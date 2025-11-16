Islamists in suits.

US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza is, for better or worse, the only show in town right now. Its vagueness is its strength and its weakness: its absence of detail is what allowed all parties to climb aboard — and what will make the next steps almost impossible.

An element about which I remain profoundly cynical is the fantasy that in two years, or whenever the transitional authority governing Gaza is meant to withdraw, a cadre of “moderate, technocratic Palestinians” will emerge, ready to take the reins.

There have been precious few sightings of Palestinian moderates in the wild over the past century. No doubt they exist — a tobacconist in Gaza City, a haberdasher in Ramallah — but they are as rare in Palestinian politics as Tasmanian tigers.

From the moment Israel declared independence in 1948, its Arab enemies sought to annihilate it, first through conventional war, as in 1948, 1967, and 1973, and then through the creation of a Palestinian nationalist movement that turned terrorism into a political vocation.

None of the successive Palestinian factions since then, even those the naïve West insists on calling “moderate,” such as the Palestinian Authority (PA), have ever been serious about peace. They continue to deny Jewish sovereignty, to reject Israel’s right to exist, and to wage an unrelenting kinetic, psychological, and political war against it. Every supposed reform or moderation has been nothing but smoke and mirrors, and from B-grade illusionists at that.

When the United Nations (UN) voted in 1947 for the Partition Plan for British Mandatory Palestine, the Jewish leadership accepted it. The Arab leadership — the term “Palestinian” in its modern sense had not yet entered currency — refused.

This was not a mere rejection of a UN blueprint. It was a foundational repudiation of the very idea of a sovereign Jewish polity — in principle and in practice — within the Jewish people’s ancestral homeland. That rejectionism remains Palestinian politics’ ideological nucleus to this day. It explains why, after 80 years, they have built nothing but grievances.

A genuinely “moderate” Palestinian leadership that accepted a Jewish state has never emerged from that original act of negation. For decades, the international community — and at times even Israeli leaders — have tried to shoehorn Palestinian figures into the “moderate” label, despite their unaltered rejectionism and revanchism.

In 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was founded, with Soviet sponsorship, to pursue Israel’s destruction through perpetual violence disguised as a post-colonial nationalist struggle.

Yasser Arafat, its serpentine chairman, was as cunning as he was despicable. He repeatedly duped the credulous West with saccharine statements about negotiations and “two states,” all while his charter continued to reject Israel’s legitimacy, demand the “return” of all of Palestine, and insist on a “refugee right of return” that would extinguish Jewish sovereignty.

Arafat and his coterie understood that international legitimacy required a costume change. So, besides Arafat himself, they donned business suits, convened summits, and perfected the art of the bilingual lie — speaking moderation in English, martyrdom in Arabic. Thus began the great masquerade of terrorism in tailored wool.

The so-called moderate Palestinian leadership were never moderate on the one question that matters, which is whether the Jewish state has a right to exist and defend itself. Time and again, their answer has been an emphatic no.

The major superficial breakthrough came with the Oslo Accords of 1993. The PLO’s metamorphosis into the PA was hailed as historic. In truth, it was cosmetic. The PA was the PLO in better suits. Trading in fatigues for business attire was a masterstroke — one that Syrian President Ahmed al Shaara is emulating now to cloak his own terrorist pedigree.

Yes, the PA “recognized” Israel — in invisible ink. It never accepted Israel’s legitimacy as a Jewish sovereign state, which is why border negotiations never advanced. The PA wanted no borders at all, only dominion “from the river to the sea.” Within years, Palestinians launched the Second Intifada; its truest expression of its beliefs.

Even the West’s poster child for Palestinian pragmatism, Salam Fayyad — PA prime minister from 2007 to 2013 — proved to be a mirage. Fayyad was lauded as a technocrat, an institution-builder, a reformer eschewing violence. Yet he too rejected any genuine coexistence predicated on Jewish sovereignty. He managed bureaucratic veneers of statehood but never altered the underlying dogma of negation. It was, again, a performance of moderation, not its substance.

Meanwhile, the PA still pays stipends to terrorists who murder Jews, a policy it publicly claims to have abolished but quietly continues. The persistence of this grotesque practice raises the obvious question of why the West still indulges the lie of Palestinian moderation?

The answer lies in Western psychological need. The West’s appetite for peace — or at least the appearance of it — is so ravenous that it fabricates a Palestinian partner out of sheer wishful thinking. Western diplomats so desperately want there to be someone with whom Israel can make peace that they are willing to play make-believe.

The PA understands this perfectly and can scarcely believe its luck. A few soothing phrases in English, while spewing vitriol in Arabic, and the foreign aid pipelines open. The villas in Ramallah grow larger; the fantasies in Brussels grow stronger.

It bears emphasising that the “moderate” label is a Western projection, not a Palestinian self-description. Neither the PA nor Hamas regards itself as moderate or extreme; they simply oppose Israel’s existence as a matter of creed. There is no introspection, no moral calculus; only the eternal war to erase the Jewish state.

The international press, meanwhile, loves its binary morality plays — heroes and villains, victims and oppressors — reducing the world’s most intractable conflict into a comic-book script. This is grimly ironic given that the Western media’s Gaza war coverage has shown it cannot itself distinguish between good and evil.

A genuinely moderate Palestinian leadership would begin from reality: Israel exists, has the right to do so as a sovereign Jewish state, and that it will defend that right with unflinching resolve. That would be the starting point of diplomacy, not a concession extracted at its terminus.

Instead, the Palestinian leadership has treated every negotiation as a tactical pause — a breathing space between assaults, a diplomatic interlude in a century-long campaign of rejection. Western chancelleries fall for it every time, mistaking obstinacy for dignity and duplicity for nuance.

This rejectionism carries a heavy price, and it is the Palestinians who have paid it in full — in credibility, prosperity, and lack of statehood. Israel sees no Palestinian entity fit to govern Gaza not out of arrogance, but from experience, and the fact that there is none. Palestinian leaders are corrupt, fanatical, and addicted to victimhood.

The truth is that Palestinian “moderation” has always been nothing but a strategic veneer. Foreign ministers who prattle about a “revitalised PA” or a “reformed two-state process” have no idea what they are talking about.

The West invokes “reform” without defining it, “peace” without prerequisites, and “sovereignty” without responsibility. Until the Palestinians recognise Jewish sovereignty as a foundational truth — not a negotiable posture, not a diplomatic courtesy, but a moral and historical fact — they will remain outside any architecture of peace, no matter how elegant the language in which they disguise their delusion.