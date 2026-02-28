Israel and the US were right to strike Iran. The Islamic Republic’s obdurate intransigence over its nuclear program, its vast ballistic missile arsenal, its regional imperialism through proxy militias, and its declared aim to annihilate Israel left Jerusalem and Washington with few viable options.

These strikes were not impulsive warmongering. If anything, military action was long overdue. They were the culmination of decades of Iranian aggression — military, ideological, and theological — pursued without apology or restraint. Tehran has waged a long war in slow motion, confident that American and Western scruples would forever outrun Western resolve.

The case for action is not merely strategic. It is moral.

For decades, Iranian leaders have openly sought Israel’s destruction. From the clerical elite to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the regime has armed, financed, and directed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias across Iraq and Syria. This is not covert hostility. It is declared doctrine. Israel’s existence is treated as an affront to be erased.

A regime that publicly champions the annihilation of another state cannot be entrusted with nuclear weapons. Iran’s nuclear program cannot be hermetically sealed from its ideology. If anything it is an extension of it. Allowing revolutionary theocrats to have enriched uranium is a very bad idea. Nuclear weapons would be a strategic accelerant married to eliminationist intent.

Israel did not stumble into this conflict. The strikes follow the 12-day war of June 2025, when Iran’s ballistic missiles struck Israeli civilian centers, though Israel bypassed Iranian defenses and damaged or destroyed key nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure in a victory that stunned the Iranians and shattered the mullah’s belief they were safely too far for Israel to reach effectively. Iranian proxies ignited multiple fronts in a coordinated display of encirclement. Silence then would have been read as weakness. Appeasement would have been interpreted, correctly, as permission.

In the week before these latest strikes, the US engaged Iran in nuclear talks in Geneva. Tehran refused limits on its nuclear infrastructure. It resisted verifiable dismantlement. It is unclear whether its ballistic missile program was even seriously addressed. Iran has a chance to avoid this war and chose otherwise.

This matters.

Washington did not rush to force in a fit of bellicose pique. It negotiated — at times to Israel’s visible frustration. Tehran resorted to its time-tested technique of treating diplomacy as a tactical interlude. Tehran treated diplomacy as cover and sought sanctions relief while preserving capability. There was never any intention to compromise. It was always strategy.

Say what you like about US President Donald Trump but at least he did not fall for Tehran’s nonsense like so many of his appeasing predecessors did.

Let us be blunt. No serious observer believes Iran’s nuclear program exists for peaceful energy or academic curiosity. It wants a nuclear bomb the implications of a nuclear-armed Iran are chilling.

A nuclear umbrella over Hezbollah would transform, which Israel has diminished greatly over the past two years, into a strategic shield. Sunni states would develop their own nuclear programs, as Saudi Arabia has long intimated it would do if Iran got the bomb. Proliferation risks would mushroom. The chance of nuclear material reaching non-state actors — through design, leakage, or corruption — would increase. A nuclear wildcard animated by millenarian Islamist lunatics is the last thing the Middle East needs.