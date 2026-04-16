Media coverage of the Iran war has been predictably wrong to the point of delusion.

The US and Israel have systematically degraded Iran’s military capability, eliminated key leadership figures, disrupted command-and-control structures, and the US is now blockading Iranian ports. Yet large sections of the Western media are presenting the conflict as a strategic dilemma for Washington, a precarious moment for Israel, and — most astonishingly — an opportunity for Iran.

The Guardian has convinced itself that US President Donald Trump “needs an off-ramp”, while CNN tells us that the Islamic Republic is “regaining leverage” because oil prices are rising and could stay high.

No wonder no one takes these mastheads seriously. This is first-order strategic illiteracy.

It reflects a media class that does not understand the Middle East and cannot accurately report on actors it dislikes — particularly Trump and Israel. More importantly, it reflects a media class that has not noticed that audiences have noticed.

Bad Iran war coverage is the latest contribution to the mainstream media’s collapsing credibility, already evident in its reporting on recent American elections and Israel’s war against Hamas.

Let us begin with a fact so obvious that even deep-sea creatures without eyes would not miss it.

America and Israel are hammering Iran.

The Islamic Republic’s leadership has been decimated, its military degraded, its operational flexibility constrained, and its maritime access restricted. Leadership decapitation disrupts decision-making. Military degradation reduces deterrence. A naval blockade constricts both economic and strategic maneuverability.

These are not marginal setbacks. They are structural losses. This pressure has created internal instability, with signs of fractures between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. No one really knows who is running the country.

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Yet a familiar claim has emerged from analysts, intelligence veterans, and media commentators: if the Iranian regime survives, Iran will have “won.”

This is absurd.

It assumes knowledge no one possesses — namely, whether the regime will fall — and rests on a record of predictive failure that would embarrass a moderately attentive amateur. This is the same analytical class that failed to foresee the collapse of the Soviet Union, misread the Arab uprisings, and asserted the existence of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction.

These are not minor errors. They are systemic failures by the same people now insisting they can see how this war ends.

There is also a deeper confusion at work. The absurd assumption that something will not happen because it has not yet happened is almost inviting history to prove it wrong.

If you want to know what makes a racehorse run fast, you do not ask the horse. The proliferation of ex-military commentators explaining strategy through the lens of personal experience often produces description, not understanding.

The reality is simpler. Iran is losing.

Yet the media consistently treats Iranian responses — rhetorical threats, oil market anxiety, inflationary pressure, and hypothetical disruption scenarios — as evidence of strength rather than constraint.

Even a dromedary wandering through the Arabian desert with sand in its eyes would recognise the inversion. In the Middle East, threats are often the language of weakness. When actors are confident, they act. When they are constrained, they threaten.

Iran’s threats to disrupt oil flows signal diminishing options. The media interprets them as leverage. This inversion is not accidental. It is the result of analysis that begins with a conclusion and works backward.

Trump must be reckless. Israel must be destabilising. Therefore, the situation must be precarious, so Iran must retain leverage. Therefore, rising oil prices must signal Iranian advantage.

Iran threatening oil disruption signals its diminishing options, but the media keeps misreading this dynamic, interpreting noise as power.

Much of this coverage is not analysis but narrative maintenance. Hypothetical risks are elevated above observable outcomes. Possibility is treated as reality; reality is treated as an inconvenience.

Consider the obsession with “off-ramps.”

The phrase appears with remarkable consistency whenever American or Israeli military action proves effective. It reflects an assumption that escalation is inherently dangerous regardless of context — and, more tellingly, that when Trump and Israel are involved, effectiveness must conceal recklessness.

This is not how strategic analysis works. The side degrading its opponent’s military capability is not usually the side in need of an exit. The side whose leadership is being eliminated and whose operational capacity is collapsing is the one with an urgent interest in ending the conflict.

To suggest otherwise makes as much sense as asking a statue to dance.

The oil argument is no better.

Rising oil prices are serious. They create inflation, strain economies, and complicate political decision-making. However, they do not restore destroyed command structures, resurrect eliminated leadership, resuscitate military capabilities, or reopen blockaded ports.

Oil price volatility is not the same as geopolitical strength.

Disrupting global oil flows would also come at enormous cost to Iran itself. It would accelerate efforts to bypass vulnerable routes, intensify international pressure, justify further military action, and deepen Iran’s economic isolation.

Even countries critical of Israel and the US, such as Britain and France, are already discussing measures to ensure that key maritime chokepoints remain open. Any sustained disruption would trigger a response that further weakens Tehran’s position.

Temporary price spikes are not strategic victories. Judging them as such is like using crowd noise, not the scoreline, to evaluate a football match.

However bad the implications of current policy, they are infinitely better than the impact of Iran firing nuclear weapons at Israel, its Arab neighbours, and maybe even Europe. Any pundit who does not acknowledge this cannot be taken seriously.

A recurring problem in Western coverage of the Middle East is the assumption that actors behave according to Western diplomatic logic.

They do not.

The region operates on credibility, deterrence, and demonstrated capability. Power is measured by consequences, not rhetoric. By those measures, Iran is weaker than it has been in decades.

This is widely understood in the Middle East. It is far less visible in Western reporting, which remains fixated on language, signalling, and theoretical escalation ladders.

The distortion becomes more pronounced when Trump is involved.

When Trump acts, the media analyses his psychology. When Iran acts, the media analyses its strategy. When American operations succeed, coverage shifts to risks. When Iranian capabilities are degraded, coverage shifts to escalation. The result is a persistent asymmetry in which outcomes are subordinated to narrative.

The pattern is familiar. Trump acts. Media predicts disaster. Events unfold differently. Media ignore that they were wrong and shift focus to the next hypothetical risk.

The same dynamic applies to Israel.

Israeli effectiveness is routinely reframed as provocation, deterrence as destabilisation, and strategic success as a problem. Israel is treated as an anomaly — permitted to exist, yet expected to exercise power apologetically.

This inversion reflects much of the West’s long-standing discomfort with Israeli power. Israel is often treated as an anomaly; permitted to exist, but not too decisively.

When Israel degrades adversaries, coverage frequently moves to humanitarian concern, regional stability, or diplomatic fallout.

Concerns about humanitarian impact and regional stability are legitimate. Yet they are frequently allowed to obscure the central strategic reality: Israel’s actions impose costs on its adversaries that reshape regional behaviour.

In this conflict, those actions are reshaping the balance of power for decades. Ignoring that reality is just poor coverage.

The consequences extend beyond this war.

Audiences notice when predictions repeatedly fail, when hypothetical risks overshadow concrete developments, and when certain actors are framed negatively regardless of outcomes.

The media’s problem is no longer just bias; it is predictability.

When readers can anticipate the narrative before the facts arrive, journalism ceases to inform and begins to perform. Once that happens, credibility does not erode gradually.

It disappears all at once.