The transatlantic spat between US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron over the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be alarming if it were not so entertaining.

Instead, it is both.

International diplomacy is increasingly resembling a cross between a kindergarten and a therapy session. To understand the comedy, one must begin with Trump.

Frustrated by European refusal to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of global oil flows, Trump threw all of his toys out of the pram.

He berated the UK for refusing to help, noting that Britain had described the conflict as “not their war,” and argued that London should have stepped up quickly to support America. He even mocked Starmer for consulting advisers before committing military assets, essentially asking: You are the Prime Minister. Why do you need to ask anyone?

This was classic Trump: impatient, blunt, ill-considered, and the diplomatic equivalent of an oversized toddler throwing a chair across the room.

He also graded Macron like a slightly disappointing student, saying the French president was “about an eight out of ten” in willingness to help — “not perfect, but it’s France, we don’t expect perfect.”

The US president was reviewing European leaders like a restaurant critic.

“France: good service, slightly slow on the minesweepers, would order again.”

As always with Trump, there is roughly a 70 percent chance he has no idea what he is doing, a 25 percent chance he thinks he knows what he is doing yet does not, and a five percent chance it is brilliant in some obscure way that normal brains cannot appreciate.

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European states were near-unanimous in declining Trump’s request, with many officials emphasizing that “this is not Europe’s war.”

Starmer insisted the UK would “not be drawn into the wider war” and emphasized the need for a “viable plan” before committing forces.

Irony not being Starmer’s strongest quality, he then praised NATO as the greatest military alliance in history, as though Britain, rather than American power, had made it such. The fantasy world he inhabits appears unusually elaborate.

Macron went further. France, he explained, would not participate in operations to reopen the Strait during active hostilities — effectively stating that France might help, but only once the dangerous part was over.

This is a remarkable military doctrine.

“We will assist once the war becomes safe.”

I possess no military credentials, yet I am fairly confident that this approach encourages aggressors. It also explains why deterrence occasionally struggles in Europe.

Imagine this logic applied historically.

Britain, 1940: “We will consider defending London once the Luftwaffe stops bombing.”

This is not diplomacy in any traditional sense. It resembles couples counselling where the therapist has lost control and the parties are now shouting, threatening separation, and arguing about who keeps the dog.

Each party, meanwhile, appears to inhabit its own psychological reality.

Trump’s complaint that NATO allies should contribute more to collective defence has merit. His understanding of how NATO functions appears less robust. NATO is a defensive alliance, which limits the basis for allied involvement in a conflict with Iran. Trump might have pursued a coalition of the willing rather than framing the issue as a NATO obligation.

Then again, policy nuance has never been Trump’s defining strength.

Starmer has his own delusion. The primary one being that Britain still matters strategically.

The UK long punched above its weight in global affairs thanks to outsized military capabilities. Those days have faded. The Royal Navy is at its smallest in centuries and increasingly stretched.

At the end of the Cold War, Britain had 51 destroyers and frigates after defence spending reached 3.2 percent of GDP. That number had fallen to 25 by 2007. It now stands at 13, with much of the fleet ageing.

Trump reportedly dismissed Britain’s two aircraft carriers as “toys.” This may be impolite, yet it is not entirely detached from reality. The UK currently spends roughly 2.4 percent of GDP on defence, with Labour promising to raise that to 2.5 percent by April 2027, a timetable that is not exactly suggestive of urgency.

Macron’s delusion, befitting the country that brought the world post-modernism, is that inaction constitutes strategy.

“I’m well aware that sometimes Europe can be seen as a continent that is slower than others,” Macron said. “But predictability has value, and we have demonstrated that over all these past years and, dare I say, even these past weeks: we are where you know we will go.”

One does not need to be von Clausewitz to recognize that predictable caution weakens deterrence. If adversaries know you will always move slowly, cautiously, and reluctantly, they adjust accordingly.

This is not strategic subtlety. It is strategic transparency.

Foreign policy once revolved around deterrence, credibility, escalation dominance, and leverage. Today it oscillates between temper tantrums on one side and carefully worded statements about de-escalation, dialogue, and restraint on the other.

And that is among allies.

This is the modern European formula: Aggressor acts. America responds. Europe urges calm. America carries the burden. Europe critiques America. Rinse and repeat.

This is not merely about Iran. It reflects a deeper transformation in Western strategic culture. The old Europe understood power. The new Europe understands press conferences.

The irony is that Trump’s bluntness and Europe’s caution reinforce each other. Trump becomes more petulant as Europe becomes more hesitant, and Europe becomes more hesitant as Trump becomes more erratic, until the entire exchange resembles a diplomatic circus.

Meanwhile, in Iran, the mullahs appear determined to maintain their long-held top spot in the global rankings for strategic delusion. They are promising “crushing blows” against Israel as though Israeli air superiority over Iranian skies were not an established fact. Israel achieved air superiority within days during last year’s 12-day war, largely without US assistance.

Militarily, Iran is at its weakest position in decades. The gap between rhetoric and reality is therefore unusually wide. It is the most striking case of denial since Japan waited for a second atomic bomb before surrendering in 1945.

It is all so absurd that laughter becomes the only rational response.

You laugh because if you do not, you will cry.

And once you begin crying, you may never stop.