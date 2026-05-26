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It is election season in Israel. This means we are going to have to endure the international media writing trite lines such as “the Netanyahu government is the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.”

It is a phrase that journalists repeat with such hypnotic confidence that nobody pauses to ask what it means. It functions as an incantation, sounds intelligent, signals moral concern, and tells audiences which emotional posture to adopt. Yet when examined, it collapses into semantic mush.

Right-wing according to whom? Compared to what? On which policies? Economic? Religious? Judicial? Military? Diplomatic? Immigration? Territorial concessions? Relations with Arabs? Free markets? State intervention? Civil liberties? Secularism? Nationalism? The phrase answers none of these questions because its function was never anything more than atmospheric.

Modern journalism increasingly speaks in emotionally suggestive gibberish. Coverage of Israel is especially infected with this disease because many reporters approach Israel less as a country to understand than as a psychological theater onto which they project anxieties about nationalism, colonialism, race, militarism, religion, guilt, and a range of psychological disorders that have yet to be formally acknowledged but surely exist.

The result is language that sounds analytical while conveying almost no measurable information whatsoever.

“The most right-wing government in Israel’s history” is just one specimen in an entire zoo of journalistic nonsense.

Take the phrase “hardline.”

Israel has “hardline ministers” who adopt “hardline stances.” Israeli voters are “moving toward hardline politics.” Wonderful. Hardline compared to what? Graphene or Lonsdaleite? Switzerland, Jordan, or Hamas? Or compared to Israel 20 years ago? Or compared to what populations do after enduring 20 years of bus bombings, rocket attacks, stabbings, kidnappings, and mass murder?

A society becoming more security-focused after October 7 is not evidence of mysterious radicalization. It just shows that some people have functioning hippocampuses.

If Canadians endured what southern Israelis endured for two decades, Toronto would resemble a polite version of Fallujah with overrated and overpriced coffee.

Yet media language pathologizes Israeli reactions while treating Palestinian extremism as though it were a weather pattern. Israelis “shift right.” Palestinians “express frustration.” Israelis “embrace nationalism.” Palestinians “lose hope.” Israelis “elect extremists.” Palestinians “feel anger.”

One side is granted agency and moral accountability. The other is treated like a traumatized child throwing emotional furniture.

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Another favorite phrase is “cycle of violence.” This is among the most dishonest formulations in modern journalism because it removes causality. A cycle has no beginning. Rain falls, wheels turn, tides rise. Things simply happen. The phrase anesthetizes moral comprehension by converting deliberate human decisions into natural phenomena, which they evidently do not understand either.

Hamas invades Israel, murders families, kidnaps children, films massacres, and openly promises repetition. Journalists then describe the aftermath as “a new cycle of violence.” Marvelous. By that logic, Pearl Harbor was “a cycle of Pacific maritime escalation.”

The phrase exists because naming aggressors creates moral asymmetry, and moral asymmetry makes many Western journalists uncomfortable. Their worldview, such as it is, requires flattening distinctions between aggressor and defender because they increasingly interpret morality through power gradients rather than actions. If one side is stronger militarily, then nuance must be manufactured to prevent audiences from reaching morally unfashionable conclusions.

Then there is the phrase “internationally recognized borders.”

This one always amuses me because journalists utter it with priestly certainty while displaying not even the most rudimentary familiarity with international law.

Which borders exactly? The 1949 armistice lines? The lines explicitly defined as non-permanent? Borders recognized by whom? Under what legal framework? Based on which treaty obligations? How do the Oslo Accords fit into this? How does Jordan’s relinquishment of claims affect this? What is the legal standing of disputed territories absent a final agreement?

Most reporters do not know. They are simply quoting authoritative-sounding activists who do not know either. Only countries with low self-esteem outsource sovereignty to this kind of unelected theatrical abstraction.

“Occupied Palestinian land” functions similarly. Journalists use it as though sovereignty over the territory were legally settled and universally uncontested.

It is not.

The territory is disputed under extraordinarily complex historical and legal conditions involving Ottoman law, British Mandate structures, Jordanian occupation, wars of self-defense, and competing national claims.

One can argue Israel should withdraw from certain areas. I think that is a terrible idea, yet it would at least be a legitimate political argument if you had been snowed in and the internet was down.

Yet presenting deeply disputed legal questions as settled fact is unethical narrative laundering, meaning it is exactly the kind of lie most international editors demand from their reporters.

Another masterpiece of journalistic fog is “disproportionate response.”

Disproportionate according to what doctrine exactly? This phrase is repeated constantly by people who appear to believe proportionality in war means matching casualty counts like emotionally disturbed accountants. Hamas kills 1,200 Israelis, therefore Israel may only kill precisely 1,200 Hamas operatives before everyone shakes hands and returns home. By this logic, the Allies should have dropped exactly one and a half bombs on Nazi Germany to maintain ethical symmetry.

Actual proportionality under the laws of armed conflict concerns whether military force is excessive relative to anticipated military advantage. It does not require equal suffering. War is not scored like Olympic diving, which I am confident the mainstream media does not understand either.

Yet journalists routinely use “disproportionate” as emotional shorthand for “too much violence for my aesthetic comfort.” It is morality conducted through vibes, which demonstrates just how unserious much journalism has become.

Equally meaningless is the phrase “settler violence,” which journalists now deploy with the mechanical reflex of a lab rat pressing a pellet lever.

Jewish vigilantism, criminal violence, arson, assault, or terrorism should be condemned unequivocally. Yet the term itself often functions less as description than as narrative engineering.

A settler is someone who lives in a settlement. A terrorist is someone who commits terrorism. These are not interchangeable categories unless journalism has decided geography itself is now a criminal offense.

No reporter writes about “city-dweller violence” in London or “suburban violence” in Chicago because such labels would sound idiotic. Yet “settler violence” is repeated so ritualistically that audiences stop noticing the conceptual sleight of hand embedded within it.

More revealing still is what coverage frequently omits.

Reports often describe attacks involving Jewish settlers without explaining who the confrontation involved, what preceded it, whether the area was experiencing ongoing terror activity, whether the Palestinians involved belonged to armed factions, or whether the violence emerged amid broader clashes in disputed territories where both sides regularly engage in intimidation, riots, vandalism, stone-throwing, shootings, firebombings, and retaliatory attacks.

This does not excuse criminal behavior. Context is not absolution. Yet journalism is supposed to clarify reality rather than reduce it into morally curated caricatures for emotionally needy Western audiences.

Good reporting would distinguish between organized terrorism, spontaneous mob violence, retaliatory attacks, ideological intimidation, criminal vandalism, local land disputes, and armed factional activity. Instead, much coverage collapses everything into a single emotionally loaded category designed to imply that Jewish communities beyond the Green Line are inherently pathological.

Then there is the fictional “peace process.”

Peace with whom exactly? Hamas? Islamic Jihad? Hezbollah? Iran? Polling repeatedly shows enormous Palestinian support for October 7-style atrocities and rejectionist positions toward Israel’s existence itself. Yet journalists discuss “peace” as though a stable two-state arrangement were sitting patiently in storage awaiting a few municipal zoning adjustments in Judea and Samaria.

The phrase “peace process” survives largely because entire diplomatic, academic, NGO, and journalistic ecosystems remain financially, psychologically, and reputationally invested in pretending Oslo was not an historic catastrophe. It resembles those Japanese soldiers discovered decades after World War II still hiding in jungles insisting the empire would return.

Then there is the endlessly repeated phrase “Israel risks international isolation.”

This one is particularly entertaining because it is perpetually detached from observable reality. Israel’s relations with India deepen. Relations with Gulf states expand. African ties strengthen. Trade with Asia grows. Intelligence cooperation flourishes globally. Technological integration increases. Military exports expand, including to some of the very European states perpetually warning of Israel’s supposed isolation.

Yet Western journalists continue speaking as though Israel is one sternly worded Guardian editorial away from becoming North Korea.

What they really mean is not international isolation. They mean disapproval among Western progressive elites, NGOs, and certain European diplomatic circles. That is a far narrower and far less cinematic claim, so naturally they avoid phrasing it honestly.

Another empty formulation is “undermining democracy.”

Everything in Israel is constantly “undermining democracy.” Judicial reforms undermine democracy. Settlement policies undermine democracy. Nation-state laws undermine democracy. Military operations undermine democracy.

Democracy here becomes a mystical abstraction rather than a system involving elections, competing institutions, courts, legislatures, and public legitimacy struggles.

Israel possesses a fiercer and louder democratic culture than almost any country on earth. Its internal political life resembles a family Thanksgiving dinner conducted with caffeine, historical trauma, and mandatory military service. Israelis protest constantly. Sue constantly. Vote constantly. Yell constantly.

Yet journalists often define democracy not as procedural legitimacy but as outcomes Western liberal elites personally approve of. If Israeli voters repeatedly elect governments Western journalists dislike, Israelis are portrayed as drifting away from democracy through the deeply sinister act of voting incorrectly, which appears to be the only unacceptable form of democracy left.

The phrase “far-right” suffers the same inflation problem.

In Europe, far-right historically implied fascist traditions, racial supremacism, anti-democratic authoritarianism, or explicit ethno-national revolutionary movements. In Israeli coverage, the term is applied so promiscuously it now includes everyone from religious Zionists to security hawks to people who think Hamas should not govern Gaza.

Words lose meaning when stretched beyond conceptual usefulness. If every nationalist is “far-right,” then actual extremists disappear into linguistic fog.

This flattening is deliberate. It serves an obvious psychological function. If Israeli politics can be linguistically associated with European fascist archetypes, audiences subconsciously import moral frameworks from twentieth-century Europe onto an entirely different conflict. It is semantic smuggling.

Perhaps the king of all media gibberish, however, is “both sides.”

“Both sides must show restraint.” “Both sides have suffered.” “Both sides accuse each other.” “Both sides remain trapped in conflict.”

Let me try to explain this delicately: these are the views of people whose intellectual courage would embarrass a sedated hamster.

This language often emerges from an admirable instinct toward neutrality. Yet neutrality without moral discrimination becomes intellectual cowardice. Not every conflict contains symmetrical intentions, values, methods, or goals.

One side deliberately embeds military infrastructure within civilian populations because civilian deaths are strategically useful. The other side invests billions trying to reduce its own civilian casualties through shelters, warning systems, and interception technologies. One side openly celebrates mass murder of civilians. The other prosecutes soldiers for misconduct. One side wants coexistence under security conditions. The other contains large factions explicitly desiring eliminationist outcomes.

These distinctions matter.

Yet much journalism now fears clarity because clarity risks accusation. Reporters increasingly write like nervous therapists attempting to validate everyone’s feelings while a patient sets the furniture on fire.

Underneath all this gibberish lies the real problem: much of modern political journalism no longer aims primarily to explain reality. It aims to demonstrate moral belonging before elite audiences. Language becomes tribal signaling rather than analytical precision.

“The most right-wing government in Israel’s history” survives because it performs emotional work. It tells audiences: these people are dangerous; you should feel anxious; enlightened people disapprove of this.

Fine. Make the case openly. Explain why specific policies are reckless, why certain ministers are irresponsible, why settlement expansion is strategically disastrous, or why judicial reforms weaken institutional stability. Those are substantive claims.

Yet vague incantations are easier because they permit infinite insinuation without evidentiary burden. They allow journalists to sound sophisticated while remaining evasive enough to retreat whenever challenged.

This degradation of language matters because language shapes cognition. When words become emotionally manipulative rather than descriptively precise, public understanding collapses into theater. Citizens stop thinking analytically and begin consuming politics like mood music.

Israel coverage simply exposes this pathology more clearly than most subjects because the emotional and ideological investments are so intense.

Journalists once aspired to illuminate complexity. Increasingly, they curate atmospheres. They speak in floating moral abstractions detached from measurable meaning. They deploy phrases that survive not because they clarify reality, but because they flatter the ideological self-image of the class producing them.

“The most right-wing government in Israel’s history” sounds profound until one asks the forbidden question modern journalism increasingly fears above all others:

“What exactly do you mean?”