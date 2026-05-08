In Greek mythology, Narcissus did not just love himself. He became trapped inside himself and, unable to distinguish reality from reflection, slowly wasted away staring at his own image.

That myth now feels less like literature than political diagnosis.

For generations antisemitism was understood as deep hatred of a kind civilized people were expected to reject instinctively. Modern antisemitism, however, presents itself as morality, compassion, sophistication, activism, courage, and other such self-flattering disguises.

Increasingly it presents itself as narcissism.

Many people resist this uncomfortable reality because they cannot tolerate its implications. Antisemitism today is often less about Jews than about antisemites’ emotional needs. Jews are just the screen onto which millions of people project their identity crises, moral fantasies, frustrations, and desires for significance.

The narcissist requires a stage large enough to transform himself into a hero. Ordinary life does not provide enough emotional intensity. Work is mundane. Relationships are difficult. Personal responsibility is tedious. Liberal democratic society is procedural, stable, and emotionally unspectacular. For many people, especially within affluent Western societies, life feels spiritually underwhelming.

So they search desperately for moral drama.

The Jews reliably provide one.

Notice the disproportionate obsession. There are civil wars across Africa, mass slaughter in Sudan, industrial repression in Xinjiang, political terror in Iran, cartel barbarism in Mexico, and millions dead in Syria. Christians are exterminated across parts of the Middle East with barely a protest march in sight. Yet for enormous numbers of educated Westerners, the Jewish state remains world politics’ emotional center.

It is not because Israel objectively occupies such a central place in world affairs. It plainly does not. The Jewish question simply satisfies modern narcissistic needs more effectively than almost any other issue.

The conflict allows people to perform goodness publicly, divide humanity into saints and monsters, join movements that provide belonging and emotional intoxication, and transform political engagement into identity construction. Most importantly, it allows deeply ordinary people to feel historically significant.

Marching against Israel does not only express an opinion; it transforms a bored marketing executive in New York or a graduate student in Toronto into a participant in “history.”

The narcissistic reward is immense.