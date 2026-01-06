News about Israel is often grim, but the country’s history is one of triumph as much as tragedy. Triumphs that do not get acknowledged enough are Operation Moses and Operation Solomon, the Israeli missions that rescued 14,500 Ethiopian Jews in 1991 and brought them to Israel.

In the West’s modern moral imagination, Africa is a one-act play with a slave ship as the prop. While the horrors of the European and Arab slave trades that plundered the continent are well documented, one remarkable story is rarely told and is almost unknown to younger generations.

As Colin Powell, then chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, put it: “Israel is the first country in the history of the world to bring humans from Africa not to enslave them, but to set them free.”

That is no small thing—turning a centuries-old pattern upside down—but the operation’s logistics are even more remarkable, given that Israel transported 14,500 people in just 24 hours. Think about that the next time your bus is late or you cannot get a seat on the train.

These operations alone should have secured Israel a permanent, unembarrassed place in the world’s moral memory. Instead, the whole episode is treated as a pub trivia question.

The long-term backdrop to Operations Moses and Solomon was that Africa was, for centuries, a place from which people were enslaved and taken abroad. Beyond being an unspeakable atrocity, the Atlantic slave trade is the modern West’s foundational trauma—the original sin. Entire economies were built on it.

By contrast, the much larger Arab slave trade barely rates a mention in Arab political discourse, and countries such as Qatar still effectively have slaves in the form of indentured labor. It is disgusting.

It is important to note how unremarkable slavery is in human history. Until about ten minutes ago, all societies owned slaves. It is this backdrop that makes Israel’s rescue of Ethiopia’s Jews so remarkable. A foreign state, Israel, spent money, diplomatic capital, endangered its personnel, violated foreign airspace, and angered governments—not to extract value from African bodies, but to rescue people.

Describing this as a great deed is manifestly inadequate. It is a reversal of an ancient script and an act of historical defiance. And it is Jewish.

That detail matters because the modern moral imagination has been trained to see Jews as a kind of metaphysical oppressor: white when convenient, non-white when condemning them for “tribalism,” privileged when erasing pogroms, and weak when mocking October 7’s victims. Jews are a Rorschach blot for resentment politics.

So when Jews engage in such moral behavior—the kind the arrogant West pretends it expects of itself, humanitarian rescue and civilizational responsibility—it confuses the catechism. It messes with Jews’ assigned role, and the fact that the rescued Ethiopian Jews are Black confounded it further, exposing the lie that Jews are white, not indigenous to the Middle East, and merely another European interloper. Reality is rude like that—though not as rude as me at a bad dinner party.

These Ethiopian Jews—often referred to as Beta Israel—were communities that maintained their Jewish identity, rituals, and memory over generations of isolation, hardship, and persecution. They were Jews—poor, pious, African Jews—who carried, in their bones, a sense of peoplehood that outlasted empires.

By the late 20th century, Ethiopia was in chaos. Famine, civil war, authoritarian violence, and state collapse created conditions in which minorities became vulnerable to massacre. Ethiopian Jews faced hunger, insecurity, displacement, and that sense of endangered otherness with which Jews all over the world are familiar.

Instead of watching passively and sending thoughts and prayers, as the world does with most African crises—see Sudan and Nigeria today—Israel acted. It launched a series of complex and dangerous operations, of which Operation Moses and Operation Solomon became the most famous—and certainly the best named. As remarkable as the technical feat was, the more remarkable fact is that Israel treated distant, poor, Black Jews as its own flesh. Not symbolically. Practically.

The planes, the coordination, the expense, the intelligence, the negotiations, the dangers—these were not performed for applause. Israel was not universally beloved then, just as it is not today. Israel did it because a Jewish state, if it is anything, is a place where Jews do not have to plead with indifferent powers for mercy. That is the point of Jewish sovereignty: not triumphalism, but refuge with agency.

A reason many younger generations are unaware of this extraordinary feat is that the entire modern humanitarian-industrial complex finds the narrative confronting and compromising, and so replaces it with its fictional pro-Palestinian narrative. The NGO complex deals in vibes, hashtags, statements of deep concern, and terrorist sympathizing. Action and problem-solving are not in their playbook and are deemed a threat to their extensive list of personal inadequacies.

The rescue represented Jewish sovereignty, the benign and enlightened use of power, and the willingness to risk people, equipment, and reputation to do the right thing. The airlifts were a rebuke to the world. Jews learned the hard way that there is no moral referee coming to save them when genocide looms, so they built the one thing that actually saves people: a state with planes.

There have been edge cases of Africans being rescued, such as missionary interventions or people granted asylum, but Israel’s airlifts stand out not because no one has ever saved anyone before, but because they inverted the West’s infamous and defining interaction with Africa: the large-scale removal of people as objects. Here, Israel moved people as subjects, not objects. The planes were not floating prisons but flying refuges. The destination was not a plantation but citizenship in a liberal democracy.

Most importantly, the rescuers did not see the rescued as “Africans” first. They saw them as Jews. That is a consequential moral statement. It showed that identity is more than race or geography, that peoplehood can cross continents, and that family can be a covenant rather than a color. These are deeply Jewish ideas and a heresy in a world addicted to skin-deep categories and grievance hierarchies.

Much of the modern anti-Israel narrative relies on the patent lie that Israel is a colonial project based on white Jews expelling so-called Palestinians. Yet in the Ethiopian case, what exactly was Israel gaining when it brought in destitute refugees, many with no assets, who required enormous social investment and complicated Israel’s own internal cultural and religious dynamics? If this is colonialism, it is history’s least efficient and profitable attempt at it.

Colonialism, classically understood, involves a metropole extracting resources from a periphery. Israel extracted nothing from Ethiopia. It assumed responsibility, absorbed people, and provided housing, healthcare, education, language training, and national integration—an expensive, messy, and profoundly complex process that does not make for glossy fundraising brochures. This was not exploitation, but obligation.

Obligation is the opposite of what modern NGO do-gooders engage in, which is making noise, demanding that everyone else bear the burden of their ideals, while they post about it on social media and irritate me. Israel, in contrast, requested the bill and paid it.

There is a trendy impulse today to understand Jews in simplistic categories—victims or villains—depending on your political tribe. Yet Jews are neither a metaphor nor an aesthetic, but a people with a long memory. That memory contains two recurring lessons. One is that when the world says “never again,” it means it in the moment but not over the long haul. The other is that Jewish power is necessary to save Jews.

The Ethiopian airlifts were Jewish history in motion: exiles returning, the dispersed gathering, and the refusal to accept that distance or color cancels belonging. This is what “ingathering” means when it is not a synagogue sermon. It means courage, bureaucracy, risk, and aircraft fuel. It means treating a marginalized community in Africa as a central responsibility.

This story punches through the fog of propaganda for those with open minds. It shows what Jewish nationalism looks like when seen honestly and not in the caricatured forms its enemies present. It looks like a rescue mission.

It is vital that this story is remembered and celebrated, because we live in an age in which moral language has been captured and contorted by people who hate the civilizations that invented it. So-called anti-racism has become a license to be racist against Jews. “Human rights” has become a weapon wielded selectively against the one state tasked with keeping Jews alive. “Decolonization” has become a euphemism for dismantling Jewish sovereignty.

The Ethiopian airlifts are dangerous because they threaten this narrative. They show Jews as rescuers, not oppressors, and Jewish power used for refuge rather than conquest. So the story is treated as a curiosity—minimized, largely ignored, and hopefully forgotten. Do not let them. Hold it up, plainly, as a moral fact.

A tiny, nascent Jewish state reached into Africa and lifted thousands of its persecuted brethren out of danger. It did not do so for profit, or to preach, or to dominate, but because these people were family. If you want to understand Israel, this is a pretty good place to start—not with its enemies’ slogans, but with the quiet miracle of planes filled with people who were told, for generations, that they did not belong anywhere.

Until suddenly, they did.

