coordination. The Foreign Ministry, National Public Diplomacy Directorate, and Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit have been planning what officials call the “second war” — the information war.

The Israel Defense Forces will escort reporters to the so-called “yellow line,” the buffer between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza, and then deeper into the strip. They will show them where hostages were held and tortured, where rockets were launched, where schools sat atop tunnels, and where Hamas stored and manufactured weapons. They will provide satellite imagery, casualty data, and testimonies. Correspondents will see Hamas’ vast terror infrastructure built beneath, and into, Gazan civilian life.

The evidence will be irrefutable. It will be a guided tour of moral complexity. Israel is adopting a defensive strategy aimed at reminding the world that Gaza did not just accidentally become rubble. Every collapsed house conceals a tunnel shaft; every blasted school hid weapons; every destroyed mosque doubled as a command center.

While the Jewish state is unmatched at winning wars, it is just as adept at losing the information war. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fond of pointing out, Jews have been losing the public relations war for 2,000 years.

Israel knows this, which is why Israel is undertaking such extensive preparations. It has learned, painfully, that facts do not self-propagate. Truth must be produced, curated, and explained — repeatedly, and in terms a sea urchin could understand.

Yet Israel also knows that much of what the journalists will report has already been written in reporters’ minds. The storylines are predictable: “The humanitarian catastrophe Israel caused,” or “The children of Gaza face a shattered future,” or “Calls grow for war-crimes investigations.”

Despite the preparations, some Israeli officials already sound resigned. “Even if we are right, it doesn’t look good on camera,” said one official.

That is the essence of modern propaganda. In an image-based culture, optics overpower ethics. A photo of a child in rubble triggers emotion faster than any explanation of why the rubble exists. Context is not visual, and causality not cinematic.

The result is a kind of moral photogeny in which people judge right and wrong by what moves them emotionally rather than by what is true. Hamas has always understood this. It built its military architecture to maximize civilian suffering because civilian suffering makes good television.

No matter how many maps Israel produces, how many tunnel shafts it shows, or how many captured documents prove Hamas’ intent, most reporters will treat these as claims rather than facts. Every Hamas accusation, no matter how absurd, will be presented as evidence.

It will not matter how meticulous the presentation is if the audience refuses to see it. The problem is not that the media might get Gaza wrong. It is that they already have.

As one Israeli diplomat, quoted anonymously, said: “This is the aftershock — like a tsunami. We just have to lower our heads, let the wave pass, and move on.”

Then there is the numbers war, which is sure to be relitigated. Hamas has already declared that over 67,000 Gazans died, claiming that most were civilians. Western news outlets repeated Hamas’ claims uncritically, eager to advertise their credulity.

Israel plans to release a verified breakdown distinguishing combatants from civilians, including natural deaths Hamas deliberately misclassified. Early internal assessments suggest the ratio of civilian-to-terrorist deaths is historically low for urban warfare — an achievement foreign military observers have acknowledged even as the press ignored it.

Yet the damage is done. Once a number becomes global currency, the truth loses its exchange value. No correction will ever go as viral as the lie. The media has been willfully complicit.

Israel’s challenge is to break that pattern. It must not just show the world the war’s aftermath, but help it see its anatomy — not just destruction, but the design. Every crater must be shown as consequence, not cause.

What Israel lacks, however, is a moral vocabulary as compelling as the images arrayed against it. Facts alone cannot fight feelings, especially in today’s post-modern dystopia.

It will not matter how meticulous the presentation is if the audience refuses to see it. That is why this is also a major test for the international media.

When the first foreign reporters roll into Gaza, they will face a moral test disguised as a journalistic one. Will they film only despair or also accountability? Will they show the tunnels or avert their lenses to protect the myth of “resistance”? Most crucially, will they finally tell the story of the Gazans Hamas murdered long before Israel entered the strip — the journalists jailed, the dissidents tortured, the families forced to hand over sons for martyrdom?

If they do, it would mark a rebirth of journalism.

If they do not, it will confirm that mainstream journalism, like the United Nations, has become another theater of war where truth dies unreported.

There is little reason for optimism.

Unable to enter Gaza, most foreign journalists have spent the war in nice hotels in Israel from where they quoted Hamas lies as though they were facts. They published casualty figures no one could verify, even after those numbers were repeatedly exposed as fabricated. They aired Hamas-produced footage with disclaimers so small that even an eagle with spectacles could not see them.

Besides, we have been here before. In 2002, the world’s media accused Israel of committing a massacre in Jenin, a Palestinian Authority-run city in Judea and Samaria. British and Arab outlets spoke of thousands dead. The BBC aired weeks of coverage. When the UN later confirmed that only 52 Palestinians had died, almost all combatants, no media issued retractions or apologized. The lie lived on.

Gaza will be Jenin multiplied by a thousand cameras. The ruins are real and the suffering immense. Yet the question is whether journalists will stop there or look deeper. The facts are clear: Hamas embedded itself under hospitals, booby-trapped ambulances, and launched rockets from playgrounds. That is why Gaza looks the way it does.

If reporters fail to connect cause and effect, they will be doing precisely what Hamas has trained them — like Ivan Pavlov’s dogs — to do, which is transform moral horror into a Hamas political advantage.

The tragedy is that media institutions, which should revere evidence, abandon it when it collides with their moral convenience. They interrogate every Israeli word but take every Hamas lie on faith.

A deeper truth lurks beneath this battle over coverage. The struggle for Gaza’s narrative is part of a larger civilizational war between those who believe moral distinctions matter and those who dissolve them in the universal acid of relativism.

Every dishonest report, every selective image, every “both-sides” headline weakens the world’s ability to tell right from wrong.

The international media’s coverage of Gaza once they regain access will reveal how far the rot and decay have set in.