Europe likes to imagine itself as the adult in the room—rational, measured, enlightened. The Middle East, in this familiar caricature, is its unruly counterpart: impulsive, tribal, and perpetually one sermon away from combustion.

That view is not only outdated; it has been reversed.

The Middle East—at least at the level of statecraft—is becoming more pragmatic, more strategically literate, and more unsentimental. Europe, by contrast, is drifting into a kind of ideological adolescence: moralistic, self-referential, and curiously insulated from the consequences of its own postures.

The divergence is most visible in how the regions relate to Israel.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, did more than normalize relations between Israel and a cluster of Arab states. They marked the moment when parts of the Arab world grew up and decided to stop pretending.

For decades, Arab governments insisted that normalization with Israel would come only upon a comprehensive Palestinian settlement. This was treated as a moral axiom—recited with ritual solemnity, even as its plausibility steadily eroded.

Then reality asserted itself.

The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan normalized relations with Israel despite the Palestinian issue not being resolved. This was not the result of a collective epiphany. It was because their interests demanded it.

Security. Technology. Intelligence. Stability.

Security. Technology. Intelligence. Stability. These are not romantic words. They are the vocabulary of functioning states.

At the center of this recalibration sits the Islamic Republic of Iran—a regime whose ambitions are not theoretical and whose missiles are not symbolic. For Arab states, Iran is not a talking point. It is a live problem.

Tehran finances regional militias, corrodes sovereignty, and meddles through a latticework of proxies across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories. It menaces energy infrastructure and continues its long, patient march toward nuclear capability. Periodically, it reminds the region of its reach by launching missiles in directions that concentrate the mind rather effectively.

This tends to clarify priorities.

Israel, for all its controversies, does not behave in this manner. It does not seek to subvert Arab regimes or hollow out their political systems. It is, in fact, highly proficient at identifying and neutralizing precisely the kinds of threats those regimes themselves confront.