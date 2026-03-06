Europe is so frightened of the war with Iran that it has pulled on its fraidy-cat pajamas and retreated under the duvet. It is never encouraging when a continent that once ruled half the world now struggles to take sides in a conflict so clearly between good and evil to anyone still capable of discernment.

The European reaction has been a study in fear and paralysis. Leaders speak of “restraint” and issue statements about “de-escalation.” Most amusing are the earnest invocations of international law, as though the Islamic Republic were a conscientious litigant patiently awaiting a ruling from The Hague.

While the US and Israel recalibrate the Middle East’s strategic architecture through decisive action, much of Europe — with France, the UK and Spain leading the off-key chorus — has retreated into the soft upholstery of process. They do not wish to confront Iran nor even endorse American and Israeli force against it, so they retreat into the most comfortable position available to the anxious: moral ambiguity.

The result is that Europe has rendered itself superfluous.

Let us speak plainly. The Islamic Republic of Iran is not a misunderstood regional stakeholder. It is a revolutionary regime that has spent four decades financing proxy militias, exporting instability, threatening Israel with annihilation, conducting terrorism across continents, expanding its ballistic missile capabilities, and treating nuclear brinkmanship as a recreational pastime.

Tehran’s conduct has been consistent, strategic, and entirely unembarrassed.

Yet as the war escalates, European capitals produce statements that might as well have been drafted in 1997: “All sides must show restraint.” “We urge a return to diplomacy.” “Escalation serves no one.”

No one?

Escalation sometimes serves deterrence. It clarifies that actions have consequences. Escalation occasionally prevents the far greater catastrophes that arrive when aggressors conclude that the price of adventurism is negligible.

Europe once understood this.

France prides itself on strategic autonomy and maintains an independent nuclear arsenal to prove the point. Paris regularly delivers sonorous lectures about sovereignty and strategic independence to remind Washington that Europe remains a power capable of thinking for itself and acting on its own behalf.

Yet when confronted with a real test of geopolitical nerve, Paris defaults to rhetoric untethered from resolve.

President Emmanuel Macron possesses the spinal rigidity of a jellyfish and strategic instincts that oscillate between muddled and absurd. He seriously argued that Israeli forces striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon would somehow strengthen Hezbollah — a proposition that could survive only in the rarefied intellectual atmosphere of post-modern France, where destroying your enemy is apparently a form of empowerment therapy.

Macron speaks monotonously of European grandeur and of a coming strategic awakening. Yet when the moment arrived — when Israel and the US began dismantling Iran’s strategic infrastructure and decapitating its leadership — France offered carefully calibrated sentences.

Paris dispatched token naval assets to the eastern Mediterranean and quietly repositioned intelligence capabilities in the Gulf, but its political leadership remained conspicuously allergic to clarity. The French instinct was to caution, to hedge, and to maintain distance from American decisiveness lest Paris appear subordinate.

The irony is exquisite.

In striving to demonstrate independence from Washington, Paris has instead demonstrated its irrelevance. The Americans and Israelis moved ahead regardless. By the time the ink had dried on Paris’s communiqués about restraint and proportionality, Israeli and American aircraft had already begun degrading Iran’s terror machine.