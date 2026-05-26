Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Jill's avatar
Jill
3h

They want to talk about Israel's "internationally recognized borders." as in precisely where Hamas invaded on October 7th, all within the Green Line? LOL.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3hEdited

In the past 10 years, since the Peasants' Rebellions of 2016 (Trump and Brexit), the global media cos and their allies/backers in politics and academia have switched from a form of soft control (nudges and frames and biases) to a form of hard control: the subordination of facts and reality and history to managed and weaponized narratives meant to draw a hard line between the globalist managerial classes and the populist nationalists, where the former are painted as compassionate and tolerant liberals who just want to "save democracy" and the latter are painted as dangerous "far right" bigots who are always one election away from installing Nazi fascism. And this frame is used in any and every story, from sports to weather to even the most minor local election—defeating the populist nationalists is an existential war for them, a battle for social supremacy and political and financial control, and this is the real war they're fighting, even when discussing other ones.

The problem for Israel here is that it is particularist instead of globalist, that it is engaged in an endless conflict with the poor brown "indigenous" Palestinians who really only excel at getting their own people killed and their territory turned into rubble, which makes them a central-casting dream for our progressive aristocrats, who are as greedy for cheap virtue as our lower classes are for cheap calories, and whose foundational beliefs are all rooted in white guilt and white saviorism.

Then throw in the 40ish years the Anti-Zionism movement has flourished throughout upscale academia and is armed with both shameless Soviet propaganda consisting of thought-terminating slanders (a Soviet specialty), and an army of young campus Red Guard who have been conditioned into believing that the Palestinians are Jesus and the Israelis Satan and who are often the children of powerful well-off parents. And all this meets in Social Justice ideology, which the globalists adopted as their official ideology in 2016 as a litmus and loyalty test, shibboleth, and moral marker, and which centers Israel as a scapegoat for all the sins of the West (settler-colonial apartheid imperialism etc) while giving the Palestinians the top spot in their hierarchy of sacred victims.

And then when you add the cherry on top that are Trump and Netanyahu, both despised enemies, and the conclusion is clear and obvious: the global-corporate state that owns and operates the West and most of the planet has decided it's more than happy to sacrifice the state of Israel and whatever other Jews get caught in the crossfire, if it means they can use this to keep the Islamo-Left as foot soldiers always ready to riot and help them consolidate total control.

The objective isn't clarity or honesty but to turn Israel into 1984's Emmanuel Goldstein, and if anyone in the corporate media or in upscale academia or culture has any problem with this, they will need to find a new job.

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