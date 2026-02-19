The Iran Files: Everything you wanted to know about Iran
A US attack on Iran could reshape the Middle East, with possible outcomes ranging from regional war to regime change. Here is everything you need to know.
A US attack on Iran looks increasingly probable as talks over its nuclear program appear to be going nowhere and the US naval build-up in the Persian Gulf continues.
Moral Clarity has been writing about Iran since our inception, so for those who want more background on what is likely to become an enormous story, here are seven essays from the deep archives that will leave you smarter.