Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Stephen Schecter
9h

I fully sympathize. In the face of the current situation which has been going on for years, the only proper response is for Israel to send in the IDF at a time of its own choosing, clobber Hamas, put Gaza under lock and key, annex it, flood it with Jews and get the Muslims there to leave. They can take lessons from all the Arab Muslim countries that expelled their Jews in the 1948-51 period and from Kuwait who expelled their Palestinians after the US got Saddam out of there. Best answer to all the morons, governors and governed, in the mindless depraved West. The latter can clamour all they want and go to Gaza if they are really outraged to die there.

MICHAEL BELL
7h

Maybe they can pay them in pagers.

