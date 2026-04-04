Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Daniel ben Noach's avatar
Daniel ben Noach
2dEdited

Ok, Trump apparently is somewhat impulsive and immodest. But he is also decisive, and passionate. And, after the assassination near-miss, fervent about G-d.

Could the Master of the Universe be using Trump, with this constellation of traits, to do His will?

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Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
1d

I am with you that NATO is a defensive force but let's consider the bigger picture. Iran is a major supplier of cheap oil to China, and a large part of the motivation for the US to enter into a war against Iran is to choke off China's bid for hegemony over the US. The other major power is Russia, who also is providing arms and expertise to Iran. Theoretically the European countries are trying to deter being sucked into the colonialist Russia that is fighting Ukraine in the hope of annexing it. It means that if the European countries refuse to help in this war, they are indirectly aiding and abetting their own annexation into a neo-Soviet empire.

At what point would NATO support not be defensive to the integrity of European states?

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