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Every alliance eventually confronts the same uncomfortable question: what if your most dependable friend arrives for reasons you do not entirely share?

We prefer to imagine that friendship is born of perfect agreement—that allies should think as we think, believe as we believe and arrive at their convictions by identical intellectual routes. Life is rarely so accommodating. Nations, like people, usually discover that their most valuable relationships are built not upon unanimity but upon overlapping convictions.

Nowhere is this tension more visible than in the relationship between Israel and millions of Evangelical Christians.

For decades, Evangelicals have been among Israel’s most steadfast supporters. They have lobbied governments, elected politicians who champion Israel’s security, donated billions of dollars to hospitals, welfare organizations and emergency services, funded projects that assist vulnerable Israelis, filled hotels as pilgrims, stood publicly against antisemitism and defended Israel’s legitimacy when doing so became increasingly unfashionable.

I also like that they know that good and evil and right and wrong exist.

Yet their friendship is often accompanied by an asterisk. “Yes,” comes the response, “but they support Israel for the wrong reasons.”

It is a serious criticism. Let us examine it with intellectual honesty.

Many Evangelical Christians understand the rebirth of Israel through the prism of biblical prophecy. Although beliefs vary considerably across denominations, many see the Jewish return to their ancestral homeland as part of God’s providential design. Some regard Israel as playing a significant role in events preceding the Second Coming of Jesus. Like all orthodox Christians, they also believe Jesus is the Messiah—a proposition Judaism has rejected for two millennia.

Jewish discomfort with this is neither irrational nor ungrateful.

No nation wishes to become a supporting actor in another civilization’s sacred narrative. Jews have spent centuries resisting efforts—sometimes polite, sometimes murderous—to persuade them that their covenant has been superseded. The instinct to approach theological enthusiasm with caution is memory, not paranoia.

Nor should these concerns be casually dismissed. Friendship that becomes a pretext for proselytization ceases to be uncomplicated friendship. Respect requires recognizing the integrity of another people’s faith, even where profound disagreement remains.

These tensions are real.

Yet they are not the whole story.