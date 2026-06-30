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October 7 did more than change Israel. It changed the Jewish relationship with the world. Jewish history is a long study in what civilised people are capable of tolerating, excusing, rationalising, aestheticising and eventually repeating.

What changed after October 7—more precisely, in its aftermath—was not Jew-hatred’s existence, but the speed of people’s exposure to it.

Before the victims’ blood had dried, the machinery of justification was already moving. Context arrived before compassion.

The West’s great moral bureaucracies retained their old mastery of transforming Jewish suffering into a footnote in someone else’s political narrative. October 7 revealed that the world does not hate dead Jews; it hates living ones who refuse to die.

The murdered Jew can be mourned, briefly, if his death is useful, tasteful, historical and safely concluded. The defiant Jew is different. The armed Jew is intolerable. The Jewish state that fights back is a scandal against the preferred arrangement of history.

For centuries, the world knew what to do with Jews as victims. It built museums, issued statements, lit candles, and said “never again” in careful tones beneath tasteful lighting. It praised Jewish memory, resilience and contribution, provided it all remained safely in the past tense.

October 7 tested whether those words meant anything when Jews were attacked in real time. The answer was devastating. The massacre happened on Saturday and the excuses began almost immediately. By Monday, the world was already lecturing Israel about the need for restraint.

Jews discovered the international sympathy account was mostly empty. Israel was allowed to be mourned for approximately 48 hours, on condition that it did not do anything as vulgar as defend itself.

After that, the old catechism returned: ceasefire, proportionality, root causes, occupation, resistance and everyone’s favourite—context.

The language and performance were familiar. Only the speed had changed. The bodies were still being identified when the enlightened classes moved from condolence to indictment.

Many Jews had believed, perhaps cautiously, that the post-Holocaust order had created a moral floor beneath which respectable societies would never again fall. They knew antisemitism survived, but believed it had been wholly discredited.

October 7 destroyed that illusion. The universities proved less guardians of moral memory than finishing schools for euphemism.