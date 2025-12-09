The American political commentator Rob Henderson coined the term “luxury beliefs” to describe beliefs that confer status on the person holding them at very little cost. Henderson’s original idea had a distinctive class spin, with upper-class people holding these beliefs to signify status. Antisemitism, in its progressive forms, fits this bill.

Antisemitism is unique in the way it comes from the Left and the Right, from Christendom and the Ummah, and even from atheist totalitarian states. Here, it resembles a luxury belief in its common leftist form in the West.

Look at who leads the chorus of anti-Zionist venom: tenured professors in climate-controlled offices, journalists with expense accounts, artists living on government grants, and politicians who preen at Davos in ill-fitting suits. Hating Jews has become a cultural luxury good — a way for the comfortable to feel radical without risk, moral without sacrifice, and courageous without facing danger.

Battlers with real problems are not organizing campus teach-ins on settler colonialism. The worker gutting fish on a conveyor belt 12 hours a night does not spend his days denouncing Israel on TikTok. It is the pastime of the credentialed classes, giving meaning to lives that affluence and privilege have otherwise anesthetized.

They hate Jews because it flatters their vanity. Jews become the screen onto which intellectuals project their fashionable discontents: capitalism, whiteness, nationalism, globalization, or whatever is the day’s affectation. In each case, Jews are blamed not because it makes sense, but because they can be.

Accusing Israel of genocide while Hamas was using Palestinian children as human shields is sick performance art. It is a signaling device, like a luxury handbag — except Jew-hatred is the accessory.

The script is not new. It is old hatred in new raiment. Medieval Europe dressed up antisemitism as theology. Jews were accused of desecrating the Host, murdering Christian children, poisoning wells, and other imaginary sins. Each libel spread not because peasants invented it, but because bishops and monarchs found it useful. The mobs were instruments; the elites were authors.

In 1290, King Edward I expelled the Jews of England, confiscating their property to pay royal debts. In 1492, Ferdinand and Isabella expelled Spain’s Jews, seizing their wealth to finance imperial conquests. Royal greed motivated the French expulsions of the 14th century, with King Charles VI seizing Jewish assets to refill his empty treasury.

The Czarist aristocracy perfected the tactic in the 19th century. When revolution threatened, the Okhrana, the Czar’s secret police, circulated The Protocols of the Elders of Zion — the most destructive forgery in history — to deflect blame for Russia’s miseries onto Jews. The pogroms that followed were not spontaneous peasant uprisings but state-endorsed horrors. Nazi Germany, then the world’s most technologically advanced society, made antisemitism its organizing political principle.

In each case, antisemitism was a parasite of privilege.

After the Holocaust, antisemitism mutated. In the Soviet Union, the campaign against “rootless cosmopolitans” in the late 1940s was just Jew-hatred in bureaucratic dress. Stalin, paranoid about Jewish loyalty to the newly reborn Israel, purged Jewish writers, doctors, and intellectuals.

The infamous “Doctors’ Plot” of 1952 accused Jewish physicians of conspiring to kill Soviet leaders. Pravda thundered that “murderers in white coats” had betrayed socialism. The plot was fabricated, but it served Stalin’s purpose of redirecting public rage away from the famine and repression his rule had created. Antisemitism was a luxury of empire, a tool for elites to preserve power.

Today, the epicenter of antisemitism is not Moscow or Berlin but Western universities and the media and arts worlds, which have rebranded antisemitism as anti-Zionism.

In 2017, American activist Linda Sarsour declared that feminism and Zionism were incompatible: “You either stand up for the rights of all women, including Palestinians, or none.” She deserves credit for saying this without blushing, given that Palestinian women are among the world’s most oppressed and her statement is entirely nonsensical.

In 2023, more than 100 Columbia University faculty members signed a letter calling the Hamas massacres “a historic event of resistance.” At Harvard University, student groups issued a statement blaming Israel alone for Hamas’s October 7 pogrom, while ignoring the massacre of 1,200 people in the most gruesome fashion imaginable.

The absurdity is even larger than my ego. When Israel is accused of “apartheid” while Arab citizens sit in its parliament, or of genocide while the Palestinian population grows, logic is not at work; ritual is. Antisemitism is the modern intellectual priesthood’s liturgy.

This is not confined to academia. The culture industry has indulged the same pathology. British playwright Caryl Churchill’s Seven Jewish Children depicts Jews as gleeful child-killers. Musicians such as Roger Waters perform with pig balloons adorned with the Star of David. Film festivals disinvite Israeli directors while rolling out the red carpet for Iranian propagandists. Each gesture is not rebellion, as they imagine, but conformity to a fashionable antisemitic chic.

The French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu described “cultural capital” as the intangible assets of knowledge, taste, and affiliation that confer social status. This is what antisemitism has become.

Denouncing Zionism is an entry ticket to certain self-important circles. It is the not-so-secret handshake to respectability in academic departments, NGOs, and newsrooms. It is how one demonstrates that one is not only credentialed but enlightened, not only progressive but elect. They should be more like the comedian Groucho Marx, who refused membership of any club that would accept him as a member.

This is why accusations against Jews or Israel need not withstand scrutiny. Their implausibility is part of the allure. The absurdity of accusing Israel of genocide while the Palestinian population grows is the point. Speaking such nonsense aloud, publicly sacrificing reason on the altar of belonging, demonstrates loyalty to the tribe. What shows greater commitment than a willingness to sound insane in front of the whole world?

That antisemitism is again chic among the Western intelligentsia reveals something grotesque about our civilization. It shows that Jew-hatred is not just a pathology but an indulgence of plenitude.

Only a society that has sunk from self-confidence to decadence can toy with civilizational suicide to turn Jews into scapegoats again. For Palestinians in Gaza, Jew-hatred is street theology, imbibed from the crib. For the Columbia graduate students, it is a lifestyle choice.

This explains why the same people who ignore Uyghur Muslims in Chinese camps or Rohingya Muslim refugees in Myanmar become inflamed only when Jews are involved. Antisemitism is the luxury of choosing one safe hatred — one that will win applause in the faculty lounge and earn clicks on social media.

Hating Jews costs the hater nothing but costs Jews greatly. It corrodes universities, poisons journalism, and distorts foreign policy. It turns truth into an afterthought and virtue into an affectation.

Antisemitism has never been about Jews. It has always been about the societies that indulge it. Today’s society is not signaling its radical conscience but its moral bankruptcy.

Hating Jews is a pernicious luxury. It will not end in campus seminars or op-eds. It will end, as it always does, in violence. The price will be paid in blood — Jewish blood first, and then the blood of everyone who believed that hatred could remain a fashionable ornament rather than a consuming fire.