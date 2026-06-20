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Coverage of the US-Iran ceasefire (with Israel dragged along for the ride) has been dross. In fact, if you need a self-esteem boost, just read some of it and you will be riding high before you know it.

Let us start with the story itself, which most analysts have correctly seen as US President Donald Trump betraying ally Israel in a craven display of weak-willed non-diplomacy that has put American strategic power and credibility back several generations.

Near-peer China is playing beautiful flute music just thinking about it. They get especially excited thinking about US Vice President JD Vance. Oh, how they want this intellectual turnip to be America’s president one day. China has about a billion people and even the slowest of them look like Mensa members when placed next to Vance.

Let us get clear on the story first, or at least an abridged version given the sheer number of outrages and absurdities.

It begins about 40 years ago when a group of insane-bearded mullahs took over Iran and declared the goals of destroying Israel and America, and eventually replacing the West with a caliphate. They spent the subsequent decades building nuclear reactors, producing ballistic missiles, and encircling Israel with proxy militias with a view to mass murdering the Jews. Israel, the region’s only sane and courageous nation, would periodically put its mighty military fist through Iranian proxies such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the West, including the US, did absolutely nothing and watched for decades with an almost impressive degree of cowardice.

It was thus until October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its gruesome pogrom and Israel decided enough was enough and launched war on Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Naturally, the West sat there stunned like baby goldfish.

Washington decided, with Israel’s aid, that Iran was too close to having a nuclear weapon, so they declared war on Iran and destroyed anywhere from 50 percent to 70 percent of its military, depending on your digital news rag of choice, and most of Iran’s most senior leaders.

Then, with Israel saying it needed another two or three weeks to hit all its remaining targets, Washington became fraidy-cats and stopped fighting right when full victory was in reach.

Tehran, which could not believe its luck, then blocked the Strait of Hormuz and America responded by blockading Iranian ports. The two sides stayed in this position for just over a month with endless and senseless on-again, off-again talks, lies, vows, and gibberish about a ceasefire.

Eventually, Washington and Iran reached a ceasefire, with Washington, despite holding all the cards, reaching a deal. Jerusalem was watching this with horror as its chief ally was not only betraying it, but doing so incompetently.

I think that is everything. Did I leave something out? Oh yes, the part where no party to the ceasefire actually ceased firing. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging heavy blows and both are set in for the long haul, which can mean decades for these parties. Let us not forget that Israel and Hamas have never really stopped trading blows in Gaza during their near-yearlong ceasefire.

In other words, there has been no ceasefire, there is not one now, and there is not going to be one anytime soon. Hence, it is fair to say news coverage has been dross when they have created an entire news cycle around an event that is not happening.