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The Ministry of Context is among the Western world’s most powerful institutions. Few people have ever heard of it. It has no public headquarters, no official website, no elected oversight, no parliamentary scrutiny, and no annual reports.

Yet its influence is everywhere.

The Ministry springs into action whenever terrorists massacre civilians, dictators launch wars, fanatics commit atrocities, or ideological movements perform acts of such naked barbarism that ordinary citizens might be tempted to commit the unforgivable offence of arriving at an uncomplicated moral judgement.

That is precisely what the Ministry exists to prevent. Its mission is simple. No act of evil must ever be allowed to stand on its own merits. Every atrocity must be contextualised and every villain explained.

A seminar must accompany every act of savagery.

Its motto is engraved above the entrance to its invisible headquarters: “Context Before Condemnation.”

A second slogan hangs beneath it: “Nobody Is Responsible Until Everybody Is Responsible.”

And below that: “Balance Before Truth.”

Within minutes of any massacre, Ministry officials assemble in the Situation Room.

A giant screen displays breaking news.

“Twenty civilians murdered.”

The Director of Context adjusts his spectacles.

“Right. We need historical grievances.”

“Hostages taken.”

“We need root causes.”

“Children kidnapped.”

“We need socioeconomic factors.”

“Torture?”

“We need colonialism.”

“Mass rape?”

“Structural inequality.”

“People burned alive?”

“Have we investigated whether they experienced social exclusion?”

The room nods solemnly.

The process has begun.

The Ministry employs thousands of highly trained grievance cartographers, oppression auditors, historical trauma consultants, narrative alchemists, and causal revisionists.

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Their task is not to determine what happened. It is to discover why the perpetrators are not entirely responsible for what happened.

This requires years of specialist education.

Junior recruits begin with introductory courses such as victimhood studies 101, advanced grievance theory, introduction to power imbalances, the social construction of agency, microaggressions and rocket fire, and decolonising personal responsibility.

More advanced students pursue postgraduate qualifications in intersectional ballistics, applied moral relativism, trauma-informed terrorism, critical hostage studies, and the ethical and political economy of beheading.

Doctoral candidates may continue into specialist fields such as comparative pogrom analysis and advanced excuse generation.

Graduates leave equipped able to explain why every act of fanaticism is ultimately somebody else’s fault.

The Ministry’s work is highly sophisticated.

Suppose a terrorist organisation publishes a manifesto declaring:

“We are motivated by our ideology.”

A primitive observer might conclude that ideology is relevant.

This is exactly the kind of dangerous thinking the Ministry was created to eradicate.

Ministry experts immediately explain that the perpetrators do not truly understand their own motivations.

Only credentialed academics located several thousands of kilometers away possess the expertise necessary to explain what the terrorists actually mean.

The terrorists may insist they are motivated by religious extremism. The Ministry clarifies will insist that inadequate housing policy is the real culprit. The terrorists may spend years publishing theological declarations. The Ministry patiently translates these into economic anxiety.

The terrorists may openly celebrate martyrdom, the Ministry detects unmet community needs, while the the terrorists may literally explain themselves.

The Ministry remains unconvinced.

In particularly difficult cases, where fanatics have spent decades describing their worldview in exhaustive detail, specialist teams from the Office of Differential Accountability are dispatched to reassure the public that perpetrators are the least reliable witnesses to perpetrator behaviour.

The Ministry firmly rejects perpetrator-centred explanations of perpetrator conduct.

One of its proudest achievements has been the complete abolition of agency.

Previous generations believed human beings possessed moral responsibility.

The Ministry has improved upon this primitive idea.

Its intellectual triumph has been to replace original sin with original victimhood.

According to official doctrine, no one ever chooses evil.

Evil merely happens to people, rather as influenza or poor broadband coverage might.

The Ministry’s patron saints include Rousseau, Foucault, and whichever undergraduate first discovered that every human problem can be blamed on colonialism.

If Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor had acquired a sociology degree, he would probably have worked there.

Particularly important is the Ministry’s Rapid Response Unit.

Its officers are deployed immediately to television studios whenever an atrocity occurs.

Timing is critical.

The public must never be allowed too much time to condemn evil.

Condemnation creates dangerous precedents.

It may encourage citizens to believe that some actions are objectively wrong.

The Ministry therefore seeks to introduce nuance before common sense can take hold.

A typical television appearance proceeds as follows.

Presenter:

“Do you condemn the massacre?”

Ministry Official:

“Before we condemn anything, we need to understand the broader context.”

“The victims were murdered.”

“That is certainly one interpretation.”

“They were filmed being murdered.”

“Again, context is important.”

“What context?”

“The context.”

“Which context?”

“All of it.”

The audience is impressed.

Nobody knows what was said.

But it sounded extraordinarily sophisticated.

The Ministry also maintains a Department of Comparative Outrage.

Its role is to ensure that no atrocity receives disproportionate attention.

Whenever civilians are slaughtered, officials immediately begin searching for balancing material.

“Yes, yes,” says the Department Head. “The murders are regrettable. But have we examined local zoning regulations?”

Researchers work around the clock.

If hostages are kidnapped, they investigate parking disputes.

If rockets are launched, they produce studies on housing density.

If a dictatorship executes dissidents, they compile reports on municipal recycling deficiencies.

The objective is proportionality.

Everything must be placed in perspective.

Nothing must appear uniquely evil.

The Ministry’s highest honour is the Order of Explanatory Courage.

It is awarded annually to scholars who successfully attribute acts of jihadist violence to climate change, urban planning failures, agricultural policy, or insufficient access to community gardening initiatives.

Competition is fierce.

One celebrated recipient famously explained a terrorist bombing through the lens of bicycle infrastructure.

The citation described his work as “transformative.”

The Ministry’s greatest fear is moral asymmetry.

The possibility that one side may actually be worse than another terrifies its officials.

Such thinking could lead to distinctions, which could lead to conclusions, which could could lead to responsibility.

Responsibility, the Ministry teaches, is deeply exclusionary.

Its doctrine therefore insists that every conflict consists of two equally flawed sides.

One side may behead civilians; the other side may defend itself. The Ministry detects equivalence; the other may seek genocide.

The other may seek survival. Again, equivalence. One side may initiate violence. The other may respond. Still equivalence.

Indeed, if one side appears significantly worse, the Ministry redoubles its efforts until symmetry is restored.

The Ministry’s greatest achievement has been the complete inversion of moral scrutiny.

Once upon a time, societies demanded explanations from those committing atrocities.

Today, explanations are demanded primarily from those suffering them.

The terrorist’s motives are treated as a subject worthy of doctoral investigation.

The victim’s suffering is treated as an inconvenient interruption to the seminar.

The murderer arrives accompanied by historians, sociologists, anthropologists, activists, documentary filmmakers, and grant-funded researchers.

The dead arrive alone.

Yet despite its remarkable success, the Ministry faces growing challenges.

Reality has proven unexpectedly resistant to contextualisation.

It keeps producing fanatics who openly explain their motives.

It keeps producing dictators who announce exactly what they intend to do before proceeding to do it with impressive precision.

It keeps producing evidence that ideology matters.

Most frustratingly of all, reality keeps producing ordinary citizens who instinctively recognise evil when they see it.

Citizens who do not require a 1,500-word academic paper to understand that murdering families is wrong.

Students who do not need a postgraduate seminar in postcolonial theory to condemn hostage-taking.

Citizens who understand that explanation and excuse are not the same thing.

These people represent a grave threat to the Ministry.

For they possess an ancient and increasingly rare faculty: common sense.

Common sense asks awkward questions. Why are perpetrators never responsible? How come context always flows in one direction? Why are explanations reserved for aggressors but rarely for victims? Why does sophistication always seem to arrive at precisely the same political conclusions? Why does every road lead back to the same ideological destination?

And why, after all the context has been supplied, all the caveats issued, all the nuance performed, all the grievances catalogued, all the frameworks assembled, and all the jargon deployed, does the original atrocity still remain an atrocity?

The Ministry has no answer.

Only theories, frameworks, methodologies, discourses, lenses, narratives, paradigms, and an industrial quantity of jargon. It has everything except answers.

The truth it spends every day attempting to obscure is remarkably simple.

Some things require explanation; others require condemnation.

And when a civilisation loses the ability to distinguish between understanding evil and excusing it, it does not become wiser.

It merely becomes more vulnerable.

The Ministry of Context understands this perfectly.

Which is why it works so tirelessly to ensure that nobody else does.